Dropbox Might Break Out Anytime Now

Despite reporting strong paid user growth numbers, shares of Dropbox (DBX) are still stuck in a narrow trading range of around $22-$25. In its first quarter, its revenue grew 22% to $385 million as EPS topped $0.10. With both figures topping estimates, what will it take for the stock to move higher?

Two analysts issued a ‘buy’ call on DBX's stock, while one reiterated a ‘hold.’ The average price target of $33.50 implies that investors will get a 33% upside reward by buying the stock.

Strong User Growth

Dropbox benefited from paying user growth and ARPU expansion in the first quarter. The addition of two features may have helped drive subscriptions. It added HelloSign, a document signing function that is comparable to DocuSign’s (DOCU) offering. It also announced support for Google productivity solutions at Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud Next. By supporting Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides straight out of the Dropbox UI, the company enriches the information sharing and collaboration capabilities.

When DocuSign is trading at ~14 times sales and has debt/equity at 0.71 times, Dropbox's stock looks like a bargain. Dropbox trades at 7.6 times sales and its debt/equity is just 0.25 times. Through HelloSign, Dropbox has e-signing features and functionality that is extended through an API. Customers may offer signing capabilities on any application website. The API features also allow for signatures from within the Dropbox environment. As more customers sign up for Dropbox – free or paid – they are more likely to rely on HelloSign when document signatures are needed.

To acceleration adoption of HelloSign, Dropbox hired more staff to support the product. In the current (second) quarter, it will integrate the sign-on for Dropbox and HelloSign accounts with the same credentials.

Outlook

Dropbox ended the quarter with $915 million in cash, so its $375 million-$385 million free cash flow forecast for 2019 will add to that balance. It also raised its revenue forecast for the full year from $1.627-$1.642 billion to $1.634-$1.646 billion. Its non-GAAP margin forecast is now 11%-12%.

After the guidance increase, the stock barely reacted. The application software sector is not out of favor, either. Markets may be choosing to wait for more proof that the company integrates HelloSign without any issues or delays. Investors may be treating the ARPU expansion, coming from premium subscribers, as a one-time, temporary phenomenon.

Markets are overlooking the potential of Dropbox converting free users to paid ones in the year ahead. The company recently limited basic, free users with a maximum of three device connections. Given that people typically have more than three devices (multiple smartphones, tablets, home PC, and work PC), chances are good the subscription count will increase.

Dropbox has six buckets of products which differ in price, feature set, and storage size:

It could simplify the offering by merging some of the middle-tier subscriptions. For now, Dropbox could continue with the mix and wind down the less popular products later.

Dropbox is still in the early innings of integrating HelloSign. As business users gain a greater awareness of its features, corporate subscriptions will grow. Add the higher R&D spend and expectations of operating leverage and investors should look for operating margin expansion by the end of the year at the latest. Management expects a long-term gross margin in the range of 76%-78%:

“So what we’ve guided to in the past is that through the first two quarters of this year, gross margin will be slightly lower at roughly 75% as we bring a new data center online to support continued growth and then that we resume our trajectory of gross margin expansion across the second half of the year as we exit 2019 into 2020. The long-term gross margin guidance that we provided at the time of IPO was 76% to 78%. So, we are very close to that range and we aren’t updating that range at this time.”

Your Takeaway

Dropbox is one of the few technology software stocks in my DIY Top Idea list. I expect the stock underperforming or moving nowhere for the next few months. The stock priced in the higher guidance but offers upside if management raises its outlook again as early as next quarter. The Google apps integration and HelloSign addition are positive developments. When markets recognize this, the stock could start trading higher.

