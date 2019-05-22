Mallinckrodt: Assessing A Possible Turnaround

Mimicking the herd invites regression to the mean (merely average performance). - Charlie Munger

I'm a firm believer that there are tremendous rewards in extremely risky speculations. The key is to find situations that have the best chances of success. In my view, a "turnaround play" is fraught with risk yet it can easily translate into profits. Keep in mind, turnaround stocks are certainly not for the faint of heart. In his infinite wisdom, the stellar investor, Peter Lynch, explained that turnarounds are what he coined multi baggers. That being said, I'm most interested in the turnaround story of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (MNK). As a legitimate company, Mallinckrodt is brewing a highly promising portfolio of approved and developing medicines with blockbuster prospects. Nonetheless, it seems that the market bulls are being kept at bay due to strings of controversies. For instance, the Department of Justice recently picked up two lawsuits against the company for potential illegal sales and marketing practices.

Figure 1: Mallinckrodt chart (Source: StockCharts)

Adding further injury to the insult, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services overthrew its prior reimbursement decision against the flagship medicine (Acthar Gel) that's approved for infantile spasm. Though the prospect seems grim, my deep-dive analysis revealed that Mallinckrodt is a successful turnaround in the making. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Mallinckrodt and share my expectations for this growth stock.

About The Company

For new investors, I'll feature a brief corporate overview. If you are familiar with the company, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. After it spun off from Covidien in 2013, Mallinckrodt commenced operation as an independent firm with a robust cash position. Eager to succeed, Mallinckrodt acquired Questcor Pharmaceuticals in 2014 for the ownership of its blockbuster Acthar Gel. Initially approved for infantile spasm, Mallinckrodt has pushed aggressively for Acthar's label expansion to cover many other indications.

Figure 2: Branded products portfolio (Source: Mallinckrodt)

In my view, Acthar is an excellent drug that's servicing the unmet needs of countless patients worldwide. That aside, there are other molecules such as nitric oxide gas (Innomax), acetaminophen injection (Ofirmev), Therakos photopheresis, fibrin sealant (Raplixa), surgical sealant (Preveleak), and topical thrombin (Recothrom). The specialty generics and Amitiza also add depth to this robust portfolio.

Questcor Historical Conduct

On April 30, 2019, Mallinckrodt clarified its position against the allegations launched against its commercialization tactics. Accordingly, the company elucidated that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) joined an existing civil False Claims Act against the firm. Unsealed by a court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the news left its devastating effects on Mallinckrodt's brand image. As a result, the stock became like a freight train heading southbound.

Amid this difficulty, there's an opportunity for keen-sighted investors. In my view, the claims are irrelevant to Mallinckrodt's "current" conduct. Specifically, the complaints were filed as far back as 2012 by two former Questcor employees. In defense, Mallinckrodt "strongly disagrees with the substance of the complaints and the sensational characterization of the allegations."

It's apparent to me that Mallinckrodt is not malicious. After all, the company has been fully cooperating with the DOJ in the review of its "historical" conduct. Any documentation requests by the DOJ has correspondingly complied. As expected, Mallinckrodt voiced its disappointment that the DOJ still proceeds with the lawsuit. Though the overhanging cloud is certainly there, I strongly believe that it will "transform into the rain" and thereby clears up the blue sky with hopes for investors.

My assertion is supported by the fact that Mallinckrodt is advancing its settlement negotiations with the Department of Justice in the past several months. I strongly believe that Mallinckrodt will easily erase this "bad rep" with less than a $100M settlement. If it loses the court battles, the firm still has abundant cash to execute the aforesaid settlement.

Since I leverage extensively on comparative market analysis, I usually assess other similar situations to anticipate the likely outcomes. Hence, I projected the pending results of Mallinckrodt through my analysis of Sanofi (SNY). Notably, Sanofi settled the kickback allegations with $109M and thereafter moved on to churn great profits for its shareholders. By now, nearly all investors forgot the headaches that Sanofi went through. It seems that money does talk when it comes to getting things done. And the tone of the corporate guidance suggests that the firm can certainly "talk the talk, walk the walk." According to Mallinckrodt,

The company believes these sales and marketing claims are likely to be resolved in the near term through ongoing negotiations, and further believes a resolution that is reasonable and manageable for all parties is achievable. As the lawsuit principally concerns allegations of legacy conduct prior to Mallinckrodt's acquisition of Acthar Gel, the company does not envision any impact to how Mallinckrodt conducts business today.

That aside, it's likely that investors also are "turned off" by the premium reimbursement of Acthar. Though I concur with your sentiment, you should view drug reimbursement within its context. For instance, it takes tremendous capital (i.e. roughly $1B) to fund a molecule from bench research to commercialization. Consequently, a company needs to receive adequate reimbursement to encourage further innovation.

Center For Medicare And Medicaid Services

Along the theme of bad news, there's no other stock that's as unlucky as Mallinckrodt among the universe of equities that I study. It seems as if Mallinckrodt is wearing an albatross on its neck. The company has yet to settle the DOJ case only to encounter another controversy regarding the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS").

