Retirement Reform In The U.S., Innovation In Canada (Podcast)

Proposed U.S. retirement reforms will improve access for large numbers of Americans outside the framework of standard workplace benefits, but proposals in Canada’s 2019 budget can enhance retirees’ incomes, with a deferred income annuity and a tontine-style annuity arrangement.
This brief podcast (5:22) argues that at a time when demographics are working against workers on both sides of the border, the tontine-like idea at least puts actuarial accounting on the side of those blessed with longevity. Meanwhile, the deferred annuity offers valuable tax deferral benefits and can also amp up retirement income.