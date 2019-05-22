The 3 Largest Stocks Now Scoring Worse Than Tesla Before Its 40% Decline

Can we expect similar results from these three stocks? Only time will tell as none of the forensic and value models are without error, but their documented accuracy is significant.

Under the same values today, not a single company with a market cap over $1 billion currently has scores as bad as TSLA did prior to its 40% drop.

At the end of October 2018, TSLA had among the very worst scores across several top forensic and value quantitative models.

Introduction

Normally, I am focused exclusively on long positions. Finding stocks with the best fundamental value, highest positive momentum, and a strong assortment of technical timing indicators for breakouts are at the top of my screening objectives. However, recent news about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and a series of analyst downgrades just this week caused me to reflect on my posts to members of my service last year warning them to avoid Tesla stock.

My assessment about Tesla was almost exclusively based on (1) the deep dive value characteristics of the Piotroski value score, (2) the earnings manipulation warning score of the Beneish model, (3) the two-year bankruptcy probability value of the Altman Z-score, and (4) the two-year distress model of the Ohlson O-score probability. All of which put this $57 billion company at the time, among the very highest risk stocks according to this combination of quantitative models. Tesla now a $39 billion company has since declined over 40% from its highs and a bandwagon of analysts have downgraded the stock most aggressively since the end of April. This decline spurred a "Code Red Situation" as analysts issued more warnings. Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli joined the list today with the first SELL signal among the group to a new lowered price target of $191/share.

Revisiting the TSLA signals

It's naturally satisfying to see several of the quantitative models I regularly use in my portfolios demonstrate powerful forecasting results on such a high profile company as TSLA. But taking these scores to a current and broader application may be even more satisfying than trumpeting the effectiveness of these scholars' published work.

The October scores measured for Tesla are shown in the table above with a Beneish M-score of -2.04, an Altman Z-score of 1.06, an Ohlson O-score of 74%, and a Piotroski score of 2.29. Each of these scores and methodologies is analyzed and detailed in my recurring monthly portfolios to find market opportunities through many different quantitative models that have survived the test of time:

Top Piotroski-Graham Value Stocks For May 2019

Top Positive and Negative Forensic Selections for April 2019

The goal of this article is not to revisit all the analysis of the scholars already addressed in prior articles, but to apply this uniquely effective combination of scores near the top of Tesla's decline to the current population of large firms across the US exchanges. Remarkably, when I ran the same screen today, not a single multi-billion company made the list with a similar or worse combination of scores than TSLA registered last October. That finding may be highly significant in itself for identifying future high risk outliers. Also noteworthy is that only 35 stocks across all the exchanges achieved such adverse scores and most were well below market caps of $100M and as low as $5M market cap with share prices as low $0.35.

The three largest companies on the screen that currently met or exceeded all the adverse values of Tesla from last October are Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), and TG Therapeutics (TGTX).

It is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value.

The Beneish model for example has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model's estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance. While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that "look like manipulators") represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

One other important consideration from my own experience is that biotechnology stocks tend to be over-represented in the population of adverse scoring stocks. Over the years, I have observed that the research directed nature of biotech and pharmaceutical companies with low sales, low earnings, and typically high valuations and high share issuance may distort the results of these scholarly models without necessarily indicating that these firms are at higher risk. Another way to say this is that companies with a more standard business model like Tesla, building and selling products with a more standard track record of sales and earnings may be a much better application for these forensic algorithms.

Let us now look at the charts and recent insider and institutional activity of the three selections with similar scores to Tesla prior to its decline.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Several conditions stand out with CLVS including very high debt/equity ratios and high price to book ratios even at current depressed prices. Also among insiders, there have been no purchases in the past two years. Total net sales over this period are $-5.675M with a study increase in shares outstanding from 47.05M in 2017 to 56.17M today. These are both dilutionary conditions for share price value.

Examining active institutional ownership levels from Nasdaq.com in the latest 13F filings for CLVS shows very high institutional ownership. The number of decreased positions is significantly higher than the increased institutional positions.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

The conditions that stand out with SRNE are high debt/equity ratios and high price/sales ratios. Insiders have not been purchasing the stock since February of 2018 and net outflows among insiders of $-12.5M over the past two years greatly exceed net inflows of $1.6M. The shares outstanding have increased from 69.7M in 2017 to 127.9M today at a high dilutionary rate not uncommon among biotech firms.

Institutional holdings from Nasdaq.com in the most recent 13F filings show a relatively low level of institutional ownership of 18.6%. The decreased positions among institutional investors at 11M shares greatly exceeds the increased positions of roughly 2.5M shares. Both insider and institutional holdings are consistent with high net outflows.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

Similar to the other two selections, TGTX has very high price/sales and price/book ratios. The debt/equity ratios are lower and only long term debt/equity is in a relatively high condition. Sales have remained virtually unchanged for the past 5 years at $200k annually while shares outstanding has increased from 62M in 2017 to 93.2M today. Insider transactions indicate that all the activity since 2017 has been sales, likely a significant form of the compensation package for the executive team totaling $-2M.

Institutional holdings from Nasdaq.com in the most recent 13F filings show approximately 53% ownership. There is also a more evenly mixed combination between institutional investors increasing positions with 13M shares and those decreasing positions totaling 14.4M shares.

Conclusion

This article reexamining the adverse scores from the high profile case of Tesla concludes again with a note of caution. It is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

We will see together how this broad application of the unusually adverse scores of Tesla from October 2018 just prior to a significant 40% decline may or may not forecast results among the three largest firms currently qualifying under the same values. For those who may still be curious, TSLA scores today in this month of May 2019 are significantly improved from October with only the Altman Z-score and the Ohlson O-score probability percentage in high risk levels:

I trust this research will give you added value to your investment goals and objectives in the days ahead.

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

Altman, E. I. (1968). The Prediction of Corporate Bankruptcy: A Discriminant Analysis. The Journal of Finance, 23(1), 193-194. doi:10.1111/j.1540-6261.1968.tb03007.x.

Beneish, M. D. (1999). The Detection of Earnings Manipulation. Financial Analysts Journal, 55(5), 24-36. doi:10.2469/faj.v55.n5.2296.

Beneish, M. D., Lee, C. M. C., and Nichols, D. C. (2013). Earnings Manipulation and Expected Returns. Financial Analysts Journal, 69.2, 57-82.

Ohlson, J. A. (1980). Financial Ratios and the Probabilistic Prediction of Bankruptcy. Journal of Accounting Research, 18(1), 109. doi:10.2307/2490395.

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 300+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn many new models and techniques for short and long term trading success.

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 3rd year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year with returns as high as 90% - even across different portfolio models.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.