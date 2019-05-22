Dream Global REIT: Outlook Favorable With Strong Fundamentals

Investment Thesis

Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) (TSX:DRG.UN) delivered a solid Q1 2019 with strong same property net operating income growth. The company should continue to benefit from healthy demand for office spaces in its major markets in the near-term thanks to supply and demand imbalance. In addition, we like its strategy to buy light industrial properties since demand for industrial properties should remain very strong in the next few years. The REIT currently pays a monthly 5.2% yielding dividend. However, its shares are fairly valued. Conservative investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Dream Global had a solid Q1 2019 with strong growth. Its occupancy ratio improved to 91.7% in Q1 2019 from 89.4% a year ago. Similarly, its average in-place net rent increased to €10.38 per square meter in Q1 2019 from €9.94 per square meter in Q1 2018.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

As can be seen from the chart below, its SPNOI growth rate has accelerated in the past two years. Although its 4.9% SPNOI growth in Q1 2019 was lower than Q4 2018’s 6.6%, it was still much better than the growth rates in other quarters in 2017 and 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We continue to like Dream Global for the following reasons:

Dream Global’s entry towards industrial properties

Dream Global recently closed its acquisition of a light industrial property near Kassel, one of the major logistics and light industrial hubs in Germany (midway between Frankfurt and Hanover). The property has a 7-year weighted average lease term to multiple tenants. The property is also able to support up to 29,000 square meters of additional density. Looking forward, Dream Global will continue to acquire accretive industrial properties.

We like Dream Global’s entry towards industrial properties as the rise of e-commerce has increased demand for logistic and distribution warehouse properties. This is because consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will likely keep on growing. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

Although this report specifically describes the industrial market in the U.S., we believe it is also relevant to the situation in Europe. This trend described should provide some tailwind for Dream Global as demand should remain robust in the next few years.

Strong macroeconomic fundamentals

The economic outlook in Dream Global’s key European markets (Germany, Netherlands, Austria, and Belgium) remains positive so far. While the German economy is expected to post a GDP growth rate of 1.8% for 2019 that is slightly below the Euro Area, the Dutch and Austrian economies are expected to grow at a much faster pace of 2.4% and 2.0% respectively (see bottom left chart). In addition, unemployment rate for Dream Global’s major markets are much lower than Euro Area’s 7.9% (see bottom right chart).

Source: February 2019 Presentation

Supply and demand imbalances generate favorable leasing spreads

Office vacancy rates in Germany’s Big 7 markets continued to decline and reached 3.6% at the end of 2018. This rate was much lower than the vacancy rate of 8% back in 2013 (see chart below). We like the fact that there are limited new office supplies in Dream Global’s largest market Germany. New completions for 2019 in Germany’s Big 7 markets are expected to amount to 1.6% of total stock and that 75% of this new supply is already preleased. Looking forward to 2020, new completions are expected to amount to about 2% of the total stock and are already 40% preleased.

Vacancy Rate in German Office Market (Source: Q1 2019 MD&A)

This supply and demand imbalance is reflected in Dream Global’s leasing spread. As can be seen from the table below, the current average market rent is about 11.3% above its in-place and committed rent in its Germany, Belgium, and Austria markets.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Redevelopment Opportunities

Dream Global has identified about 20 properties suitable for redevelopment. These properties represent about 3% of its total portfolio. Out of these 20 properties, management has prioritized five sites for development (three of those requires rezoning). Dream Global has a strong balance sheet to support its development projects as it has a low debt to gross book value of 39.1% and a strong interest coverage ratio of 5.1x.

Source: February 2019 Presentation

Valuation: Fairly valued

We estimate that Dream Global will be able to generate adjusted funds from operations of C$0.92 per share in 2019. Hence, Dream Global is currently trading at a price to 2019 estimated AFFO of 15.4x. This ratio is in line with other office REITs (average of about 15.5x). Management estimates that its net asset value per share to be C$15.31 per share. Its current share price of C$14.13 per share is about 8.4% below its NAV.

A 5.2%-yielding dividend

Dream Global pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06667. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.2%. The REIT has a healthy and sustainable payout ratio of about 88%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend payout ratio of 5.2% is towards the low end of its yield range in the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Acquisition risk

Yield rate in Germany’s office market has compressed considerably in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, the yield has compressed from about 4.75% in 2013 to only 3.1% today. Dream Global may risk buying properties at a lower capitalization rate for future acquisitions. The company may also face valuation depreciation during an economic downturn.

Macroeconomic risk

Since most of Dream Global’s portfolio of properties is located in Germany and Netherlands, the REIT’s rental revenue depends on the two countries’ economic conditions. If any of the two countries goes into a recession, its occupancy ratio and revenue may be impacted negatively.

Investors should keep in mind that several leading economic indicators are pointing to a weaker 2019. In Germany, business climate index has declined to 99.2 from the peak reached in January 2018.

Germany’s Business Climate Index (Source: Trading Economics)

Similarly, the business confidence index has also dipped in Netherlands. As can be seen from the chart, Netherland’s PMI and business confidence index of 6.7 in April 2019 is still much lower than the high of 10.9 reached in February 2018.

Netherlands’ Business Climate Index (Source: Trading Economics)

Investor Takeaway

Dream Global continues to deliver solid performance thanks to strong supply/demand imbalance. We like Dream Global but its shares are currently fairly valued. Investors may want to apply a higher margin of safety and wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.