J. C. Penney: The Disaster Continues

J.C. Penney (JCP) reported Q1 revenue of $2.56 billion, non-GAAP EPS of -$0.46 and GAAP EPS of -$0.48. The company beat on revenue by $70 million, but missed on earnings. The stock is down over 10% since earnings were released. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Same-Store Sales Continue To Fall

J.C. Penney and traditional retailers have been trying to stave off competition from Amazon (AMZN) and other online competitors. They have culled physical locations and developed their own online platforms, yet results have been mixed. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.4 billion, down 6% Y/Y. Comparable store sales declined by nearly 6% as well. This followed a low single-digit decline in comparable sales for full-year 2018.

A comparable sales decline comes at the wrong time as J.C. Penney tries to convince investors its business model still works. The company experienced a decrease in the number of transactions, partially offset by an increase in average transaction costs. J.C. Penney also exited major appliances and certain in-store furniture categories. That said, the company's credit income of $116 million grew over 30% Y/Y, which was a major win during the quarter. It still was not enough to fully offset the fall-off in net sales.

It is paramount that retailers reach consumers via whatever distribution system consumers prefer. Developing a successful online presence could determine whether a retailer survives or not. J.C. Penney is still in the process of developing its omni-channel strategy:

To begin, we need to continue to make operational progress in the experience we deliver to our customers in our stores, online and throughout our merchandise assortments. We must also develop a leading omni-channel shopping experience through our highly relevant and capable network. This will require us to work on redefining our brand identity and promise, evolving it for today's digital age and enhancing the design of our online platform and physical stores accordingly.

J.C. Penney's lack of a successful omni-channel likely explains why its sales growth has been lacking. This contrasts with Best Buy (BBY) who garners over 20% of its total sales via its digital platform. Best Buy was one of the first traditional retailers to invest heavily in its digital platform, which has allowed it to deliver consistent top line growth. It is questionable whether or not it is too late for J.C. Penney to compete effectively with other online retailers.

Margins Continue To Erode

J.C. Penney's gross margin was 33.2%, down about 50 basis points versus the year earlier period. Declining revenue and falling margins had a double negative impact on the company's gross profit. Gross margin was negatively impacted by the liquidation of inventory related to major appliances and furniture. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $809 million fell by 7%, out-stripping the 6% decline in net sales.

Management acknowledged that improving gross margin represented a major opportunity for the company. Improving shrinkage and better managing inventory could become priorities. Inventory stood at $2.5 billion at the end of the quarter. Reducing this balance could potentially improve cash flow and help pare the company's debt and capital leases totaling over $3.9 billion.

Free Cash Flow Remains Negative

Another point of emphasis is for the company to become cash flow positive. While the business is shrinking J.C. Penney's accounts receivable collection and inventory reduction should be enough to produce positive free cash flow ("FCF"). The company had FCF of -$268 million. This was an improvement over FCF of -$421 million in the year earlier period. However, if management wants to pare its debt load it must become cash flow positive very soon. The stock could languish until the company stops bleeding cash. That could take a while.

Conclusion

JCP's quarterly results were a disaster. The stock remains a sell.

