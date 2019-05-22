Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Dips Lower Alongside Stocks

If you see the pattern of falling vol as a phenomenon that will persist, stick to the front end of the term structure.

Maintaining the current Fed Funds rate through the end of the year has fallen by 20% in the last month!

While energy and small caps take a bruising, the rest of the equity space is mostly in a holding pattern.

Market Intro

CNBC: 11:24AM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ) are down modestly in the Wednesday session, though small caps (IWM) are experiencing a bit more pain in relative terms.

That said, volatility is flat-to-down alongside stocks, showing a lack of concern on the part of traders.

Most sectors are trading in the red, with energy shares (XLE) taking it the hardest.

Thoughts on Volatility

Econoday Economic Calendar

Next week will be shortened due to the Memorial Day holiday. Aside from the Durable Goods release this upcoming Friday, there's really not too much to startle markets in terms of economic data for the next couple of weeks.

Sadly, this means that from a domestic macro standpoint, most of the conversation will probably continue to center on China-trade related topics. Perhaps this is why volatility is taking to the back foot: as discussed in the prior MVB, a recent survey showed that most credit investors (and likely equity investors as well) believe that that the disputes will end soon and without much event.

What I find pretty striking here is how rate hikes are now deemed completely out of the question through December, and how in the last month, the odds of maintaining the current target rate through the end of the year has fallen from 50% down to 30%.

The rates markets are leaning pretty heavily on the Fed here. We'll see how responsive Jay Powell and crew are, but the Fed is now facing a lot of pressure to cut both from the president and from markets. If the monetary body maintains the current target rate, expect a lot more volatility. The June meeting ought to be interesting.

It was a major impetus for the early bull market (2009-2012) to discuss how corporations (private and public) had cleaned up their balance sheets in a major way in response to the Financial Crisis.

Arguably, since perhaps 2013 (QE III era), this trend began to reverse. Debt levels, ratings, and covenant safeties are by several metrics have moved toward the other end of the risk spectrum. With 10,000 Baby Boomers retiring a day, and on the look for stable income, this is perhaps not surprising.

Term Structure

May VX contract expired this morning, and the last full trading day for the June contract is Tuesday, 6/18. The front of the curve will have more room for a couple of weeks to move relatively independently from spot VIX.

Given that financial markets appear to be trying to put the trade drama to rest (which you the reader may staunchly disagree with that basic premise), I expect to see the term structure gradually bend into a deeper state of contango, with lower overall vol readings; this naturally will benefit the short-vol position (SVXY, ZIV).

Not unlike the more publicized 30-day version of implied vol, nine-day VIX peaked out around May 10 or so and has since been gradually falling. The current reading is about half a vol point below spot. I take the view that, if anything, VIX9D leads spot and not the other way around (that's an oversimplification though).

The more salient point I wish to make is that spot VIX is on a sharp downward trajectory, which I do think causes problems for the long-vol trade (VXX, UVXY).

I see room for the whole curve to shift downward here, with most of the emphasis (unsurprisingly) on the front end. If you agree with this premise, I think this is one of those times where you don't want to play the position at the back end (ZIV) but rather at the front (SVXY) where the action is going to be.

Wrap Up

