Adams Resources & Energy: Better News And A Cheaper Price

It actually seems like shares should be rising instead of falling - and the bet here is that the recent trend will reverse.

Crude oil marketing and transportation company Adams Resources & Energy (AE) looks cheap. That's not necessarily surprising, however. AE pretty much always looks cheap, with cash on the balance sheet often three-quarters of its market capitalization or higher. A chunk of that cash needs to be held to manage fluctuations in its crude oil inventory, and Adams historically has shown little interest in doing much with the remainder.

As a result, AE has often looked like a value stock on paper, but 'dead money' in practice. Shares spiked during the shale boom, as widening spreads boosted earnings and AE shares. Since the bust, however, margins and earnings have normalized - and AE has mostly drifted sideways, save for some of the volatility that might be expected with a thinly traded, low-float microcap.

I've liked the story here for a while now, however - and at the moment, it looks particularly attractive. AE shares have pulled back in recent weeks for no clearly apparent reason. Valuation, even accounting for the need for some cash on the balance sheet, looks cheap even by AE's recent historical standards. And, while hopes for a big move - a sale of the company, or more aggressive capital allocation - haven't quite panned out, Adams Resources is at least putting some capital to work, and early returns are promising.

Add to that increasing optimism toward, and production in, U.S. shale, particularly in Adams' home markets of Texas and Oklahoma, and the story here seems to have markedly improved in recent months. Yet AE shares are sitting at a 20-month low. For several reasons, the stock seems likely to rebound from here.

Reason #1: AE Is Just Too Cheap

Adams closed the first quarter, according to the 10-Q, with $130.9 million in cash on the balance sheet and no debt. At $34.40, it has a market cap of $145.1 million - suggesting an enterprise value of just $14.2 million.

To be fair, that does overstate the value case here a bit. The company spent nearly $6 million on a trucking business after quarter-end. More importantly, Adams has hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil run through inventory each quarter ($430 million in Q1), even if it generally holds that oil for only three days. It needs at least some level of cash to run the business and usually has a working capital deficit. Net current asset value (current assets less total liabilities), for instance, is about $21 per share, a noted discount to the current price and well below the headline $30+ per share in cash on the balance sheet.

As such, it's too aggressive to value the cash at 100 cents on the dollar. And, again, it's not new, or news, that Adams has a cash-heavy balance sheet. That's been the case in one form or another for years now, yet done little for AE stock.

Even in that context of recent history, however, and understanding the nature of the cash on the balance sheet, AE shares look close to ridiculously cheap. The stock is back to trading below book value, which, even since the bust, has proven to be reasonably strong support:

And, a decent amount of that cash is excess. Back in 2014, when marketing revenues (owing to higher oil prices) were more than double current levels, Adams closed the year with just $80 million in cash. Going back further, Adams in 2010 had $2 billion in revenue (above current levels) and closed the year with just $29 million in the bank.

Adams in Q1 did purchase $430 million in oil, but it moves quickly: the company ended the quarter with inventory under $30 million. Obviously, the entire $125 million (pro forma for the recent acquisition) is not at risk, and isn't needed to fund operations. That gives Adams the ability to be more aggressive with capital allocation, should it so choose (more on this later).

Meanwhile, at this point, even excluding all of the cash, AE is starting to look reasonably valued. Trailing twelve-month EBITDA (my numbers, based on Adams' non-GAAP figures) is over $25 million. Free cash flow in each of the last two years (admittedly with some working capital help) has been over $20 million. The market cap is only $145 million, which means even zeroing out the cash AE trades at ~6x EBITDA and something like 15x free cash flow (depending on how an investor estimates rather lumpy capex spend).

Again, this is not a stock that is going to trade at 2x book or 25x earnings. It's most likely - barring another shale boom - going to look cheap going forward as well. Even understanding that, and even discounting the cash on the balance sheet, it's still cheaper than usual, and likely cheaper than it should be. Meanwhile, the discount to book, and what is now a barely 10% premium to the cash on the balance sheet, will make AE screen well. Liquidity and the float are low enough that retail value investors can boost the stock - and likely have in the past. That suggests support should be coming in relatively soon.

Reason #2: Adams Is Making Changes

The long-running frustration with AE is that the company simply hasn't done much of anything from a capital allocation standpoint. Adams is named after its founder, 'Bud' Adams, who also founded the AFL's Houston Oilers. The Oilers now are the Tennessee Titans, Adams is now deceased, and his descendants control the Titans and own over 41% of AE shares.

Since Bud Adams' passing, the ownership structure of the Titans has been beset by infighting and unrest - which perhaps has diverted attention from the legacy business. The family's stake in Adams Resources at the moment also is worth about 3% of the roughly $2 billion valuation assigned the football team.

As a result, it's long seemed like Adams Resources was either forgotten by its (effectively, if not actually) controlling owners, and/or those owners were happy to let cash pile up while deferring taxes. (Bud Adams' son-in-law was CEO from 2013 to 2017, so the family was paying at least some attention - but he also spent two of those years as the head of the Titans' business side as well.) Capital allocation has been conservative, if not outright questionable.

Adams shifted to a quarterly dividend back in 2013, increasing the payout sharply - then left the dividend flat for almost six years. That came despite cash building from $47 million at the end of 2012 to the current $130 million-plus. There was an odd and unexplained detour into medical billing investments under a former CFO, on which Adams blew about $5 million. A small O&G exploration business was shut down, and while that decision seemed wise (it had long been unsuccessful), it did add to the question of what, exactly, Adams was ever going to do to drive growth or create shareholder value.

Of late, at least by Adams' standards, there's been some modest progress. The dividend finally was raised this year, albeit by about 9%. More importantly, Adams has actually spent capital on not one but two acquisitions. It spent $10.3 million last year to build out its marketing business in the Red River region (along the Texas/Oklahoma border). This month, it spent $5.8 million in cash and $400K in stock to buy a trucking company in its hometown of Houston.

Neither acquisition is necessarily transformative: the spend only totals a little over 10% of the current market cap. But for a company that essentially stood pat for most of this decade, they are steps in the right direction, if modest ones. And, notably, both deals are logical deals for a company trying to grow its existing businesses.

In marketing, the Red River acquisition has boosted volumes significantly - by about 40,000 barrels per day, according to the most recent 10-Q. Bear in mind that volume for the first three quarters last year averaged less than 70K daily. This is a notable expansion of the marketing business - one that should drive increased growth for the rest of the year and potentially beyond.

The transportation acquisition, meanwhile, isn't just an asset purchase. It adds LPG, asphalt, and bleach hauling capabilities to the existing portfolio. It's not a huge purchase, but it's a step in Adams looking to build out its Service Transport subsidiary into a larger, more diversified operator.

Again, Adams hasn't exactly executed a U-turn. $16 million-plus in acquisitions and a 9% dividend hike don't signal a sudden plan to focus solely on the instant creation of shareholder value. But just as valuation is cheap even in context of recent trading history, the moves are significant in context of recent operating history. Adams isn't resting on its laurels - and that is at least some progress.

Reason #3: The Industry Looks To Be In Good Shape

The bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum (APC) between Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was initially seen as the first step in a wave of shale M&A deals, and perhaps a sign that U.S. shale production was set for another multi-year boom. Time will tell whether that's indeed the case - or whether the deal, so like many huge capital commitments in E&P, turns out to signal a near-term top. (It always 'feels' dangerous when exploration companies start ramping their spending, as those ramps usually start as prices are climbing to their peaks. As the old joke in Midland goes, you should always sell oil the day after the new skyscraper is finished.)

But, at least of late, there's been optimism toward U.S. shale, even if stocks like Concho Resources (CXO) and Pioneer Resources (PXD) have given back gains seen after Chevron's bid for Anadarko was first announced. WTI spot prices have risen after tumbling in Q4. Production is up and should continue to rise.

The declines in AE of late are surprising in that type of environment. Adams earnings aren't necessarily leveraged to the price of WTI crude, though there are some correlations. Adams' spreads generally do move higher with higher oil prices - in part because of higher production, in part because producers will pay more, and in part because unit margins are easier to gain with oil at $80 instead of $40.

As a result, AE generally has traded roughly in line with the underlying commodity - but the trend has broken notably in 2019:

Yet, the recent performance of U.S. shale should be good news for Adams, even if there isn't a 1-to-1 correlation between Adams' earnings and WTI crude prices. And indeed, it has been good news for margins in the marketing division:

The chart above isn't a perfect proxy for Adams' wellhead margins, as field level operating earnings include the company's transportation costs (while removing the effect of inventory valuation changes and derivatives). But it does show, essentially, what Adams can make a net basis per barrel.

The figure spiked during the shale bubble as pipelines were overwhelmed; with new capacity online and the reversal of the Seaway, they normalized. Combined with higher volume (both on an organic basis and thanks to last year's acquisition), field level operating earnings jumped 48% in 2018, according to the 10-K.

There are some modest concerns on that front, however. Management has said in recent quarterly releases that Adams walked away from some low-margin business, providing some help that should be lapped soon. And, the trend has been more concerning since the acquisition. Volume has risen sharply in both Q4 and Q1 - and has notably outpaced profit growth. In the first quarter, for instance, volume rose 74% yet FLOE increased only 10%.

There are some cost pressures in there (including a nearly 100% year-over-year increase in driver compensation in Q1), but it appears that the acquired business, at least for now, is less profitable. And, it may be that organic margins are weakening modestly as well.

Even with that caveat, however, the recent expansion of margins is good news. And, as Adams works through the new acquisition, there's likely room for improvement. The margins seen earlier this decade weren't sustainable, but Adams at least has shown, even pre-acquisition, that in the wake of the bust it can stabilize margins while maintaining volume, instead of getting squeezed out by competition. With production in U.S. shale likely to grow in coming years, there's reason to see margins holding at least enough for marketing earnings to continue to grow as volume rises.

