Sprint: A Put Option Strategy For Those Skeptical Of The Merger

I'm still skeptical of the S/TMUS merger since DOJ, not FCC, was always the primary obstacle, and they have not signaled approval.

Two months ago today, I wrote an article recommending ending long positions on Sprint (S) stock while it was trading in the mid-$6 range because I saw an increasing probability of the market waking up to the merger’s murky prospects. The advice was good at first, as Sprint stock fell 17% from that level as the Department of Justice’s concerns became more and more public. But in the last few days, Sprint has completely reversed, now trading above $7.

Like everything involving Sprint stock these days, it’s all merger related. A week ago, new rumors began buzzing that Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS) were considering making further concessions to save the deal. Just a few days ago, the FCC chairman announced that the concessions had been made official, and that he would now recommend approval of the deal.

Despite this news, I'm not convinced to go long in Sprint, which still has about $1 worth of upside left in it if the merger is approved, a potential 14% gain. Over just a few months that would be considerable, but I'm still skeptical of the merger, so I will be exploring a different trading strategy.

Yes, I'm Still Skeptical

My view that the merger is in jeopardy has not changed, because as other contributors have already explained, it was always DOJ, not the FCC, that posed the greatest obstacle. Though the FCC’s defection is certainly newsworthy, I do not view it as pivotal. DOJ is reportedly still skeptical of the consumer gains.

Still, these gyrations mean that Sprint stock seems to me now better suited to an option trade than a straight up long or short. I intend to stay out of the stock itself while purchasing some put options as a potential gain if the merger is denied.

This will allow me to cap my downside if the merger is approved, since I will only be out the premium. The potential downside from simply shorting from here is currently about $1, before accounting for any further upward movement by T-Mobile stock. I will be examining options that all have a defined downside of no more than 60% of that.

Pricing Out The Options

Because I think that we are in the endgame stage of this, one way or the other, I'm looking for relatively short-term options, but I would like a little cushion in terms of timing so that if DOJ does drag this out, they won’t expire on me before the market takes the hint and reprices Sprint back to its “merger-doubtful” or even full-blown “merger blocked” levels. The latter, as I said in my previous article, is probably somewhere around $3. The former is maybe more like $5 or a little below, since I believe that the stock will fall below previous levels on a second dip. If I’m wrong about that, “merger doubtful” may be more like $5.50.

At the time of this writing, the option chains for Sprint put options were looking like this:

August November January $6.00 $0.43 $0.56 $0.58 $5.00 $0.26 $0.35 $0.35 $4.00 $0.13 $0.12 $0.17

The strike prices are on the left and the expiration month is on the top. Right away, we can rule out a couple of options, as the market is currently charging no extra premium for extending a $5 put from November to January and is actually charging less for a $4 put in November than it is in August. These are American options, so that's not really logical, but the options market in general is a little less liquid and a little less logical than the stock market itself. At any rate, these are the prices I'm being quoted, so this is the decision I have to make.

I also think that the extra premium is sufficiently small to extend $6 from November to January that I’d be silly not to take it. Finally, the relative pricing of the puts in January sort of puts $4 January out of the running. Since the cost of $4 puts in January increases to one half of $5, from one third in November, the stock would have to run down below $3 basically before the $4 could actually yield more gain than the $5 on a percentage basis. Since I think $3 is the floor, there's basically no possible upside to the $4 January, making the extra protection the $5 January offers essentially free.

I’ve marked the ones that are mathematically eliminated in red, and the ones that are mathematically just barely possible but not really worth it in yellow. The green are the remaining, viable choices for an investor, depending on exactly where and when they think the stock will fall.

So the real choices are between a $4 put expiring in November or the $5 or $6 puts expiring in August or January 2020.

Timing The Options

The $4 put in November seems to me to be almost perfect in timing, but the strike price is concerning. My $3 price target got quite a lot of pushback, and if in fact that's reflective of market sentiment and the stock does receive some support before hitting that level, I might guess right about Sprint’s direction and still lose the whole value of the option.

A $5 put seems to me to offer extra protection that's well worth it, but that raises the question of timing. August seems to me to be cutting it a little close, while January 2020 is probably paying extra for time I don’t need. While DOJ’s lawsuit probably won’t have gone to trial by then, assuming it's filed, the market will presumably reprice Sprint in light of the lawsuit well before January, since filing the lawsuit could happen anytime, and almost certainly will happen in the next few months at most.

August is probably the more logical bet, but that's cutting it just a little close. Theoretically DOJ could still be in negotiations at that point, and it would be a shame to see the option expire just before an announcement sent Sprint plunging back down. The cost of extending by six months and tripling the lifetime of my option is only 33%.

