Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended May 19, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Khundii gold project in Mongolia

On May 13, Erdene (OTCPK:ERDCF) announced that it intersected 112m at 5.9g/t Au from 13m in hole BKD 261 at its Khundii project. This is equal to 661(AuEq.)m:

(Source: Erdene)

This hole was drilled at a previously untested area of the deposit and I think that it highlights the great exploration potential of Khundii.

The project is located in southern Mongolia, where the country is rapidly building out infrastructure:

(Source: Erdene)

At the moment, Khundii has a measured and indicated resource of 642,000 ounces of gold at a very good average grade of 3.7 g/t. In 2018, the company completed a preliminary economic assessment, which returned a very impressive after-tax IRR of 56%. The initial capex is just $32 million, half of which will go for a processing plant:

(Source: Erdene)

Erdene plans to complete a bankable feasibility study by the end of 2019 and first gold pour is seen in 2021.

2 ) Los Ricos gold-silver project in Mexico

On May 14, GoGold Resources (OTC:GLGDF) announced that it intersected 21.2m @ 7.66g/t Au and 1,270.2g/t Ag from 34.5m in hole LRGG-19-009 at its Los Ricos project in Jalisco. This is equal to 469(AuEq.)m and this hole was laid out to twin RC drill hole CMRC-30 which was completed by TUMI Resources in September 2003. The surprising thing is that LRGG-19-009 returned a 70% higher gold equivalent grade than the latter.

Los Ricos is located around 100 km northwest of Guadalajara and GoGold got the project through an option agreement in March 2019:

(Source: GoGold)

GoGold will make monthly payments ranging from C$12,000 and C$32,000 until November 2023 and can acquire 100% of Los Ricos for C$11 million.

The project includes a total of 29 concessions with a combined area of around 22,000 hectares.

In March, GoGold initiated a 10,000-meter diamond drilling program focused on defining the mineralized halo around the historical high-grade ore shoots as defined by underground workings and 65 historical RC drill holes. A lot of the historical drill holes have intercepted mineralization from near surface. Here are the most notable historical drill results

(Source: GoGold)

With the exception of LRGG-19-009, I think that results from the current drill program are so far looking worse:

(Source: GoGold)

3 ) Renison tin mine in Australia

On May 14, Australia’s largest tin producer Metals X (OTCPK:MLXEF) announced that it intersected 10.3m at 7.65% Sn from 259m in hole U6681 at the conceptual Bell 50 target at its Renison mine. This is equal to 378(AuEq.)m:

(Source: Metals X)

Bell 50 is located down-plunge of Area 5, which is currently in development. The target has the potential to extend the Area 5 mineralized system by 200m. Follow-up drill testing of the Bell 50 region is currently planned for the second half of 2019.

Renison is located on the west coast of Tasmania and is a 50/50 joint venture between Metals X and Yunnan Tin, the largest tin producer in the world. In the first quarter of 2019, Renison produced 2,061 tonnes of tin in concentrate at AISC of A$15,701 per tonne, thus achieving a margin of realized sales price over AISC of A$11,408 per tonne:

(Source: Metals X)

Renison currently has a defined resource of 16.4 million tonnes grading 1.31% Sn and 0.21% Cu and is the largest tin mine in Australia with a production expected to range between 7,500 tonnes and 8,000 tonnes of tin in concentrate in 2019.

Conclusion

Erdene released good drill results from a previously untested area at Khundii and I think that the project’s exploration potential is pretty good. Currently, there are around 130,000 ounces of indicated resources at over 4 g/t outside the PEA pit walls. Overall, Khundii is a small but high-grade project with low AISC. It’s very cheap to develop and will come with a simple carbon in pulp processing plant. I’m not a fan of small gold projects, but this one looks like a keeper.

Hole LRGG-19-009 at GoGold’s Los Ricos has surprisingly intersected much higher grades compared to its twin but I’m unimpressed by the other drill results in 2019 so far. Still, at just C$11 million, Los Ricos could be a bargain if the company makes a discovery in the future and the management has proven that it can find a diamond in the rough. For example, Santa Gertrudis was bought for just $11 million in 2014 and sold for $92 million three years later. I think that the plan is likely the same for Los Ricos - drill for a few years and then sell it at a nice profit. Production at the Parral silver tailings project has been steadily increasing and I think that GoGold is undervalued at the moment.

At Renison, Bell 50 has the potential to extend the Area 5 mineralized system by 200m, which is great news for Australia’s largest tin mine as the life of mine is just eight years. It’s a great project but I think that Metals X currently looks like a value trap. The company has been unable to bring production at the Nifty copper mine up to nameplate capacity for a long time now and is running in the red.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.