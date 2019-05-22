FibroGen's Roxadustat Shows A Clear Positive Phase III MACE Result, But Future Sales Remain Uncertain

FibroGen’s stock price has experienced a rocky ride in the past month. During the after hour on May.9th, it dropped more than 20% after the announcement of its Roxadustat’s seven Phase III result with pooled MACE (Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events) analysis for US and MACE+ (MACE with plus hospitalization due to heart failure or unstable angina) for EU. However, the market seems to be confused by this outcome.

Before jumping into the result, let’s first understand how important MACE/MACE+ outcome is and why FDA insists that pooled MACE outcome be a safety endpoint for Roxa’s phase III trial. Roxadustat is designed to target anemia in CKD (chronic kidney disease) patients. For CKD patients, their impaired kidney function usually leads to damage of their cardiovascular system. The physiological mechanisms include: 1, damaged kidney reduces its function to remove homocysteine, phosphorus and calcium from blood, increasing the chance of CAD (coronary artery disease); 2, damaged kidney may release too much renin, a protein that activates the renin-angiotensin system which leads to increase in blood pressure and the corresponding risks for heart attack, congestive heart failure and stroke; 3, erythropoietin is secreted by healthy kidney to simulate red blood cell production in the bone marrow. As a result, CKD patients usually develop anemia, with less oxygen supplied to the heart muscle and increases the chance of heart attack. As a result, cardiovascular risks related to treatment of CKD complications is an important criteria for medication’s risk-benefit profile.

The current treatment for anemia in CKD (chronic kidney disease) patients is ESA such as Epogen (Epoetin alfa). While proven effective to increase hemoglobin, Epogen was known to increase cardiovascular events, as indicated in its Phase III CHOIR trial with a clear dose-dependent manner. The cardiovascular risk is not just limited to Epogen. Researchers actually found a general trend that ESAs (Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents) may increase the risk of acute stroke in CKD patients. Based on this increased cardiovascular risk, FDA issued a black box warning on ESAs in 2007 and suggested physicians to prescribe the lowest possible dose for CKD anemia patients. All in all, the risk associated with ESAs may outweigh their benefits, which makes MACE outcome very important for Roxa.

In order to understand what Roxa’s MACE/MACE+ result actually tells us, we need to understand what non-inferior / superior means and how the experiment was set up for Roxa. In Roxa’s composite Phase III trial, the MACE risk is measured by the time to first MACE event (and FDA seems very comfortable about it). By collecting every patient's time to first MACE event, one can draw a “MACE-absent patient percentage versus time” curve for Roxa treatment patients. Together with time to first MACE event for patients in control (Epogen or Placebo) group, we get two downward sloping, so-called Kaplan-Meier curves. The distribution of hazard ratio between treatment and control, i.e. at any given time, the ratio of the tangent slope of two curves is measured. From the above definition, it is clear that a hazard ratio of one means no difference in MACE risk between treatment and control. Further, smaller the hazard ratio, the better Roxa’s safety profile.

Since hazard ratio is a statistical measure that has a certain distribution, its 95% confidence interval (especially the upper bound) is usually accepted as the main evidence for determining whether treatment group is showing a superior or inferior risk than control. The evidence for this non-inferiority or superiority, based on the distribution of hazard ratio, is illustrated well by researchers (Fig. 1). The boundary of 1.3 is a well-accepted threshold to be used to determine the non-inferiority. Further, a smaller-than-one 95% CI upper bound is a strong evidence for superiority.

Figure 1. Confidence Interval ("CI") examples provided by FDA. S: superior; NI: non-inferior; I: inferior; UP: underpowered. Source: Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2016; 15: 139.

From the earning call, we know that, in DD (dialysis dependent) group, as comparing to Epogen, the MACE+ hazard ratio’s 95% CI upper bound is below 1.3. Although detailed results have not been disclosed, we believe that the hazard ratio distribution is more like the first NI case in Figure 1. For MACE, the company stated that there is no clinical meaningful difference between Roxa and Epogen in MACE risk. Question was raised on why the same conclusion of non-inferiority was not stated for MACE analysis.

For ID (incident dialysis) patient group, the result indicates superiority of Roxadustat over Epogen in MACE+. The hazard ratio’s distribution probably looks similar to the first bar (labeled as S) in Figure 1. It is good news, but since ID subgroup takes the smallest portion of all CKD patients, investors are probably not too excited. Again for MACE, the company chose a very careful wording as “a trend towards reduced risk in Roxadustat”.

For NDD (non-dialysis dependent) patient group, it is compared to placebo. Again, the MACE+ shows non-inferiority with the upper bound of 95% CI of hazard ratio below 1.3. And the MACE shows “no clinically meaningful difference between Roxa and placebo” as the company stated.

Overall, no evidence from pooled MACE/MACE+ outcome indicates negative result. Then why the 20% drop? Well, it’s clear that for MACE+ result, Roxa meet all the EU regulators requirements. However, for MACE in US, from the way the company presented, investors would easily raise the question that why there is no “non-inferiority” or “superiority” stated in the earning call. It is actually explained from CEO Tom Neff, “In the EU, we have agreed with regulators on a non-inferiority margin” which is 1.3 for 95% upper CI of hazard ratio, “and in the U.S., we have had extensive discussions on this topic and expect to finalize standards in our pre-NDA meeting”. Further in Q&A sessions, Tom also clarified that “This is MACE, MACE+, MACE CV, timed MACE+, time MACE so there’s several different measures and in each case the result of the analysis was at a ratio below 1.3 which is a standard non-inferiority comparison in ITT”.

