Archrock And Its Growing Services Division

If Archrock is able to keep growing its aftermarket services this can be rewarded by the market with a multiple expansion.

Archrock's operations

Archrock (AROC) is a one of the two biggest companies in the natural gas compression space. The company offers aftermarket services (NYSEMKT:AMS) to companies that want to own their compression devices and offers its horsepower to companies that want to outsource this segment of their operations. Natural gas compression is a "need" for gas transportation. Without it, moving gas through pipelines would be impossible (as there would be no pressure).

Natural gas outlook

The Energy Information Agency (NYSEMKT:EIA) estimates that dry natural gas production will average 90.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in 2019. This would be an increase of 6.9 (bcf/d) from 2018 levels (8% increase from 2018). The EIA expects the uplift to continue at least until 2020, where it forecasts a production of 92.2 bcf/d, 1.9 bcf/d more than the year which represents a 2.1% increase.

Source: EIA outlook

The United States gas consumption is expected to continue climbing in 2019 and 2020 after a blockbuster 2018. Even though, this rise in demand for natural gas won't be enough to offset the expected rise in production, and therefore this gas will have to be exported.

Source: EIA outlook

The EIA expects storage levels to go back to "normal" after two years being strongly deviated from the average (fewer gas than average on storages). If the report is accurate this factor should weigh negatively on gas prices, but this won't affect the company (its operations do not depend directly on gas prices).

The natural gas price outlook is uncertain, but where "all" the analysis seems to agree is on the fact that natural gas production will rise, which is what benefits Archrock (the product the company offers is natural gas compression, which if production rises its demand will rise consequently).

Archrock's aftermarket services

When someone looks at Archrock's financial statements it looks like their aftermarket services division is a very low margin one: from $53.65 million there's an operating profit of ~$9.75 million when we take out the $43.9million in cost of sales (18% operating margin), while in the contract operations from $182.5 million we get an operating profit of $107.77 million (59% operating margin).

Source: Archrock 10-Q form (first quarter 2019)

What the little summary above does not take into account is that the contract operations are capital intensive (the company is the one owning the compressor) while in the aftermarket services segment the company does not own the compressor.

This makes a material difference, as the compressor deteriorates as time goes on (~$44 million in depreciation and amortization in the first quarter). Therefore, to make te contract operations and the aftermarket services comparable we should take out of the contract operations the depreciation and amortization (we will assume that all depreciation and amortization is for compressors). Therefore, the contract operations "comparable" earnings are $63.66 million ($107,772,000 in operating profit minus $44,106,000 in depreciation and amortization). This would leave us with a "comparable" margin of 24%, still above the aftermarket services one but far closer to it.

Main risks

Gas prices have an indirect effect on the company; if natural gas prices get very low gas E&P companies could start going bankrupt (not being able to meet their obligations). If this started to happen, Archrock would be set to suffer as it would make it harder to capture revenue.

Another very important risk for the company's outlook is a natural gas production rationalization: for now it does not seem likely, but in a last effort to shore up the natural gas price E&P companies could reduce their output to shore up prices (I consider this highly unlikely)

Conclusion

The aftermarket services division is often overlooked as its operating profits/margin are far lower than the contract operations one, but if we take into account the depreciation and amortization incurred in the second one, the margins turn out to be quite similar (20% for AMS and 24% for contract services).

If Archrock continues to grow its aftermarket division (5.5% growth YoY) this may justify a multiple expansion as services companies are "given" higher valuations by the market due to several characteristics (not capital intensive, less risk, etc.).

This "dual" model lets the company thrive when natural gas production "booms", as mainly its contract operations segment benefit from it while the AMS protects in case of a downturn (a company owning its own compressors is not likely to stop using them).

Archrock is currently paying a nice and very well covered 5.4% dividend (considering a $10 share price).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice.