Target: Expect More From This Retailer

For TGT to reach $90/share in 2020, I believe the company merely needs to meet bottom-line expectations, which seems like a low bar.

Good quality for cheap is not only what mega-retailer Target (TGT) tries to deliver to its customers every day. It's also what stock investors seem to be getting.

On Wednesday, the company delivered a spotless quarter that beat consensus and management's own guidance across the board. Amid winners (TJX Companies (TJX), Walmart (WMT) to some extent) and losers ( Kohl's (KSS) and J. C. Penney (JCP)) in the retail sector's earnings week, Target has certainly sided with the former. The stock has rallied strongly but continues to trade at a low-teen earnings multiple that suggests further upside is possible.

Credit: Resource Recycling

On the results of the quarter

Revenues of $17.63 billion topped consensus as comps of 4.8% landed at the high end of management's low-to-mid single digit outlook. Clearly, Target's omnichannel strategy continues to work, as comp digital sales growth accelerated to an impressive 42% and contributed to nearly half of the total retailer comp change. Better yet, digital sales still account for a small 7% of the total pie (vs. 5% this time last year), suggesting there's room for Target to grow e-commerce aggressively in the foreseeable future.

Although credit has been given to a "healthy economic backdrop, including employment, wage growth, consumer spending, and overall sentiment" in justifying the robust top-line performance, I believe company-specific factors have been contributing more than macro-level ones. Target has been working diligently on fulfillment (Shipt, same-day pickup, curbside, stores-as-hubs strategy, remodels) since early 2017, back when Amazon (AMZN) seemed to be the only player getting the distribution model right. I believe the Minneapolis-based retailer is now reaping the benefits of a go-to-market strategy that has been proving successful.

On profitability, a minimal YOY gross margin dip was in line with, if not slightly better than, recent trends. In the earnings call, CEO Brian Cornell put analysts at ease by stating that "the teams have been able to manage through last year's tariffs with minimal impact and we have plans in place to mitigate the impact of additional tariffs already scheduled for next month" - which bodes well for future COGS management. Competent expense control was evident in 1Q19, as op margin of 6.4% improved 24 bps YOY despite headwinds like digital fulfillment, supply chain costs, and higher store wages.

See non-GAAP P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

I have been bullish on TGT since August 2017 when the stock traded at $55/share. After having sold in August 2018 for $82/share, I saw a couple of months ago the chance for shares to head towards $90 by the end of 2020. Despite this Wednesday's 9% post-earnings rush, I continue to see the path to at least 13% in annualized returns (dividends included) laid out ahead.

Data by YCharts

Justifying my optimism is pristine execution that now makes my original $6.00 EPS target for next year look stale. The Street is already estimating to see $6.23, a number that could be revised up in the next days as 1Q19 results are digested. For TGT to reach $90/share in 2020, therefore, the company merely needs to meet bottom-line expectations, at which point an earnings multiple of 14.5x that is on par with the trailing twelve-month valuation average (see graph above) seems reasonable.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on retail stocks (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours.