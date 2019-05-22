Kirkland Lake Gold Smashes Earnings

I break down the results and what this means for its shares.

Kirkland Lake has raised the lower end of our consolidated production guidance for the year.

The company reported its strongest quarter ever and increased its dividend by 34%.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has reported its Q1 2019 financial results, and to say that it was a good quarter from the miner is an understatement. The company reported record quarterly net earnings and free cash flow on the back of strong production and lower than expected cash costs.

Even though gold prices haven't rallied lately, Kirkland Lake's stock continues to perform well and I expect the strong performance to continue, as I explain below.

Kirkland Lake Q1 Results Analysis

If you are unfamiliar with Kirkland Lake Gold, the company has been one of the strongest performing gold stocks (GDX) on the market over the past few years, especially following its acquisition of the Fosterville mine.

It is targeting production of 920,000-1 million ounces of gold for 2019 from mines in Canada and Australia. Its 2019 guidance calls for all-in sustaining costs to fall in between $520-$560 per ounce, among the lowest in the industry.

By 2021, the company aims to grow production to 995,000–1,055,000 ounces, with production coming mainly from the Macassa Mine in Northern Ontario, Canada, and the Fosterville Mine located in Australia.

In Q1, the miner kept its strong momentum going from last quarter. It reported record gold production of 231,900 ounces, and record all-in sustaining costs of $560/oz.

These high margins led to (you guessed it) record net earnings of $110.1 million, or $.52 per share (up 120% from Q1 2018), and record free cash flow of $93.1 million (up 114%).

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold Presentation)

The results compared to last year are vastly better, with a doubling of net earnings and substantially more cash flow.

The company saw strong results at both of its flagship mines, Macassa and Fosterville.

At Macassa, production totaled 72,776 ounces at cash operating costs of just $332 per ounce, which is well below its guidance of $440-$460 per ounce. The lower costs reflects significantly higher than expected gold grades during the first quarter. Gold grades were 29.6 g/t with recoveries just above 98%.

At the Fosterville mine, the company produced 128,445 ounces of gold at operating cash costs of just $144 per ounce, also below its guidance of $170-$190/oz. Grades were 29.0 g/t and recoveries were very strong at 98.3%.

According to the company's CEO, Tony Makuch, Kirkland Lake increased production from the Swan Zone at Fosterville in Q1 2019, with stope production advancing on multiple levels. However, the company is actually targeting higher levels of production from this zone in the second half of the year, so it's safe to assume higher production from the mine in H2 2019.

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold presentation)

Full-year guidance has been lifted following the strong results (see image above). At Macassa, production for full-year 2019 in now targeted at 240,000–250,000 ounces compared to the previous target of 230,000–240,000 ounces. Operating cash cost per ounce sold guidance at Macassa is improved to $400–$420/oz, from $440–$460/oz previously.

Its balance sheet position has strengthened, as the company ended the quarter with $416 million in cash (with virtually no debt), up $83.9 million from last quarter, even after spending $86 million on investing activities.

Since Kirkland Lake was able to produce so much cash flow this quarter and since it is sitting on a ton of cash, it comfortably increased its dividend to C$.06 (US$.04) per share (quarterly), a 34% increase. Since 2017, the company has grown its dividend every year.

The stock now carries a forward dividend yield of .49%, with plenty of room for further dividend increases. It seems like the company's preference going forward will be to increase the dividend rather than buy back shares.

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold presentation)

Kirkland Lake Gold final thoughts

I still think Kirkland Lake could look to M&A for its next gold mine, but the company certainly doesn't need to make a deal to move the stock price. For example, I think a possible takeover of Osisko Mining would be interesting, but I'd be fine if it continued to pay out dividends and re-invest cash flow into its existing mines. It should be very selective if it does choose to acquire a new asset.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.