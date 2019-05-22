Continue To Avoid Greenbrier

I go through my reasons for avoiding the name by looking at the North American freight fleet and by making some observations about dividend sustainability.

My most recent article on Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) linked to an article that itself mentioned that the two Canadian Class 1 rails will be ordering more hoppers to meet growing demand. That fact, plus the fact that shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) are down about 38% over the past twelve months, prompted a review of Greenbrier. I’ll attempt to answer the question of whether or not Greenbrier is a good buy at these levels. For those who don’t like reading entire articles, I’ll cut to the chase. I would avoid the name until the price falls further. I’ll go through my reasoning below by making some observations about the freight fleet in general, and about Greenbrier in particular. Specifically, I’ll be making some observations about the company’s financial history, and will offer my thoughts on the sustainability of the dividend.

Some Observations about The North American Freight Fleet

Before getting into the Greenbrier story, it would be worthwhile making some observations about a significant element of the environment in which they operate. I think it would be worthwhile to look specifically at average age, demand by car type, and the state of the freight rail lease market.

Age of the Freight Fleet

The freight fleet’s average age has remained constant at ~19.5 years for the past decade. I think this is relevant because I’ve heard in the past the idea that the fleet is aging rapidly and will therefore need to be upgraded in a burst of furious manufacturing activity. I’ve nicknamed this the “infrastructure spend” argument. It seems that the average age has actually remained consistent for some time. In my view, this puts to the bed the idea that we should buy the manufacturers who will benefit from a sudden surge in orders for new cars.

Source: The North American Freight Railcar Review

Varied Car Types

The freight rail fleet is obviously not a monolith. Not all car types have experienced similar demand, as some elements of the fleet showed growth, while others declined from 2017 to 2018. In particular, flat cars grew the most of all types, up 4.6%, followed by covered hoppers, which increased in number by 2.6%. Covered hopper demand is obviously more relevant to Greenbrier. Open hoppers continued their long decline in 2018, down ~2.7%. Interestingly, no coal gondolas or hoppers were added to the fleet over the past two years. Obviously, the market can simply cease demand for a given class of car.

The following breaks down the population of the North American Freight fleet at year end 2018:

Source:

Source: The North American Freight Railcar Review, 2019

One Fifth of the Freight Fleet Is Idle

As of last year, a significant amount (19%) of the North American Freight fleet remained idle according to railcar lessor GATX. According to GATX, the industry backlog is a function of new market entrants who have a “lack of connection to ultimate car user”, and are simply speculating on rail cars as an asset class in order to generate yield. In my view, this is the most bearish data point. That said, backlogs have declined but remain above historical norms.

Source: GATX presentation, Stifel Transportation and Logistics Conference, February 13, 2018.

Given all of the above, I would characterize the situation for Greenbrier’s manufacturing business as challenging at best. The sluggishness of the lease business also suggests that the leasing business may not do as well in future as it has in the recent past.

Greenbrier Financials

A quick review of the financial history at Greenbrier indicates that this is a cyclical business. For example, total revenue increased nicely between 2014-2016, only to fall in 2017. It’s recovered somewhat since then, but has as of yet not returned to the level of the high point in 2016. Additionally, while manufacturing revenue is down during the most recent period, overall revenue is up nicely, given strong showings from leasing and repairs.

Source: Company filings

Dividend Sustainability

I think a significant reason to buy shares in any company is for the dividend yield or the promise of growing dividends. For that reason I should spend some time looking focusing on them here. The past five years have shown impressive growth in dividends per share. Specifically, Greenbrier increased its dividends per share at a CAGR of about 37%. In my view, the problem is that future growth will not resemble past growth. I believe dividend growth must slow for two reasons. First, the payout ratio has recently nearly quadrupled relative to the long term payout ratio average. For those who prefer visuals, here is a graph of the company’s dividends, EPS, and free cash per share going back to the origin of the dividend. The trend is obvious enough in my view.

Source: Gurufocus

Second, I don’t think future dividend growth will resemble past dividend growth because the increased share count acts as a natural break on increased dividends per share. Since 2016, share count has increased at a CAGR just under 1%, which has obvious implications for dividends per share growth rates.

All of this puts current investors on the horns of a dilemma in my view. In order to believe that the current thin coverage is temporary, bulls must assume that earnings will grow rapidly over the next few years. While the backlog offers some hope, the sluggishness of the freight fleet should give investors pause. Additionally, expecting dividends to grow at the rate that they once did is pure fantasy in my view, given the volatile nature of earnings here and increased share count. Finally, acquisitions are notoriously risky, and the recent $400 million acquisition of American Railcar’s manufacturing assets adds to my uncertainty here.

Valuation

All that said, Greenbrier may still be a great investment. It is the case that troubled companies can be great investments at the right price. For my part, I can tolerate nearly any level of risk if the price is right. It may be the case that earnings and dividend growth will slow over the next five years. The American Railcar acquisition may not pan out as expected. The market may wake up and realize how sluggish the demand for freight cars really is. All of this is tolerable if those views are already priced into the shares. The problem is that the market still hasn’t woken up these realities fully. In spite of their recent drop, shares are far from cheap, which is troublesome given the operational risks present.

As per the following chart, the company is trading at levels last seen in 2015 when the company was just entering a growth spurt.

Source: Gurufocus

Conclusion

I like to start any analysis of this type from the premise that the first order of business is to not lose capital. With that in mind, I think investors would be wise to eschew this name for a host of reasons. In my view, the dividend growth we witnessed over the past few years is over. I think the acquisition may go the path of most acquisitions. Most importantly, the shares are not actually inexpensive, in spite of the massive drop over the past year. I believe that price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I think current investors would be wise to sell now before price falls further to match value. I think all others should avoid the name until it falls at least 15% further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.