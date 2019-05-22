Nordstrom: 3 Reasons Why I'm Buying Back Into This Train Wreck

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) just reported a horrible first quarter as the deceleration from its fourth quarter continued on into the first quarter stronger than expected. With retail malaise in full swing, it might soon be a great time to take a small bite out of a niche player with upside M&A potential hitting rock bottom. The company has a nice buyback program in place along with a secure dividend and growth plans that make sense for a company with its premium positioning.

Shareholders are not taking kindly to Nordstrom's latest earnings release as other former retail juggernauts are also suffering from a less-than-stellar first quarter of retail earnings, including Kohl's Corporation (KSS) and J.C. Penny Company, Inc. (JCP).

Data by YCharts

With retail value destruction all around, investors should be wary of value traps as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) continues to eat many retailers' lunches. Opportunity might be knocking for patient investors though as Nordstrom has potential value that many other retailers don't have access to as a unique asset in the retail space.

First, Nordstrom has M&A opportunities that other retail establishments could only hope for in that a special committee representing the company declined a $50 take-private offer as recently as March of 2018. That offer would be pretty tempting for shareholders at this time as after-market trades look to pin Nordstrom stock at a little over $34 a share when it opens on the following day. Back when the Nordstrom's family offer was rejected, the family owned collectively around 31.2% of the company's shares, requiring a special committee to be formed to evaluate and approve the family's offer for a buyout. Talks at that time, and in late 2017, even had some speculation of an offer up to the $70 range as Amazon's takeover of Whole Foods became part of the equation for an adequate buyout premium. In the end, Nordstrom's family failed to get friendly enough borrowing terms for a more lucrative buyout offer along with enough equity partners willing to put in a billion or so to get the deal done, resulting in the special council ultimately scrapping the deal.

Now, with Nordstrom's market cap fast approaching $5B, the Nordstrom family might be willing to take another shot at a go-private deal especially means interest rates continue to be low. With a partner or two lined up as additional equity investors, the Nordstrom family could most likely still get a single digit interest rate on the debt it would need to borrow for a buyout offer of $50. This would give shareholders a 45.77% premium to where the stock is expected to open in the coming days at a price around ~$34.30 which would be more than enough to satisfy most investors at this stage in the game. At this point, the Nordstrom family could make their borrowing endeavors even easier by opening on a $45 per share offer at a 31.2% premium and then move up from there to $50 a share if they had to in order to get the deal done. Either way, the Nordstrom family would be in a much better situation to get a deal done considering the fallout in the stock after the special committee's last rejection.

Even if the Nordstrom family is not eager to jump into the privatization arena again, the company's buyback program could help put a nice floor under the stock until its next earnings report. Nordstrom's board approved a $1.5B buyback authorization in August of 2018 with the company buying back 4.1 million shares in its latest quarter for ~$186 million. This leaves the company with $707 million left on its authorization program which might be kicked into overdrive after this latest selloff. With almost $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet, Nordstrom is in a good position to boost its buyback efforts in the near-term if they wished too. A ~$700 million buyback authorization for a company fast approaching a $5B dollar market cap means that the company could buy back over 10% of its common shares in the coming quarters if it wanted to, putting a nice potential floor underneath the stock that is in no near-term danger of bankruptcy or restructuring concerns.

Finally, Nordstrom's $0.37 a share quarterly dividend after this latest upcoming dive should push the yield above the 4% range, making it especially attractive for dividend hunters. This should also help to put a floor underneath the company as long as it can maintain a healthy balance sheet with bankruptcy concerns unrealistic. The company has 10 consecutive years of $1B+ in operating cash flows as its base of customers continues to stay loyal to the company.

Slide from Nordstrom's Q1/19 Earnings Call

Nordstrom itself seems to have few bankruptcy concerns as it is more concerned with growing and expanding the company into key markets, including New York. Nordstrom is planning an October 2019 opening date for its brand new massive Manhattan women's store next door to its full-price men's store. Nordstrom's high-end apparel should fit well in New York, along with its in-store coffee shops and eateries, as its niche marketing appeals to a select group of clientele few other retailers can cater to.

Nordstrom's latest earnings report raises eyebrows, along with most of the rest of the retail sector, as general underperformance was the main headline for the quarter. However, in a stock picker's market, patient investors can find winners amongst the rubble if they can be patient and let future catalysts play out. Nordstrom's M&A potential far outstrips most retail establishments as its family owned business has been under lucrative go-private scenarios as recently as last year. Nordstrom maintains a nice base of cash allowing it to speed up its buyback program if if wanted to, along with supporting an attractive dividend, helping to set a floor underneath shares. Nordstrom is not fighting for its life, rather it's growing into new markets with its niche marketing strategy that could provide shareholder value in the coming years if execution meets expectations. I am planning on adding a small position of Nordstrom shares here over the next few days as I think the upside at this level is attractive enough to warrant a small part of my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JWN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.