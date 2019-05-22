Lowe's Acquires Boomerang CommerceIQ Platform For Analytics Tech

LOW will bring in-house decision support system technologies to improve its retail and e-commerce operations.

The system provides advanced merchandise pricing and assortment insights for retailers.

Lowe's Companies (LOW) announced it has acquired Boomerang Commerce’s Retail Analytics platform for an undisclosed amount.

Boomerang Commerce operates as an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) retail analytics technology company.

With the transaction, LOW is seeking to bring in-house technologies that will help further optimize its retail and e-commerce operations.

Target Company

Mountain View, California-based Boomerang Commerce was founded in 2012 to develop CommerceIQ, a unified Amazon sales, advertising, and operations platform that helps automate e-commerce growth for consumer brands.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Guru Hariharan, who was previously Director and GM, Global Marketplace Experience at eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Boomerang’s primary offering is its CommerceIQ system.

Company partners or major customers include:

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Reckitt Benckiser (RB)

Kellogg (K)

Logitech (LOGI)

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Investors have invested $20.5 million in the company and include Madrona Venture Group, Shasta Ventures, and Trinity Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market And Competition

According to a market research report by Market Study Report, the global retail analytics market is projected to grow over $13 billion by 2024.

This represents a very strong CAGR of over 19% between 2017 and 2024.

The main driver for this expected growth is the emerging e-commerce trend across the retail sector.

Also, the well-informed and demanding millennial generation has pushed retailers to adopt technologies that can satisfy evolving demand.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster rate during the period due to growth in the organized retail sector.

Major competitive vendors that provide retail analytics include:

HCL (OTCPK:HCTHY)

IBM (IBM)

Manthan Systems

BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions

Fractal Analytics

SAP (SAP)

SAS Institute

Teradata (TDC)

1010Data

Datalogic (OTC:DLGCF)

Acquisition Terms And Financials

Lowe’s didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of February 1, 2019, Lowe’s had $729 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $30.9 billion in total liabilities, of which $14.4 billion represented long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the 12 months ended February 1, 2019, was $5 billion.

In the past 12 months, LOW’s stock price has risen 1.3% vs. Home Depot’s (HD) rise of 1.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises in the past 12 quarters have been evenly divided between positive and negative results vs. consensus estimates:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has remained relatively stable and evenly distributed between positive and negative sentiment, according to a linguistic analysis:

Commentary

Lowe’s acquired Boomerang’s technology in order to beef up its online business, which management has admitted is sub-par, and retail business.

As Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole stated in the deal announcement:

One of the key components of our transformation here at Lowe's is to modernize our technology. Pricing and Assortment Planning have been identified as strategic areas in need of modernization. And when we find the right assets available to buy and advance our strategy, we'll do that. Adding this team and technology to our existing capabilities helps us leverage the right data quickly, effectively and successfully. [Italics mine]

With Lowe’s recent margin compression miss in its Q1 earnings call weighing heavily on the stock, the acquisition could not have come at a more opportune time.

Presumably, the integration should pose minimal risk, as the two firms have been working together over the past four years.

The deal makes strong strategic sense, although management may have wished to conclude it before now to avoid the stock downdraft from its recent performance miss.

