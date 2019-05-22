S&P 500 Correction Expectations - How To Position For Short Opportunities

In my last article relating to the S&P 500, published here on Seeking Alpha, I discussed our expectation for a move in the S&P 500 to the 2935 region, before turning down from what we are suggesting is an overall B-wave high. When it broke over this level and hit the 1.236 extension level, it introduced the potential for an overall ending diagonal that could extend to 2,978 or 3,010. In order to invalidate this potential, the S&P will need to break below 2,785, which would provide a very strong indication the overall top of the B-wave is concluded.

However, the forgoing remarks are not intended to suggest that we believe the higher targets will be hit in the S&P 500. In fact, the move down from the 2,955 region best resembles a leading diagonal, suggestive that any retrace against this move down offers investors a low risk to high reward short entry. It is for this reason that we sent out a trade alert to our subscribers near this past Friday’s high to position into shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS). This will be our third attempt at shorting the US equities market, taking two small losses and realizing one small gain, allowing us to provide attempts for the breakdown with minimal loss exposure for what we expect to be a very large gain.

As I have discussed in other articles, positioning for short exposure in an overall topping market is not only difficult, but requires a great deal of perseverance and rigid risk management in order to ensure being property positioned when the drop finally does commence, and at the same time not giving up precious capital when the rally continues to higher highs.

At present, provided the S&P stays below the 2892 level, we expect downside to continue. A break over 2892 does not invalidate our immediate downside expectation, but would mean the likelihood of a move to 2918 will occur before it rolls over in what we will view as the initial stages of our downside expectations. Over 2,954 and we would then expect the higher targets to be hit.

While we view this rise as an overall WXY B-wave, with an overall target for the downside into the 2254 – 2181 regions, as shown below on the Daily S&P Chart, we won’t be stubborn in our views if we see initial signs of it holding support in the 2476 – 2632 regions. This area can solicit a larger B-wave bounce, before lower levels are achieved, or can also represent the area for a potential wave 2, in a 1 2 setup, where the entire move off the Christmas 2018 low was a wave 1, and the support region is the wave 2. In either count there is good potential for a short trade that by using a non-leveraged approach could yield 9%, followed by either a 3rd wave up or a B wave that minimally would provide another 9-10% return to the long side. It is for this reason we are taking multiple short attempts with tight stop out levels, where in each case we’re risking a nominal amount of capital for a very nice overall return.

Daily S&P 500 Chart

When exposing capital to intermediate directional moves, one should always have a clearly constructed overall plan. Decisions about what instrument to use, what is the most appropriate instrument for certain portions of the expected move, how much capital to allocate, and most importantly the expectation levels to exit in either the instance where you are wrong or right regarding the expected move. In this case, our trading plan would suggest we take multiple attempts with extremely tight stop out levels until we ultimately catch the move down. There are plenty of opportunities in multiple sectors and instruments, so it’s not important to bet the farm on any given swing position. Often time’s investors ask me how much capital to allocate to a particular trade opportunity. While this is a personal decision, it’s important to understand before making this decision how the amplitude or fluctuation of your capital will affect your ability to consistently take trade positions. It is for this reason we tend to rarely allocate greater than 20% of our capital to any particular opportunity, the exception being when we go long equities across a number of stocks or sector ETFs. To illustrate the effect this would have, if one were to allocate 20% of their capital to two non-leveraged 9% trades in the S&P, as I’ve outlined herein, by shorting the markets then then reversing to go long for an B-wave, as shown on the S&P Daily Chart below, they would realize 3.6% on overall capital. This might not seem like much, but frankly it’s just one of many opportunities one would incorporate into their overall plan to realize super-performance on an annual basis. For those investors who are more assertive, there is certainly no reason not to increase exposure, and in certain instances even use leverage. However, before doing so, make sure you understand the affect this has on your capital when you’re wrong. Calculate the potential loss on any specific trade attempt, and accept that loss before it occurs, such that you preserve your emotional and mental currency as well as you do your capital. If it takes 3-5 attempts to catch a meaningful short for a nice oversized return, by exposing too much capital you can easily lose enough of your emotional currency that when the move finally does occur, you’ve lost your nerve, or thrown in the proverbial towel too early.

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

We tend to identify key Fibonnaci extension levels, and when the S&P 500, and other indices react to those levels to the downside, we look for a retracement of the reacted move down to enter a short with a very tight stop out level. Hope is not a trading or investing strategy, and it is for this reason we then use a finite stop out level based on the prior high. Does this always work in terms of getting us positioned? No, of course not, as there is not a guarantee the reactionary move will result in a meaningful enough retracement to enter a position. However, if one is focused on enough sectors and instruments throughout the year, they will necessarily identify a reasonably good hand full of low risk to high reward confident opportunities.

Ultimately, as this wave 4 comes to a conclusion into the 2285 – 2130 region, we will feel like Mr. Buffet felt when he refers to clicking his heals with excitement each day going to work to buy underpriced securities. Why? Because once this correction ultimately concludes, we are looking for a move in the S&P 500 to the 3375 – as high as 4451. Not only this, but many of the stocks we chart are suggestive of absolutely enormous moves to the upside coincident to the finally blow off in the S&P that far exceed the percentage upside in the S&P 500 itself.

In conclusion let me say that many times exposing capital to financial instruments is as much about patience as it is about what instrument to go long or short, and from what price level. One can sit on a cash position much of the year and allocate at the right time and price, and your long term performance will be stellar, if you manage this process with some degree of eloquence. Our expectation is for a minimal move to the 2,632 – 2,477 region, and our overall expectation is to conclude this wave 4 into the 2,254 – 2,181 region. We will be positioning our subscribers both long and short to take full advantage of getting long in the support region for either upside potential – a new high, or a B-wave followed by a C-wave down to lower levels.

