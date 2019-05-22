Viper Energy Partners: A Bad-Looking First Quarter, What To Expect Next

In this article, I reviewed its operational and financial results, in preparation for a potential re-entry into the stock.

Profits dropped, resulting in another cut in distribution, much to investors' dismay. The share price declined.

In 1Q2019, Viper Energy Partners was hit by a double whammy: production declined sequentially, while commodity prices were yet to recover.

On April 30, 2019, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) announced the financial and operating results for the 1Q2019.

We, at the Natural Resources Hub (TNRH®), entered VNOM in the latest December 2018 as the market capitulated and exited it around February 21, 2019, taking a 50% profit. Since then, VNOM has declined to the neighborhood of $30 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Stock chart of Viper Energy, shown with my previous entry and exit points. Source.

It is perhaps an opportune time review the operating and financial results for the 1Q2019, in preparation for a possible re-entry.

Net Royalty Acres

During the 1Q2019, Viper acquired 627 NRAs in 39 deals for an aggregate purchase price of $82.7 million, at an average price of $131,898/NRA. From 1Q2016 to 1Q2019, the price has averaged $109,638 +/- 37,918/NRA; so, the 1Q2019 average price is still in the statistical range but is on the high side. Please recall, Viper funded these acquisitions with proceeds from an offering of 10,925,000 common units back in February 2019 (see here), cash on hand, and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

As of 1Q2019, Viper's total NRAs have increased to 15,469 (Fig. 2). About 37% of those NRAs are operated by Diamondback Energy (FANG), its parent company (Fig. 3).

Fig. 2. Viper's total NRAs by quarter. Source: Laurentian Research.

Fig. 3. Viper royalty acreage. Source.

It is worth repeating that Viper defines net royalty acre as (see here)

[net mineral acres] X [royalty interest],

in line with some royalty firms, including Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) (see here), rather than as

[net mineral acres] X [royalty interest] / [1/8],

as followed by other royalty firms such as Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) and Black Stone Minerals (BSM) (see here).

Production

Viper had 110 gross horizontal wells (35 operated by Diamondback), with an average royalty interest of 1.6% coming on stream. The NRA acquisitions helped add a further 55 producing gross horizontal wells with an average royalty interest of 3.6%. As of March 31, 2019, Viper had 1,243 vertical wells and 2,604 horizontal wells producing on its acreage.

The 1Q2019 consolidated production came to 19,042 boe/d (67% oil, 15% NGLs, and 18% natural gas), down by 5.7% from the previous quarter (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Viper quarterly average production. Source. Laurentian Research.

This sequential drop in production is obviously a delayed effect of the 4Q2018 oil price crash. Similar delayed production drop is also present in 1Q and 2Q2016 (Fig. 4).

Viper tried to assure investors by stating that it saw 2Q2019 production strengthening to 19,000-21,000 boe/d, on par with 4Q2018, and by reaffirming full-year 2019 production guidance of 20,000-23,000 boe/d (67-71% oil) (Table 1).

Table 1. 2019 guidance. Source.

Commodity price realization

The total equivalent realized price was $35.26/boe. This important metric has been downhill since 2Q2018, only slightly higher than the levels recorded in 2Q and 3Q2016 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The total equivalent realized price and production mix.

I believe there are two factors contributing to the weakness in price realization:

Firstly, the oil price crash in 4Q2018, triggered by President Trump, was the main driver for such a low total equivalent realized price;

Secondly, since early 2015, the oil cut has been in a general downtrend, while the cheap natural gas in the production mix has been increasing (Fig. 4).

Financial performance

Thanks to the sequential decline in production and total equivalent realized price, Viper's total operating income decreased further to $61.59 million, continuing a downtrend which started in the previous quarter (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The quarterly total operating income, net income, and adjusted EBITDA of Viper, shown with the EBITDA margin. Source: Laurentian Research.

With the EBITDA margin staying at a high level of 93.0%, adjusted EBITDA followed the total operating income down to $57.26 million (Fig. 6).

After non-controlling interest's share of the total net income of $74.31 million, net income attributable to the limited partners came to $33.78 million or $0.61 per unit. A quarterly cash distribution of $0.38 per common unit was declared, which is further down from the previous quarter (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The quarterly cash distribution. Source: Laurentian Research.

Investor takeaways

The latest episode of weak profitability in the wake of the oil price crash in 4Q2018 reveals that even Viper cannot escape from the industry cyclicity and that its concentrated portfolio of assets in the core of the Permian Basin does suffer from lumpiness of results, while it is overall growth-potent.

The decline in production, total equivalent realized price, and profitability is disheartening enough. But the cut in distribution hurts unitholders, which will probably not return until the prospect of growth, with the cooperation of the oil price, lures them back. When that will be is the subject of another article.

