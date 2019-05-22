Annaly Capital Management Is Not Worth It After The Cut

The future is not bright for NLY because the cost of debt is rising compared to the yield on fixed rate MBS.

My previous rating failed to analyze the pressure of the flattening yield curve outweighing hedging efforts made by NLY.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) recently announced it would be reducing its dividend from $0.30 a quarter to $0.25 a quarter, starting in the second quarter of 2019. This 17% decrease in the quarterly dividend resulted in around a 7.5% decrease in the stock price. I recently wrote an article saying how I like NLY over New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). That article was a failure. This new article is going to look at NLY after the dividend cut and explain why I have a Hold rating.

My Previous Rating:

I had a buy rating on NLY due to the relative safety of its assets. Agency MBS has supreme credit safety. I felt NLY's portfolio provided a balance between the risk of rising rates and the scarier risk of default. It's quite possible that NLY over the portion of the next five years could be a great investment, but it definitely wasn't in the short term. NLY finally had its reckoning. After holding onto its $1.20 annual dividend since 2013, it'll finally be cut to $1.00 starting next quarter. My new rating is going to focus on clear cut fundamentals of future profitability and value metrics of NLY compared to the competition. I also did a quick analysis on dividend safety.

NLY After the Cut:

NLY now has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Let's look at how NLY compares to other mREITs. The following data will be generated with Bloomberg terminal. I'll be comparing NLY to Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), and NRZ.

Quick Background:

NLY does well with a steepening yield curve. This is because NLY makes most of its income from the difference between the cost of short-term financing (repos) and the yield of the securities it purchases (mostly FNMA 30 year fixed rate MBS). The yield curve is flatter than a crepe right now making profits difficult.

The Portfolios of the Competition:

TWO: 78% agency fixed rate MBS, 7% MSR, 14% non-agency misc.

AGNC: Almost entirely agency fixed rate MBS.

NRZ: 53% MSR, 33% RMBS and clean up calls, 12% residential loans.

NLY: 66% fixed rate agency MBS, 10% agency floating, 9% middle market lending, 9% residential credit, 6% commercial credit.

Note: NRZ performs well in a rising rate environment, the others do not. I provided it as a comp for contrast. For the basic metrics, I provided extra comps for added data.

Name Ticker Mkt Cap NIM LF Dvd Yld P/B Average 4782941657 1.84 11.15 1.04 ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NLY US 13484385544 1.11 10.8 0.96 TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP TWO US 3530461310 1.42 14.53 0.94 STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC STWD US 6326286611 2.88 8.51 1.37 REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT US 1569406979 1.54 7.41 1.01 PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT PMT US 1610010005 1.27 8.92 1.02 NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT US 1261035429 0.59 13.2 1.04 NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT NRZ US 6867052561 5.58 12.1 1.01 MFA FINANCIAL INC MFA US 3266527883 N.A. 11.03 1.02 INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL IVR US 2063845313 1.51 10.65 0.99 CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP CIM US 3508971600 1.6 10.67 1.16 AGNC INVESTMENT CORP AGNC US 9124374992 0.94 12.7 0.93

These comparables are chosen by Bloomberg terminal. NIM stands for net interest margin. Dvd Yld is obviously dividend yield and P/B is price to book. NLY still has below average NIM and dividend yield. Let's look at NLY compared to the competition over time.

I apologize for the blurry images. The graphs from Bloomberg terminal don't upload well to SA. I will provide a raw excel file at the end of this article for clearer images.

This is NLY's NIM (white) and book value per share (green) over time. Both have been declining steadily. NIM has gone from around 2.5% to 1.1% in five years. Book value per share has gone from 11.5 to 9.7 in five years.

The competition hasn't fared much better with NRZ being the obvious exception. AGNC has gone from 25 to 18 and TWO from 22 to 13. NRZ has increased by about 4.

This is NIM 12-month trailing. I did 12-month trailing because not all these companies have recent data, so I wanted all of them on the same time frame. TWO and NLY are very similar and AGNC is noticeably lower. NRZ has gone up and down.

These funds have maintained profits partly by piling on leverage. This is Bloomberg's financial leverage metric. NRZ has stayed constant, but the others have piled it on. AGNC currently sits at over 11x. TWO and NLY sit at around 8.5x.

Last is just regular old net interest income. Once again, the funds that hold fixed rate securities are in decline. NRZ has grown income as it benefits from rising rates.

Summary:

-NLY has done similarly to TWO and better than AGNC.

-mREITs, in general, have performed poorly and have had to stack leverage as a response to the flattening yield curve.

-Book value has declined due to the mREITs holding mostly fixed rate securities.

The Future:

The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 2.15%, up from 1.9% from the previous year. Pressure should continue since the average 1-month LIBOR is 2.50%.

Source: Mortgage News Daily

The price of MBS is now trading at a premium. The Wall Street Journal market data center puts FNMA 30-year MBS yields at 3.6% on 5/20/2019. This means future margins for NLY should be around (3.6 - 2.5 = 1.1%). Note that this is an estimate. I think it is still safe to say there isn't much hope for NLY in the near future to grow profits.

The bright side is that NLY is currently returning around $0.29 a share which should cover its new dividend of $0.25 per share in the near future.

Conclusion:

The dividend should be safe for now, but there isn't a bright future ahead for any growth. NLY's value prospects aren't high enough compared to competition to warrant a purchase. Dividend yield and NIM are still below average, and price to book isn't low enough to signal a value proposition.

PS: I'll be looking at TWO next to see if that 14.5% dividend yield is worth it.

My Excel Data for Clearer Images:

