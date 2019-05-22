T-Mobile And Sprint: Within Reach

Yesterday things were looking very good for the T-Mobile (TMUS)/Sprint (S) deal after news came out the FCC approval is pretty much a lock. The DoJ does not share this enthusiasm so far. It is rare that one OK's a deal and the other opposes it. I wrote Sprint up in the Special Situations Report back in early April and publicly as recent as May 1.

Most negative rumors in the past were related to the DoJ and it has a more straightforward focus on competition. But it has a broader view than you might think as evidenced by Delrahim's interview with David Faber from a while back. Here Delrahim says the DoJ considers different factors in this case like:

1) Whether there will be a price effect in consumers' landline and in their broadband (because of 5G). This calculus could work out favorably for consumers because via 5G, there is new competition emerging in the broadband market. Higher expected prices in wireless could be offset or trumped by lower ones on broadband.

2) If the DoJ expects a coordinated effort not to compete that's a negative. I think the presence of T-Mobile CEO Legere may be a factor in this consideration. He's winning market share from AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). He calls them dumb and dumber consistently. He's just really charging T-Mobile forwards and certainly doesn't give the appearance he's going to give them a break once the merger closes. His un-carrier campaign may actually carry the day here, as well as with consumers.

3) According to Delrahim, it also matters to the DoJ whether 5G develops without this merger. The DoJ is considering this question as part of an inquiry into whether consumers will reap some of the expected efficiencies. Sprint and T-Mobile have been pushing the argument they need this merger to develop 5G. However, it seems there would be other (albeit uncertain) paths towards 5G development. Keep in mind I'm not an expert on this. My reading of the arguments and facts is that this merger is important to ensure a competitive 5G landscape. Without this merger, the wireless landscape is clearly more competitive as is. However, considering a forward landscape factoring in the emergence of 5G, it is the more uncertain route towards maintaining competition.

The divestiture of the Boost segment contingent on the merger is new and previously not taken into account by the DoJ. I'm not sure at all the DoJ is going to side with the FCC on this as things stand. But it does now seem much more plausible to me that the merger will close perhaps with some other guarantee or divestiture.

I've taken the odds of a successful close up to 85%. At the same time, the downside for Sprint is still to around $4 (opinions vary). The result is the expected value of this situation is slightly positive and about 9% annualized. The raw spread is still 8.75% pre-market 5/22/2019.

Image: M&A dashboard

If you believe the odds of closure are 83%, the expected value at $7.34 becomes positive. If you think the probability of closure is 89% or higher, the annualized expected value of the merger goes into the 20% territory. It is easy to be wrong about the probability of closure/downside/upside etc. which is why I struggle to clearly see what the best path forward is.

I lean towards holding onto long Sprint and short T-Mobile. Meaning, I think that's slightly better than selling out of the position. The downside is fairly intimidating so keep that in mind. I think I could easily have the probabilities of closure too low but struggle to see how the odds are significantly below 80% given the information we have now.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in M&A events like the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. We look at all kinds of special situations like buybacks, asset sales, spin-offs, and liquidations. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short TMUS