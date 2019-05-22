Assessing The Possibility Of A Spring Crash, Correction, Or None Of The Above

There wasn’t a lot of change in leadership as this week was mostly a continuation of the pivot to defensive positioning.

This is the Lead-Lag Report for 5/22/19. A comprehensive version of the weekly Lead-Lag Report with trade signals based on award-winning papers will be available on Seeking Alpha for subscribers in early June.

Below is an assessment of the performance of some of the most important sectors and asset classes relative to each other, with an interpretation of what underlying market dynamics may be signaling about the future direction of risk-taking by investors. The below charts are all price ratios which show the underlying trend of the numerator relative to the denominator. A rising price ratio means the numerator is outperforming (up more/down less) the denominator.

Leaders: Risk-Off Is Still On

Financials (XLF) – Diversity Is Key

Comments: Bank stocks had a relatively strong week as economic optimism outweighed trade war concerns. Regional banks have been a better place to be lately as a means of avoiding a great deal of the international exposure and volatility circling the markets. Also helping are 30-year mortgage rates that are nearing the 4% level for the first time since early 2018.

Health Care (XLV) – Still Powering Ahead

Comments: This ratio continues to be a referendum on how traders feel about reform to the Affordable Care Act and the implementation of a Medicare For All plan. Right now, investors are feeling like any meaningful change is still a ways off, but this trend (and this ratio) could reverse if worries grew again. Tariffs and trade dominating the news cycle provides a bullish backdrop for healthcare stocks.

Utilities (XLU) – Benefiting From The Trade War

Comments: The chart of utilities relative to the S&P 500 is starting to show a resemblance to the sharp rise experienced during the end of last year. Correlations have turned negative again, making this one of the few equity markets that’s been posting gains amid the market volatility. There appears to be some strength in this move and could be an early signal that investors are ready to take even more risk off the table.

Consumer Staples (XLP) – Boosted By E-Commerce

Comments: Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) strong Q1 earnings report reaffirmed investor faith in the retail space, while broad defensive positioning provided an additional boost. E-commerce sales are growing by about 12% per year, while e-commerce, as a percentage of total retail sales, passed the 10% level for the first time in Q1.

Real Estate (XLRE) – Range-bound

Comments: Real estate is still outperforming the S&P 500 year to date, but the group has failed to make a sustained breakout to the upside. Helping provide support is the fact that a rate cut is still more likely than not before the end of the year and that domestic REITs largely avoid the impact of the global trade dispute. Dividend stocks and ETFs have drawn in buyers looking for yield lately, and REITs certainly fit that bill.

Bonds (TLH) – Strength Confirmed

Comments: We’ve seen fixed income outperform for a few weeks now, but a notable development is that gains are being spread out between government and investment-grade corporate bonds again. Investors migrated largely toward Treasuries as the trade war heated up a month ago, but a broader rally in fixed income since then suggests that the current uptick is sustainable.

Long Bonds (TLH) – Giving Way To Short Maturities

Comments: The rise in this ratio has masked the fact that short-term treasuries have rallied hard since November. The 2-year yield has fallen from nearly 3% six months ago to about 2.2% today. The fact that things flipped in the favor of ultra-short maturities in the midst of a weeks-long Treasury rally even for just a week suggests that investors could be getting more risk-averse.

Laggards: Cyclicals Go Bust

Technology (XLK) – All About The Chip Meltdown

Comments: The broad decline in the chip sector was the obvious catalyst of tech stocks lagging again. The Huawei ban in the U.S. could be a significantly negative factor for the domestic tech sector moving forward since it could be a signal of a long-term deep and chilly relationship between global economic powers. The chip group has the biggest exposure to China, but the fallout could quickly spill over to other major tech names.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) – A Weaker Consumer

Comments: While Walmart’s quarterly results were encouraging, the broader consumer picture looks bleaker. Month-over-month retail sales figures have risen in just three of the past nine months, casting some question over how strong the economy actually is. Tariffs are already showing up in the prices of goods, such as clothing, bicycles, and garden equipment, and are likely to be a headwind to forward earnings growth from here.