On May 21, 2019, Mallinckrodt disclosed that, after years of discussion with CMS, it decided to "retroactively" deny Acthar's coverage for infantile spasm. As a subdivision of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ("DHHS"), it's intriguing that CMS dismissed the coverage for a condition that Acthar legitimately gained since 2012. Outraged, Mallinckrodt is determined to battle DHHS to protect patients' access to Acthar. The company claimed that after extensive efforts to resolve the matter, CMS "unlawfully reversed the 2102 written authorization on calculation of Medicaid rebates for Acthar."

To ensure that CMS follows the Administrative Procedure Act, Mallinckrodt has no choice but to employ legal intervention. The company stated that without court assistance, CMS policy would cause a loss of approximately 10% of Acthar's revenues (i.e. as high as $600M). Consequently, it' wil fail to meet Acthar's blockbuster guidance. I'm less concerned about the effects on Acthar's sales. Even if the case is lost, Medicaid reimbursement only factored in 10% of all Acthar revenues. In the grand scheme of things, both the10% sales decline and $100M DOJ settlement do not warrant the recent 71% decimation of this stock.

Of note, it's prudent that Mallinckrodt took this battle because I believe that Medicaid patients truly deserve access to Acthar. Else, it would be a case of discrimination. It's not that I enjoy the spectacle of the underdog Mallinckrodt putting up a valiant fight. Instead, it's because the underdog stands for a justified cause. Poised to set things right, Mallinckrodt remarked,

The company plans vigorous defense of its position and believes changing guidance or taking reserve is inappropriate at this time. CMS' decision, if implemented, could impede Mallinckrodt's efforts to develop new therapies for some of America's sickest patients with the fewest treatment options.

Financial Assessment

As the financial report reveals important fundamental development, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. Accordingly, Mallinckrodt procured $790.6M in revenue and thereby represents a 4.6% increase from $755.3M for the same period a year prior. The adjusted gross profits for the corresponding periods registered at $566.3M and $540.8M. As a percentage of net sales, the adjusted gross profits equate to 71.6%. That aside, the selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses account for $230.2M (i.e. 29.1% of net sales). This is comparable to the $207.9M for the same year-over-year comparison.

Additionally, the research and development (R&D) spending for the periods tallied to $85.3M vs. $82.0M, thus signifying a 4% YOY increase. I generally view an R&D increase for a bioscience stock positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster sales in the future. Remarkably, there was $154.9M ($1.83 per share) net income vs. a $18.0M ($0.21 per share) decline last year. This underlies the stellar 971% bottom line improvement. The strong earnings suggest a significant fundamental improvement. Specifically, it entails a business that's running "leaner" operations. Commenting on the ongoing development, President and CEO Mark Trudeau enthused,

We have started 2019 with continued strong operational execution, achieving robust top- and bottom-line growth, and resulting in significant cash generation as we continue to transform our company. The hospital portfolio continued its positive momentum, and as anticipated we saw the return to growth reported for the Specialty Generics products. We are very pleased with the overall progression of our pipeline and data generation efforts, a number of which were highlighted in recent announcements.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Mallinckrodt)

Potential Risks

As investment research is an imperfect science, investors should be cognizant of pertinent risks. More importantly, you should pit the risks against potential profits to determine how much money you're willing to bet. For Mallinckrodt, the most important concern is whether the company can sustain its bottom line improvement. There's also the risk that Mallinckrodt won't be able to reduce its debt further and thereby suffers from a Chapter 11 filing. Additionally, there's a chance that the DOJ and CMS debacles might be prolonged. As a result, it can drain significant cash flow to dampen turnaround success. Furthermore, the upcoming spinoff of the specialty generics and Amitiza might not bear fruits. In that case, it could signal the beginning of an end.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Mallinckrodt with five out of five stars rating. Moreover, I ascribed a 65% chance of "investment profitability." As such, it implies that you have a "more than favorable chance" of making money on this bet in the long term. And I went over the specific price target in IBI research. By powering a robust pipeline of approved medicines and developing therapeutics, Mallinckrodt is enjoying strong earnings and sales improvement. In the short term, the overhanging cloud, DOJ and CMS legal battles will likely further depreciate the stock. Nonetheless, it's dollars to doughnuts that Mallinckrodt will eventually prevail through settlements.

In the longer horizon, the debt reduction and pipeline advancement are more imperative. As reported in the latest quarterly results, Mallinckrodt is doing an excellent job on that front. The company is running leaner operations. The strong operating cash flow enabled the firm to significantly lower its debt. Looking ahead, I expect other pipeline assets to mature with positive clinical outcomes. And I anticipate more approvals and further revenues increases. It's also interesting to monitor how the upcoming spinoff regarding specialty generics and Amitiza will pan out.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, hold, or sell is ultimately yours to make. In my opinion, I'd let the stock ride through this "publicity storm." New investors should consider building shares amid this difficulty because there's certainly a deep-bargain opportunity. Notwithstanding, it's important that you accumulate your shares in a "stepwise" fashion to enjoy a lower average cost. Since there are tremendous risks associated with a turnaround, you should only bet with a small percentage of your portfolio. If it hits, you'll enjoy sizable gains. Else, you won't be devastated. In light of the fact that Mallinckrodt is undergoing many issues, it will become a multi-bagger if management pulls through in the coming months After all, a turnaround play usually generates the most gargantuan profits. As a farewell, I'll share with you Peter Lynch's wisdom. Lynch said,

All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don't work out.

