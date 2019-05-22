Fall In GBP/USD Is An Overreaction

That said, I think the drop in the British pound is an overreaction.

Additionally, markets are not taking the Bank of England at their word when they explain that further rate rises are on the way.

At the beginning of this month, I argued that the GBP/USD has been showing significant resiliency, and could stand to rise further from a level of 1.30.

However, the markets did not agree, and the currency has fallen to a level of 1.264 at the time of writing. That said, I wish to elaborate on my reasons why I see the GBP/USD as a long trade at this point in time.

With Prime Minister Theresay May committing to set a timetable next month for her eventual resignation, the impact this might have on the timeline for delivering Brexit is uncertain, and this could be contributing to a fall in the pound.

However, there appears to be a bigger reason why we have been seeing the GBP decline. Even though the Bank of England did previously state that further interest rate rises would be on the way in the event of a smooth Brexit, there remains one key problem – investors don’t particularly believe that the central bank means what it says.

In particular, one comment made by a reader of my last article that I found of interest:

Even if one assumes that Brexit eventually takes place without a hitch, the possibility still remains that Britain’s economy simply could not absorb higher interest rates.

Specifically, inflation rates in the UK have come in significantly below forecasts at 2.1% (the market was expecting 2.2%). Moreover, while household debt to GBP is significantly below levels witnessed before 2010, we can still see a significant rise in this metric since 2015:

From this standpoint, the central bank may well determine that inflation is not high enough to justify further rate rises at this point.

That said, even with the uncertainty of Brexit looming over Britain – the economy is still performing quite well.

While retail sales took a dip from 2016 through to 2018, we have seen a sharp rebound in this metric in 2019:

Additionally, we also see that disposable personal income, while having stagnated over the past three years, saw a significant rebound in 2019:

Given this data, I take the view that the drop in the pound is an overreaction. Even in the United States, markets are anticipating a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the next two years and the dollar has largely remained strong.

Ultimately, Brexit uncertainty is the main factor weighing on the pound at this point in time. However, once there is more clarity on the timeline for delivering the same, I take the view that we should see the GBP/USD rebound to at least the 1.30 level.

In this light, I would take a bullish view on the GBP/USD right now, and see upside from here. I do not see the GBP/USD falling below the previous support of 1.25, while upside back to 1.30 is a significant possibility.

