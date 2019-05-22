Enersys: Watch Out For The Earnings And Debt, All The Rest Seems Good

Enersys (ENS) is expected to release its Q4 and FY 2019 results on 30th May. Based on its preliminary numbers, the company expects Y/Y improvement in revenues and earnings. ENS has a history of paying stable dividends, and based on its business growth opportunities, it can safely continue paying such dividends. The stock is technically very attractive at the current levels and looks a bargain at current prices. But despite its technical attraction, there's a slight risk. ENS's share price is quite sensitive to its earnings; and since the consensus earnings for the next quarter (Q1 2020) are likely to see a drop, I believe the stock may not demonstrate a strong recovery in the current quarter. Nonetheless, its fundamental strength will enable ENS to continue to impress investors. Let's get into the details.

ENS’s Q4 and FY 2019 revenues are expected to be ~$797 MM and ~$2.81 BB respectively. These numbers show a respective 17% and 9% Y/Y increase. Similarly, Q4 and FY EPS (adjusted) are expected to come out at $1.43 and $4.93 respectively, and both numbers show a significant Y/Y improvement. ENS’s recent acquisition of Alpha Technologies was one of the main factors behind the Y/Y improvement in financial performance and will continue to propel business growth.

ENS has upped its dividend since 2014 (when it paid $0.65/share) and has consistently paid $0.70/share each year (or $0.175/share each quarter). Due to its stable dividends (Figure-2), ENS's dividend yield has varied between 1.0-1.50% primarily due to price volatility.

ENS's dividends are sub-par for the industry in terms of yield, but they beat the industry score in terms of ENS's ability to continue paying such dividends. Have a look at ENS's dividend scorecard (Figure-3).

ENS has suitably managed its business risk profile through product diversification and geographical dispersion, and ENS's recent acquisition of Alpha Technologies has enabled it to enhance its product portfolio (Figure-4).

Similarly, this acquisition has resulted positively on ENS's revenue CAGR (for the last 3 years), its EBITDA margins, and its EPS. These metrics have respectively increased from 5.6% to 6.3%, 12.6% to 13.1%, and $5.11/share to $5.88/share. This represents that the acquisition of Alpha has effectively created synergies in more dimensions than the $25 MM initially expected. However, this acquisition comes with a cost. Alpha's purchase consideration of $750 MM was bifurcated into $650 MM in cash and $100 MM through the issuance of ENS shares. The cash portion of the transaction was partly paid through ENS's existing cash (~$200 MM) and the remaining amount was to be financed (Figure-5).

Now, this has aggravated the company's debt picture to some extent (Figure-6). ENS generated ~$248 MM and ~$168 MM in operating and free cash flows respectively, and the towering ~$1.1 BB debt would mean that ENS's cash flow-to-debt ratio comes out at 0.342x. It doesn't preclude the company from paying the targeted annual dividend of $0.70/share, but it does seem to be a burden on its cash flows. Nevertheless, a strong business growth opportunity (discussed in the following paragraphs) shrouds the impact.

Alpha's acquisition has enabled ENS to emerge as a global leader in stored energy solutions by securing a ~20% market share. The diversification of its product segments helps it reduce cyclicality in revenues. The geographical dispersion also highlights growth opportunities for ENS. For instance, the global lead-acid market is estimated to be a ~$10.8 BB industry. ENS is the No. 1 supplier in the Americas and EMEA regions, holding 39% and 25% market share respectively. Both these markets have a size of ~$2.9 BB. In contrast, ENS only accounts for 5% market share in the $5 BB Asian market and has significant room for growth in the Asian markets (Figure-7).

With the acquisition of Alpha Technologies, I believe that ENS is now in a position to develop new products targeted to this large market. It does face tough competition from manufacturers in China, India, and Japan, but it would need to effectively market quality products to penetrate this large market.

On a different note, the massive rollout of 5G communications technology will land very positively on ENS's sales in the 'telecom backup power' product segment. This expectation is based on a simple principle. 5G requires a very large volume of data compared with the existing 4G technology, and high data volumes would technically require higher storage power; that's where ENS pops in. Moreover, since the coming decade will see the EVs (read: Electric Vehicles) revolution, and many models of the EV concept cars would require very high-speed internet to assist auto driver capabilities, 5G's role would also be enhanced in the transportation sector. In my view, this growing opportunity would spike the demand of ENS's telecom power products over the next decade.

The technicals look quite attractive at present. ENS's 52-week price range lies between $59.71-$89.83. At the time of writing, ENS last traded at $61.90. That value was very close to the 52-week lows and the stock looks fit to deliver healthy price gains. This is reinforced by the company's technical price chart (Figure-8) which reveals that a suitable short-to-medium term target price may lie with the range of $65 and $68. Moreover, the fact that ENS is currently way below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages also supports the expectation of a rebound (Figure-9).

But there's one problem that could limit the growth potential in the current quarter. Historically (say, the past 10 years), ENS's prices (Figure-10) have been very sensitive to earnings (Figure-11) and have followed a trend similar to its EPS. Since the company expects a slight drop in earnings during Q1 2020 (that is, the current quarter), I believe that the stock prices may not deliver their full growth potential in the very short term. But then again, patience is the key to any successful investment, and ENS has a promising potential for the patient investor.

In a nutshell, ENS is technically fit for a strong price recovery. The company has ample growth opportunities in its 'product segments' and 'geographical segments' alike, and these opportunities would reflect positively on the company's earnings profile. The company pays consistent dividends and there's nothing to indicate that this ability may be impaired, going forward. However, the low 'cash flow-to-debt' ratio would mean that ENS's cash assets may be under pressures from debt obligations. Finally, the anticipation of lower EPS during Q1 2020 might limit growth potential in the stock price, but only temporarily. Nevertheless, ENS has a solid outlook in the medium-to-long term.

