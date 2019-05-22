Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today

Today is an exciting day to be a CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) investor; one caveat, you must be willing to ignore negative headlines.

Investors might want to focus on buying solid companies in capitulation with good positive cash flow.

CenturyLink, hereby referred to as CTL, traded to a 27-year low of $9.91 this morning.

Source: YCharts

As I searched for news, I saw this headline from Business Quant at Seeking alpha:

CenturyLink: Big Investors are fleeing

That headline could just have easily read:

Large Investors and Hedge Funds Buying CTL

Would that take the computer algos on a different road map?

Let's find out.

Why I am a buyer of CTL:

I see intrinsic value at $10 a share and believe it will trade much higher within 1 year from today.

The yield is fantastic at 10% and I believe the company will maintain that dividend over the next 12 quarters.

The stock can be hedged to protect downside and still make an upside return at current price.

Positive free cash flow to pay dividend and pay off debt.

I see deep ownership amongst institutions and see many hedge funds taking large stakes at slightly higher levels.

Downside Risk

Global market selloff.

Another massive write down of $7B or more to goodwill might take the stock down to the $8.50 to $9 range over the coming months (this may or may not be priced in).

Delayed deployment of 5G in the US.

At $10 a share and the stock going ex-dividend May 31st, I don't see more than 5% downside from $9.91.

No one knows for sure where a stock will finally bottom and make a stand, but this feels like it is very close. I bought it today at $10.04 to $9.92. The bottoming process can take time, that is why hedging is advised.

Investors could hedge an upside call for October $10 or $11 strikes and collect 6% to 8% premium while reaping a couple 10% dividend checks. There are many ways to hedge your positions.

Here is a horrifying monthly chart that I would like to share with the viewers.

This is a bit of capitulation. Can it get worse? Yes! Will it? I don't know.

What I do know is that there is opportunity in fear and capitulation. Shareholders and a few hedge funds that bought this at $20 or $17 and did not hedge are freaking out right now and maybe getting margin calls.

Institutional Selling?

I have a different take on institutional selling in CTL.

Here is a clip I just took from Nasdaq.com. Anyone can get this information.

In looking at this graph above, one can see that you have 394 increased positions and 349 decreased. This is not a max exodus, its trading and money flow.

If you dig a little deeper, there is a list that shows individual bank ownership showing increase or decrease of positions. I encourage investors to look at the bench of ownership like Mario Gabelli, BlackRock (BLK), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), State Street (STT) and many others before you sell at the bottom.

Here is the first page, you can click here to view all ownership for yourself.

Important note

Many funds have to sell their shares when a company cuts a dividend. There are many different reasons why bankers and hedge funds trade around positions.

While some hedge funds and banks are in panic, others are backing up the truck and massively taking new positions like Capital Research Global Investors.

They increased their position by 140% to 8.43M shares. Think they are buying or selling today?

CTL has 450K miles of fiber optics the market is not appreciating.

CTL is making money, they are not LYFT (LYFT) or Pinterest (PINS) with no free cash flow. This is a company with the top two rated fiber optic networks in the country and around the world.

Here are a few highlights from the last earnings report.

The company reports $2.262B of EBITDA for 90 days and expanded EBITDA margin to 40.1% from 35.5%. The market is ignoring this fact for the moment.

CTL is delivering free cash flow

Reiterated guidance for the year.

Bottom Line

Interested investors have a company that is projected to make $9B in Adjusted EBITDA, with free cash flow of $2B-$2.3B after dividends this year.

The company is paying down debt, but has the possibility of another goodwill asset reduction that will likely run into the billions.

The Street hates the stock at the moment because management cut the dividend from $2.16 to $1 a year on February 14th.

There is still some near-term uncertainty around whether they can transition to more of an enterprise business. I am in the camp that the market has gotten out of hand with the selloff and we are in the final stages of capitulation.

In my opinion, the stock offers a good risk-reward premium at $10 a share. Investors with a one-year time horizon can afford to wait for a turnaround and collect a rare 10% dividend yield in the process.

I see a 30% to 40% rally from today's level within 12 months.

As always, I encourage you to do your own research and make your own decisions. I believe it is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.