Natural Gas Trading: Bearish Technicals Vs. Neutral Fundamentals

Trading Positions

We have reduced our short exposure earlier today and have slightly increased our long exposure. So far, the return on invested capital in May has been 9.00% in futures and 4.90% in ETNs (see the tables below).

Technicals

Earlier today, natural gas July contract has broken out of an ascending wedge (see the chart below). Should this technical pattern perform according to the textbook, July contract is heading towards $2.560 per MMbtu.

Source: CME Group

The Weather

Last week, the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) increased by 9.0% w-o-w, as weather conditions cooled down across the country. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was approximately 6.0% above last year's level and 9.0% above the norm.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up significantly across Lower-48 states. An increase in cooling demand was especially pronounced in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest parts of the country. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will plunge by 32.0% w-o-w in the week ending May 24, while the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) should surge by about 61.0% w-o-w. We estimate that total average daily demand for natural gas for the week ending May 24 should be somewhere between 77 and 80 bcf/d, which is approximately 16.0% above 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 14.0% above last year's level and 16% above the norm.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to warm up again. The number of CDDs is currently projected to surge by 37.0% w-o-w for the week ending May 31. Cooling demand will rise substantially above the norm (+41%). However, total energy demand is expected to drop by 4.0% y-o-y, whereas the deviation from the norm will rise to +20% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (May 22-June 6). Total demand is expected to average 79.3 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 18.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically, into Mexico - but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 7.0 bcf/d (1.5 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as declining nuclear outages, greater hydro inflows, and stronger wind speeds are displacing consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than -200 MMcf/d compared to the previous year. Please note that because the share of renewables (particularly, wind and solar) in the overall energy mix is growing, the traditional competition between natural gas and coal may soon become a thing of the past. Observing wind speeds and calculating solar output may become just as important as studying the amount of cooling-degree days.

While, in absolute terms, total demand remains strong, it is still projected to remain mostly below total supply, resulting in looser SD balance compared to 2018 (see the table below). Notice that, while SD balance looks bearish (vs. 2018), the current price (and the forward curve) is already down y-o-y. Indeed, July contract looks undervalued vs. projected fundamentals for week 3 (June 7), week 4 (June 14), and week 5 (June 21).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The forecast is updated on a daily basis.

Dry gas production has been essentially flat year to date. U.S. dry gas production reached an all-time high on March 29, 2019 - 91.4 bcf/d (+1,200 MMcf/d from the previous all-time-high, reached on Nov. 30, 2018). As of today, production is estimated at 89.6 bcf/d, down 2.0% from a recent all-time high. Daily rate has not set a new all-time-high for 54 consecutive days now. Dry gas production has averaged 90.2 bcf/d over the past 54 days. We currently expect U.S. Lower-48 dry gas production to average 89.64 bcf/d over the next three months (May-June-July), 0.28 bcf/d lower than the latest EIA estimate of 89.92 bcf/d.

Storage

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 103 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 10 bcf larger than a year ago and 15 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 31 bcf and the expansion of annual surplus by a total of 37 bcf.

Our EOS storage index has dropped to 3,534 bcf (126 bcf below market expectations), which is a minor bullish signal (with all other things being equal). Favorable fuel switching economics and strong projected power burn are some of the key reasons why EOS storage index remains relatively low. However, should pipeline nominations continue to rise and production rate increases, our EOS storage index would start moving up again.