Communication Services (XLC) – Failed Bounce

Comments: This group got a bounce, thanks to pops in both Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet but failed to hold it as internet stocks began lagging. Another potential concern is that the pending Sprint (NYSE:S)-T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger could be in danger of getting blocked by the DOJ. The group still looks relatively well-positioned should a prolonged trade war drag on indefinitely.

Industrials (XLI) – Agriculture-Related Weakness Grows

Comments: We talked last week about how industrials could experience one of the greatest negative impacts from a trade war. Trump’s promise of economic stimulus for the farming industry thus far hasn’t prevented stocks from retreating, as the combination of weak demand, coupled with bad weather, has kept the group’s sentiment decidedly negative.

Materials (XLB) – Slammed By Tariffs

Comments: Metals producers are largely in the same boat as industrial companies as tariff threats impact demand from China. The materials group is now the second-worst performing sector year to date and trails the S&P 500 by 6%.

Energy (XLE) – Political Tensions Boiling Over

Comments: Energy stocks are finally getting a bounce from oil prices after failing to take advantage of them for much of the past year. Supply concerns and the newest tensions with Iran could result in higher energy prices through the summer months. China remains a concern with this group, and troubles in the Middle East could be short-lived, but this is an encouraging move for a group that has sorely needed one for a while.

Small-Caps (SLY) – Leading The Way Lower

Comments: Small-caps continue to lead the equity markets south in a confirmation of the risk-off environment. Economic data on the surface look good, but investors still look unconvinced that equity prices should go higher from here. Large-caps managed to deliver 2-3% earnings growth in Q1, but small-cap earnings declined by 10%, furthering the notion that current economic growth is fairly narrow.

Emerging Markets (EEM) – The Toxic Asset Class

Comments: There are pockets of relative value and opportunity in emerging markets, but the overarching theme will continue to be trade-related struggles. Contrarian bottom-feeders may be interested in dipping their toes in the water here (EM stocks trade at about 11 times earnings), but rising tariffs and the situation with Huawei suggests that the long-term pain in this group could deepen.

Europe, Australasia, and the Far East (EFA) – Forming A Base?

Comments: Foreign markets have tracked lower amid global trade and political tensions, but investors could finally be separating developed and emerging markets. Developed international markets could be experiencing something of a “flight to quality effect” for those wishing to maintain international exposure but stay away from the riskier less-developed areas.

Junk Debt (JNK) – Sell-Off Picks Up Steam

Comments: The bond market rally has not carried over to the high yield market, which isn’t terribly surprising. Despite corporate default rates that are at their lowest levels since just before the financial crisis, traders continue to sell off risk, pushing junk bond prices nearly 2% lower since just the beginning of the month.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (IPE) – Strong Year Overall

Comments: TIPS haven’t drawn a lot of interest due to the lack of inflation, but they continue to do well as a safe haven. The group has outperformed all but long-term T-bonds in 2019 and has done so with less relative volatility. It’ll be a low-yielder until some sign of inflation shows up, but if you’re looking to take some risk off the table, there are worse places to land.

Lumber (LUMBER) – Hitting Multi-Year Lows

Comments: Lumber again dipped to fresh lows and now sits at levels not seen since 2016. This is occurring even as home construction ETFs are outperforming every sector so far this year. Housing data overall has been mixed - new home sales have improved, but existing sales figures disappointed. This continues to be an economic red flag, and the weather could contribute to further weakness.

Conclusion

There wasn’t a lot of change in leadership as this week was mostly a continuation of the pivot to defensive positioning. The combination of relative strength in utilities and short-term Treasuries and weakness in small-caps suggests that market breadth is weakening and could be poised for a pullback, consistent with my comments on Real Vision in late May about the potential for a Spring Crash in the S&P 500 (SPY). Industrial production contraction remains a major concern for global economic health, while lumber’s continued weakness is a worrisome sign.