It sounds like FDA has not agreed on such a simple non-inferiority margin of 1.3, that is probably the reason why the company commented on its MACE result very carefully. But based on the information that all MACE results have a 95% CI upper bound below 1.3, we are comfortable saying the MACE result is probably comparable to MACE+.

Unfortunately, the data was interpreted this as “failure to determine non-inferiority” by some news (a lot of them have been corrected by now). We think it is a wrong interpretation. If FDA had defined a non-inferiority criteria and Roxa didn’t achieve it, FibroGen should state very clear as “Roxa failed FDA’s non-inferiority test”, otherwise it would be a false statement.

Investors would naturally ask, why FDA has not set a clear guidance for MACE's non-inferiority criteria? It is indeed a tricky question to answer, but we would think it may be related to: 1, how AstraZeneca and FibroGen's communicated with FDA; 2, the "simple-pooling" method from all seven different trials.

Based on the current evidence, we think Roxa’s MACE+ profile is similar or maybe slightly better than Epogen, as indicated in the ID subgroup. We also believe that its MACE profile, comparing to Epogen, is also similar to MACE+.

If the cardiovascular risk for Roxa is similar to Epogen, how can it make a difference to encourage physicians to prescribe Roxa for CKD patients? FibroGen shows that Roxa is capable of slowing the rate of eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate) decline at 1.62 eGFR units per year. This means Roxa slows the decline rate of renal function in CKD patients. But in the trial, it is only compared with placebo in the NDD patients subgroup. In order to show the difference in renal function protection with Epogen, it probably needs to compare with patients treating under Epogen rather than placebo. In fact, studies have revealed that ESA such as Epogen can also slow down the eGFR decline with an enhancement of 2.2 eGFR units per year. Although that study only observed 68 NDD patients, it is clear that Roxa does not prove its head-to-head superiority in renal function protection against Epogen.

Taking three times a week orally comparing to Epogen’s three times injections per week sounds like an big advantage, especially for ID / NDD patients who do not visit medical facilities that often. But Aranesp, the second generation darbepoetin marketed by Amgen has slight modifications comparing to Epogen. These modifications extend the ESA's serum half-life. As a result, Aranesp is only given once per week or once every other week.

For hemoglobin efficacy, as indicated in HIMALAYAS and SIERRAS trials, Roxa treated patients achieved a more physiologic hemoglobin level comparing to Epogen, with 33% reduction in red blood cell transfusion risks.

Overall, these non-MACE results are probably the second reason for the sell-off: unimpressive enough. Most of the good news of Roxa come from previous data. Investors had established a stronger expectation in Roxa’s MACE safety profile and the stock price had priced in such expectation. For scientific researchers, it is a pity that Roxa is not dominating the 30-year-old Epogen (approved in 1989) and its derivatives.

The current market frustration, however, would probably not stop the progress for NDA submission and the final approval of Roxa. The bottom line, Roxa has a similar (maybe slightly better) cardiovascular risk profile, a better efficacy in elevating hemoglobin and a convenient delivery method comparing to Epogen. FDA’s approval may not happen very soon, as the company plans to file NDA in September or October 2019. FDA typically has a 60 days period after NDA submission to make a decision whether it will go for NDA review. After that, a standard 10-months review period is applied so we are looking towards the end of 2020 for FDA’s final decision. On the other hand, in EU, we expect a much smoother process towards EMA approval.

We’d like to point out that since 2007, most commercialized ESAs have been subject to significant safety limitations on usage as directed by the “Black Box” warnings included in their labels. One major reason, as indicated above, is the increase in cardiovascular risk in chronic renal failure patients. Whether Roxa gets a similar warning or not will make a difference, and FibroGen was fully aware of this in their 10-Q filing in Q2 2017.

In China, Roxa has been already approved for DD CKD patients. However, the NRDL (National Reimbursement Drug List) is the key for Roxa’s market share and it can bring a binary result. We estimate that it probably will be included in the list during second half of 2019, together with a label expansion to ND CKD patients. AstraZeneca has a significant play in Chinese market these years and they are very experienced on that. One evidence is that, AZ is one of the only two foreign pharmaceutical companies that got their products enlisted in so-call “4+7 quantity-guaranteed purchase” policy (the other one is BMS). We are optimistic about the chance of Roxa being included in NRDL.

Currently in US, there are about 40M CKD patients, and 14% of them had anemia. That is 5.5M patients. If we assume a 10% market penetration, and a price of $10,000 per patient per year (Epogen costs $8,000 per patient per year), with a 20% US sale royalty, FibroGen can take a $1.1B/year peak revenue from US. In China, the CKD patients population is around 130M, but only about 40M paitents are diagnosed. We previously estimated that Roxa’s price to be around $3,000 per year, but given the recent aggressive pricing policies, it could be as low as $1,500. If FibroGen gets 50% of China sales, and if Roxa successfully enlisted in NRDL, it probably will have a peak revenue of $0.4B/year for FibroGen. In Europe, CIS, Middle East and South Africa, FibroGen is expecting a $2B revenue from its partner Astellas in the next 10 years. With all these combined, we estimate Fibrogen to have a peak revenue of $2B/year, resulting in an estimated fair market cap of $4B. By the end of March 2019 FibroGen has about $565M cash and short term investments on hand and it’s not going to burn too much in the future thanks to its partnership with AZ and Astellas.

In summary, we see Roxadustat on its way to get global approval. FibroGen’s current market cap of just 3B represents an okay entry point and indicated a 33% upward potential. The potential gain is probably going to realize towards the end of 2020, but the future sales remain uncertain. The good news is that, after being flat for five years, erythropoietin drug is estimated to re-establish its momentum of 12% CAGR towards the future (Fig. 2)

Figure 2. US erythropoietin drugs market revenue estimation (USD billion). Source: Internet.

