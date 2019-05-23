Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Reform In The U.S., Innovation In Canada (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Washington is likely soon to see rare bipartisan cooperation reforming the retirement system, proof that people can behave wisely once they have exhausted the alternatives.

But while U.S. reforms will improve access for large numbers of Americans outside the framework of standard workplace benefits, proposals in Canada’s 2019 budget can enhance retirees’ incomes.

Specifically, the budget proposes two significant innovations for Canadian defined contribution plans: a deferred annuity option and a tontine-style risk pool, which I explain in the podcast.

This brief podcast (5:22) argues that at a time when demographics are working against workers on both sides of the border, the tontine-like idea at least puts actuarial accounting on the side of those blessed with longevity. Meanwhile, the deferred annuity offers valuable tax deferral benefits and can also amp up retirement income.