On the transportation side, meanwhile, results have strengthened notably, and quickly. The company mistimed capacity additions earlier this decade, adding to its fleet just as petrochemical demand fell off sharply. The combination led operating income in the segment to decline for six straight years, reversing from $10 million in profit in 2012 to a half-million dollar loss in 2017.

The business recovered exceedingly well last year, however, returning to a $3.3 million profit. In Q1, revenue net of diesel fuel costs rose 16%+, with the company citing a focus on rates and efforts to streamline its business. Operating earnings more than doubled.

Demand is coming back - and Adams is again spending up to build out its fleet. That does raise cyclical concerns, perhaps, in the context of the trade war. Still, the transportation business clearly is back on its feet - and that matters, particularly at the current valuation. This is a business that, a year ago, looked basically breakeven at the operating line, with marketing driving $8-9 million in FLOE, transportation flattish, and corporate expense at $8 million-plus. There's a path now for something like $14 million in marketing and $5 million in transportation earnings, leading to $10 million in EBIT net of ~$9 million in corporate G&A. Again, this is a business with an enterprise value under $15 million.

Valuation and What Goes Wrong

The big reason to be skeptical of AE is that this is another case that works on paper and might not in practice. Particularly since the bust, AE has basically always worked on paper to some extent. (The risk of narrowing margins during the bubble was somewhat foreseeable.) It still has a lot of cash, and likely too much cash, on the balance sheet. Both divisions have their share of cyclical risk. A dividend hike is nice, but the yield remains under 3%, and a 4.2 million share float likely means aggressive share buybacks aren't adding to shareholder returns.

That said, the downside risk here seems reasonably limited. Even pro forma for the acquisition this month, AE has nearly $30 per share in cash. It's probably trading at liquidation value: the inventory here wouldn't require much of a haircut and even PP&E (mostly tractors and trailers) likely could be moved at close to carrying value. There is so little in the way of value-add priced in that it doesn't take much to see upside from a fundamental standpoint.

Yet there is good news - and a few paths to upside. AE is going to screen well at these levels, and that often brings in buyers. A return of the correlation to shale prices and sentiment could drive a bounce. Earnings growth, as detailed by the company, looks impressive, with the company's adjusted EPS figure at $1.40 in 2018 against $0.31 the year before, and the same metric rising another 44% in Q1. AE is attractive looking close - but it looks even more attractive from a distance.

Obviously, those fundamentals haven't helped the stock of late, which begs the question of why AE is at the lows. Truthfully, that's a hard question to answer. Volume doesn't appear abnormal; in fact, it's still reasonably healthy, with a 3-month average of $150K/day. No insider sales have been reported. Crude has pulled back, but AE was dipping before that reversal and didn't benefit much as WTI climbed at the beginning of the year.

The simplest answer might be that sometimes AE drifts down. And even though the stock generally trades sideways, those drifts usually present buying opportunities - particularly when AE drops below 1x book. That alone suggests some interest in the stock at these levels. Combine with it the fact that earnings are growing, margins are better, and the story is improving, and this looks like an opportunity.

This is a stock that held $40 for most of last year, and there's no reason it can't get there again in 2019. I'd consider something like $80 million of the cash to be excess, given Adams still would have that figure if both accounts payable and accounts receivable went to zero. (That figure is also about 10% of current purchase volumes, which seems reasonable for a company that turns over inventory every three days or so, per filings.)

That leaves a 'true' enterprise value around $65 million. 6x EBITDA of $25 million, plus that $80 million, gets market cap to $230 million and the share price to $55. Capex, as noted, has been lumpy, and seems likely to come in around $16 million this year. Adams spent $8M+ in the first quarter mostly on tractors and trailers for the transportation business, and commitments cited in the Q1 release suggest full-year spending should be ~double that number. With that, five-year average capex moves to the $11 million range. At a 21% tax rate, then, normalized free cash flow (which doesn't include interest income) should be in the $12 million range. 10x that figure plus cash suggests a market cap of $200 million - and a share price of $47.

Even applying a micro-cap/illiquidity discount (even though trading volumes aren't that low), fundamentally, this is a stock that seems like it 'should' be trading in the mid-40s, about 30% upside. And, again, it did trade at those levels as recently as September, with the story seemingly better since then, not worse.

Meanwhile, if the strategy truly has changed, and Adams is intent on building out both divisions, there's a path to real profitability. Both industries look healthy, and Adams has plenty of dry powder to build out both the marketing and trucking businesses. It's far too early to start modeling in hugely aggressive moves, or double-digit annual returns on the excess capital, but it is possible that the recent acquisitions are baby steps toward a fundamentally changed strategy - which could make Adams a very different company and potentially lead to a re-rating of the stock.

The downside looks limited, the base-case upside attractive, and the "this time is different" case suggests big gains. The combination suggests that, for whatever reason, AE simply has fallen too far.

