Grocery Outlet IPO: A Buy Below 4.3x Adjusted EBITDA

Reporting positive and growing free cash flow, Grocery Outlet (GO) will most likely retain the attention of investors. With that said, there are only two facts that may not help the company trade like peers: Firstly, the amount of leverage is more significant than that of competitors. Besides, after the IPO, the company expects to be controlled by a private equity firm. With all these in mind and competitors trading at more than 4.3x EBITDA, an enterprise value of $500 million to $700 million could be attractive. If the valuation goes beyond this mark, the company will be expensive.

Business

Grocery Outlet Holding is a retailer selling consumables and fresh products through independent stores in the United States.

In the map below, investors can review the location of the company’s stores:

Offering a "treasure hunt shopping experience," Grocery Outlet Holding is made for visitors looking for bargains. Keep in mind that the company sells at prices 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers.

Independent sellers run the stores, which permits the company to offer personalized customer service. The business model appears to work very well. The company has delivered revenue growth for more than 14 consecutive years.

Take a look at the chart below and note that the company benefits when a recession occurs. In 2008 and 2009, the company saw an increase of 12.3% and 14.7% respectively in its sales.

In 2014, the company was acquired by a private equity Hellman & Friedman LLC, which helped the company increase its profitability. The number of stores increased from 237 in 2015 to 316 in 2018, and the Adjusted EBITDA increased from $108 million to $153.6 million in the same period. The lines and the image below offer further information on this matter:

Sponsor

Founded in 1984, Hellman & Friedman, LLC, has a large amount of expertise in private equity transactions. It has raised over $50 billion and operates in very different industries, including retail & consumer, financial services, business & information services, and healthcare among others.

Balance Sheet: Significant Amount Of Debt

As of December 29, 2018, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.27x, the company’s financial situation appears stable.

With that, there are several assets listed on the balance sheet that introduces operating risk. Goodwill comprises of 56% of the total amount of assets, and other intangible assets represent 5.7%. It is worrying. Accountants may impair these assets in the future, which could lead to share price declines.

See below more on the list of assets:

Grocery Outlet Holding registered its goodwill a long time ago, which is not ideal. The company did not include in the prospectus the information about the transaction that generated the goodwill. Investors can only know that there were no impairments in 2017 and 2018. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

“There were no changes in the carrying amount of goodwill for the fiscal years ended December 30, 2017, and December 29, 2018, and no impairments of goodwill have been recorded since its inception.” Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, Grocery Outlet Holding reports a significant amount of debt. It is not likely that investors will appreciate it. As of December 29, 2018, total debt was equal to $857 million. A list of liabilities is shown below:

The table below offers a list of contractual obligations. The company has to pay $155 million in less than one year and $365 million in two to three years. The company does not have the amount of cash to make the payments.

11% Revenue Growth

The revenue growth is beneficial. Net sales increased by 11% and 13% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Besides, gross profit was approximated to 30% in 2018 and 2017, and the income from operations was also positive. In 2018, income from operations was approximated to $82.4 million.

See below more details on the top of the P&L:

The FCF was positive in 2018, 2017, and 2016, which value investors will appreciate. In 2018, with CFO of $105 million and purchase of property of -$64 million, the FCF approximated to $41 million, more than 200% than that in 2017.

The cash flow statement is shown in the image below:

Grocery Outlet needs to pay $155 million in less than one year and $365 million in two to three years. Taking into account these figures, Grocery Outlet needs a significant amount of money to continue its operations.

Use Of Proceeds Will Help Reduce The Total Amount Of Debt

Grocery Outlet expects to use the proceeds to pay the debt. The company intends to pay its term loans under its First Lien Credit Agreement and its Second Lien Credit Agreement. As shown in the table below, the loans approximate to $871 million:

As noted in the following lines, Grocery Outlet could also use the proceeds from the IPO for other general corporate purposes. However, the most relevant appears to be the payment of the debt.

“We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay the term loan outstanding under our Second Lien Credit Agreement and the remainder to repay certain term loan outstanding under our First Lien Credit Agreement. To the extent we raise more proceeds in this offering than currently estimated, we will use such proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, further repayment of indebtedness. To the extent we raise less in this offering than currently estimated, we may, if necessary, reduce the amount of the indebtedness that will be repaid.” Source: Prospectus

Shareholders

The only institutional investor that owns shares of Grocery Outlet Holding is Hellman & Friedman, LLC. It is the private equity, which acquired the company in 2014.

Take a look at the most significant shareholders in the image below:

Controlled Company: The Board Of Directors May Not Be Independent

After the IPO, the company expects to be controlled by Hellman & Friedman, LLC. Read below more on the matter:

The fact that the company will be controlled is worrying. The Board of Directors may not be independent. Directors could take decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which may damage the interests of minority shareholders. The lines below offer further information on this problem and others:

Competitors And Valuation

The prospectus notes that Big Lots (BIG) and 99 Cents Only compete with Grocery Outlet. Besides, Owler mentions the following peers:

Among the competitors, Big Lots and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) are the only public competitors. As shown in the charts below, they trade at 4.3x-8.5x Forward EBITDA with an EBITDA margin of 6.6% and a gross profit margin of 34%-40%.

In 2018, Grocery Outlet Holding had Adjusted EBITDA of $153.6 million, 12.7% more than that in 2017. Taking into account these figures, forward Adjusted EBITDA of $173 million is reasonable. With a ratio of 4.3x-8.5x, Grocery Outlet could have a total enterprise value between $743 million and $1.47 billion. With that, note that Grocery Outlet Holding has a large amount of debt, which will most likely push the total valuation down. Investors will have a trading opportunity if the company’s enterprise value approximates to $500 million - $700 million.

The Financial Debt/Equity ratio of competitors is shown below. Notice that it is close to 0.19x to 0.29x:

Conclusion

With growing FCF and Adjusted EBITDA, Grocery Outlet Holding appears to have only a few issues. First of all, its debt is significant, and the company will use the proceeds from the IPO to pay it. It is not likely that investors will appreciate it. Besides, the company is expected to be a controlled entity. As a result, the Board of Directors could be non-independent, which may be unfair for minority shareholders.

Considering the total amount of debt, Grocery Outlet will most likely not trade at 4.3x-8.5x EBITDA. The company’s financial risk is more considerable than that of peers. With this in mind, an enterprise value of $500 million to $700 million will represent a trading opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.