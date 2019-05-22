Eldorado Gold Gets A 9.5% Interest Rate For Its New Notes

Earlier this month, I wrote that Eldorado Gold (EGO) was making a major refinancing exercise, announcing a $450 million credit facility and launching a $300 million notes offering. One of the key points, the interest rate on the notes, was unknown at that time. Now, investors and traders have this data as Eldorado Gold announced pricing of $300 million senior secured second lien notes due 2024.

The interest rate is 9.5%, and the bonds will be offered at 98% of par. That's a tough price for Eldorado, but it had little chances to get a materially lower rate for second lien notes given the company's prior performance.

Eldorado Gold will use the proceeds to redeem $600 million of 6.125% senior notes due December 2020. The difference between servicing $300 million of 6.125% notes and $300 million of 9.5% notes is roughly $10 million annually. This development should not present financial problems for Eldorado Gold as the company's cash flow is set to improve due to increased production from Kisladag mine in 2019-2020 following the decision to shelve Kisladag mill project at the beginning of this year.

As refinancing was a very important fundamental catalyst for Eldorado Gold, I do not expect that the big interest rate will cause any negative developments in the stock price. While the almost 10% interest rate is nothing to brag about, the company's share price action before the beginning of this year indicated that the market was worried about a potential bankruptcy. Now that Kisladag mill project has been shelved and refinancing is about to be completed, these worries are completely off the table for the coming years.

Things seem to be more complicated with near-term upside perspectives. The market ignored refinancing news after reacting to a disappointing Q1 report and simply followed the gold price moves in recent days:

It looks like Eldorado Gold shares will follow this pattern for the upcoming weeks. The problem is that the market is tired of disappointments and wants to see positive improvements in actual results. A decent cash flow performance in the second quarter will be a great start.

Should Eldorado Gold shares continue their current downside move for any reason, a buy near $2.75 level will look like an attractive opportunity as such a sell-off will bring the company's shares back to panic levels when the market feared that the management will spend all money on Kisladag mill, won't improve cash flows, and drag the company into bankruptcy. Right now, the company has bought itself plenty of time (assuming no sudden capex moves) to improve its cash position and do something with the idled Skouries mine in Greece. The market clearly won't buy into "promises" anymore, so real catalysts will be required for sustainable upside, but any material downside without corresponding fundamental catalyst will certainly put the stock on the "buy" list for a near-term rebound speculation.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.