Ultimately, forced to choose I opted for a January 2020 option. Now, with $4 out of the running at that time, the only choice is $5 or $6. To keep $4 in the conversation I will use the November $4, since I think November is more than enough time also. We are using January for $5/$6 only because it's basically free once we leave August behind. I will be assuming identical capital at risk for all options.

Running The Scenarios

A $5 option at $0.35 cents means that it will be in the money at $4.65, but the real question is of performance relative to the alternative. A $6 option at $0.58 will begin to accrue gains much sooner, so the $5 option will not begin to outperform the $6 put option until the Sprint stock price goes considerably below the in-the-money level. Since I can buy 58 $5 puts for the same amount of money as I can buy 35 $6 puts, the $5 puts will start $3,500 in the hole at $5 per share, and recoup $2,300 for each additional dollar per share drop in Sprint stock between now and January 2020.

I’ve reproduced the numbers in the table below. Strike levels are on the left, final Sprint stock trading prices are on the top. Note that the $4 row is a little riskier for any given payoff since it has an earlier expiration date. The values presented all assume a $2,030 capital allocation, rounded to the nearest whole contract for each strike level. That's 35 $6 contracts, 58 $5 contracts, or 169 $4 contracts. They are proportionally identical, however, for any given amount of capital at risk. The numbers are payout numbers only, to get net profit you subtract the $2,030 initial premium payment.

As you can see, it takes quite a while for the $4/$5 puts to become a better deal. In fact, they don’t move ahead of the $6 at all until $3.48 per share, and the additional gains even at $3 even only come to $11 for the $5. $4 gains start much later but scale up rapidly owing to the much lower cost base.

$5.00 $4.90 $4.80 $4.70 $4.60 $4.50 $4.40 $4.30 $4.20 $4.10 $4.00 $3.90 $3.80 $3.70 $3.60 $3.50 $3.49 $3.48 $3.47 $3.40 $3.30 $3.20 $3.10 $3.00 $5.00 $0.00 $580 $1160 $1740 $2320 $2900 $3480 $4060 $4640 $5220 $5800 $6380 $6960 $7540 $8120 $8700 $8758 $8816 $8874 $9280 $9860 $10440 $11020 $11600 $6.00 $3500 $3850 $4200 $4550 $4900 $5250 $5600 $5950 $6300 $6650 $7000 $7350 $7700 $8050 $8400 $8750 $8785 $8820 $8855 $9100 $9450 $9800 $10150 $10500 $4.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $1690 $3380 $5070 $6760 $8450 $8619 $8788 $8957 $10140 $11830 $13520 $15210 $16900

The $5 puts extra gain is less than one third of the benefit $6 puts provide at the $5 level. Meanwhile, the $6 not only lead for most of the path, they also offer at least some upside above $5 stock price, which is where a wobbly, prevaricating DOJ could presumably leave it. Only if T-Mobile abandons the merger rather than fight the DOJ in court will the stock plunge anywhere near $3. And many of my readers believe it won’t go that low even then.

Alternative Capital Scenarios

The primary downside of the $6 puts, of course, is that they simply cost more. But that's only relevant if we conduct a single-contract analysis, ie., if I decided I was only buying a single contract either way. That would reduce my losses in the event that the merger goes through by almost half, from $58 to $35. A single $4 contract would take my losses all the way down to $12.

But most investors enter an option transaction to bet a specific amount of money, not to buy a specific amount of contracts. Assuming an investor is going to bet the same amount of total money, the payoffs on the $6 are much better in almost all circumstances and start to kick in much earlier. The bet will become in-the-money on the $6 at $6.42 per share per Sprint, a level it was trading at as recently as a few days ago before the FCC news broke.

Summary

I consider options better for this trade because they cap downside on further movement in T-Mobile stock at a level that's considerably below downside for shorts in the event of merger approval even at current T-Mobile prices. Admittedly, this means that upside doesn’t kick in as fast as a straight short would, but the downside move on a merger block is likely to be so severe that the potential for Sprint stock landing in that no-man’s land of $6.42 to $7.22 is virtually zero.

Given that I don’t see the stock going below $3 even with the merger blocked, and perhaps not quite reaching that level, the $6 January looks best to me, although there’s an argument to be made for the $4 November if my original assessment of a $3 or so stock price post-merger block was correct. Reader response to that was overwhelmingly skeptical, however, and I'm taking that to heart, offering readers a strategy that incorporates a slightly more optimistic view of Sprint in even a non-merger scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in S over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.