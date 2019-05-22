Macy's Has Run Out Of Time

The company's strategic realignment highlighted by its Growth50 initiative seemed to finally be paying off as financials looked to be approaching healthy levels.

Overview

Just as Macy’s (NYSE: M) looked to finally be adapting to a new economy characterized by weaning retail sales, an escalating trade war has frightened investors and management who can only hope for a miracle in pulling the company out of its slump. The decline of retail has been a major area of concern for numerous department chains who continue to decrease brick-and-mortar retail presence amidst growing pressure from e-commerce.

The past year has been tough for Macy’s as shares have depreciated as much as 99.2% to fresh 52-week lows. Despite beating expectations for first quarter results, the company’s recent strategic realignment that focuses on off-price, mobile, and ‘Growth50’ will not be sufficient in stemming fears from escalating global trade tensions coupled with the doom of retail. The next 12 months will continue to be challenging, and investors looking to capitalize on this should short Macy’s shares at the $20 to $22 range in preparation for a decline to the $10 to $12 range.

Q1 2019 Earnings

Macy’s beat Wall Street expectations in the most recent quarter. To summarize:

Revenue decreased from $5.54 billion in Q1 2018 to $5.5 billion in Q1 2019.

Comp sales increased 0.6% on an owned basis and 0.7% on an owned-plus-licensed basis.

Total inventory increased 3.9% YoY.

Net income increased from $131 million in Q1 2018 to $136 million in Q1 2019.

Operating income decreased from $238 million and 4.3% of net sales in Q1 2018 to $203 million and 3.7%

Despite beating expectations, the lacklustre results complemented with “double-digit growth” in e-commerce, and mobile as the company’s “fastest-growing channel,” resulted in share prices continuing their decline as pessimism among investors continued to dominate the company’s future outlook. Although Macy’s CEO expressed hope that trade tensions with China would “de-escalate,” the company failed to factor the prospect of additional tariffs into their guidance, which have recently become ever more imminent.

The Peril Of Retail

Everyone is aware of the decline of brick-and-mortar retail as e-commerce continues to dominate consumer preferences globally, particularly in the United States. What’s more troubling is the exponential growth of this decline. A record number of companies including Macy’s, Gap (NYSE: GPS), Victoria’s Secret, J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP), and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) have announced store closures so far in 2019. Despite a strong 2018 holiday shopping season characterized by a rise in consumer disposable income, retail hasn’t been spared and continues to rapidly lose market share to e-commerce sales. The growing simplicity of online shopping and wide range of product offerings spell doom for companies such as Macy’s, who can easily be price-checked versus other competitors in real time. This will result in compressed margins, and with rising commercial leasing costs, the company will have trouble staying afloat in their established physical locations.

To combat this, Macy’s announced a new corporate strategy dedicated to off-pricing, mobile, and ‘Growth50’. The company has burned through a significant amount of cash in this readjustment and yet still continues to rapidly see a decline in market share. The company's mobile and e-commerce units have grown steadily, but still lag greatly behind their competition. The company’s off-price unit Backstage has also established itself within premium malls and now represents 20% of the company’s total business.

To summarize, Growth50 is a strategy aimed at establishing “magnet stores” that the company plans to attract consumers with using expanded in-store technology, top talent localized marketing, better marketing, popular food and beverage vendors, and community engagement. The realignment indeed comes at a large expense, and is estimated to constitute $1 billion per year on an ongoing basis plus another $50 million in 2019. The strategy itself though isn’t novel and fails to differentiate itself from competitors such as J.C. Penney, who have announced similar strategies that have also failed to sustainably reward the company.

An escalating trade war is the last thing retail needs, and Macy's will bear the costs of these effects head-on. Macy’s has so far been largely unscathed by Trump’s first several rounds of tariffs, however, as tariffs prepare to encompass toys, household goods, sneakers, and shirts, the staples of Macy’s inventory and retail sales will surely be impacted. Macy’s indicates they can mitigate these effects and reduce their effects on consumers, but this simply means they will either be taking a hit on margins and/or losing market share to competitors that have stronger financial capabilities in addressing higher costs. Further escalations of tariffs will hurt sales, and consumers with access to real-time price comparisons will quickly opt for other retailers over Macy’s.

Verdict

Macy’s balance sheet is grim. Receivables are lower, inventories are higher, and cash is down quarter over quarter and year over year. Additionally, a $2.8 billion long-term lease liability has magically made its way onto the company’s balance sheet, a liability that hasn’t been seen before. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) dominates e-commerce and Macy’s market share has been eaten away by longtime competitors Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS). An escalating trade war spells trouble for all retail sales, which most recently surprised the market with a 0.2% decline versus a 0.2% forecasted increase. Time was always running out for Macy’s new corporate strategic realignment to start producing results, and an escalating trade war will rapidly put an end to that.

Short interest has skyrocketed over the last few days to over 10 million short shares and now stands at 15%. A higher level of liquidity and growing short interest constitute a good short opportunity with most brokerages currently charging a stock loan fee on Macy’s shares for less than 5%. With shares declining to the $10 to $12 range over the next 4 to 6 months, this represents a substantial return on investment with limited risk due to the overall decline of retail and the failure of higher wage growth translating to increased consumer retail sales. These economic factors coupled with a pessimistic outlook on an immediate trade resolve between the United States and China paint a grim outlook for Macy's.

