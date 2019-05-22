Fastly: Growing Fast, Faster

The combination of the factors above and ''reasonable'' 10 times sales multiple, given +50% growth, means the shares deserve a place on my watchlist.

Fastly (FSLY) has gone public in an offering which has been a great success as investors are addicted to rapidly growing technology companies, certainly if sales multiples are still ''reasonable'' and growth is actually accelerating. Fastly is ticking all these boxes and therefore has seen a warm welcome on public markets as the real struggle starts now: that of sustaining growth and moving towards breakeven levels,

Helping Developers

Fastly helps developers to keep up with the sky high expectations of users of applications. Apps are used in our daily lives and rapidly change the way we live, work and play online. Developers need to create personalized, fast, high-end and secure applications. To help developers create such applications, the company has built an edge cloud platform in addressing the issues faced by developers.

The edge cloud solution is an IaaS solution (infrastructure as a service) which helps developers to build these solutions. The company has a mission with this solution to fuel the modern digital experience, creating a programmable and reliable cloud platform.

This platform consists out of three segments. For starters is the programmable edge. Second is the software-defined network, and third, the philosophy of power to the customer. Users of these solutions range from technology companies to general corporations. While a total enterprise customer count of 227 by the end of 2018 is not so high, average revenues per customer certainly are impressive at more than half a million. Some prominent customers include New York Times, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and Alaska Airlines, among others. They are attracted to the programmable solutions, re-usable models, real-time monitoring and safety features provided.

IPO And Valuation Talks

Fastly initially aimed to sell 11.25 million shares in a $14-16 range as solid demand prompted the company into selling shares at the high end of the range. Shares quickly rose to $25 in the days following the offering and now trade around $23 per share.

The company has 90.7 million shares outstanding which values equity of the business at $1.45 billion at the offer price. Included in this equity valuation is a net cash position of around $180 million, valuing operating assets at $1.27 billion.

So what is the actual financial performance which the company is delivering upon to justify this valuation? Fastly generated $104.9 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $31.0 million. Revenues grew by 38% last year to $144.6 million as the company narrowed losses on an operating basis to $29.1 million. While the company is not profitable, operating assets trade at 8.8 times sales (at the IPO price), as growth is pretty impressive.

What is comforting is that growth is actually accelerating. The company grew sales by nearly 52% on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2019 as revenues hit $45.6 million, for an annual run rate of $180 million. Based on this number, annualized sales multiples have fallen to 7.0 times sales (again, at the offer price) as losses are coming down on both a relative and absolute basis. While losses are narrowing, the company still reported an operating loss of about $8 million in the past quarter.

With shares having advanced to $23 per share, the operating asset valuation has risen to about $1.9 billion. Based on the annualized first-quarter revenue number, valuation multiples have risen to levels just above 10 times sales.

Not Jumping On Board

Do not get me wrong, I believe Fastly offers a solution which is in great demand currently, as I have a hard time believing if the solution is sustainable, which probably is if the company continues to innovate itself and come up with new solutions.

Reality is that at the current valuation expectations are quite high at over 10 times annualized sales, although growth of 50% is impressive, certainly as it is accelerating. While the company is still reporting losses, the size of the losses and declines in the absolute and relative losses are comfortable enough.

Other risks is managing the rapid pace of growth as the company has only been founded in 2011, and unlike many rapidly growing tech firms, the number of customers is relatively limited, although average revenues per user are on the high side. Reliance on key staff is another risk, but for now, I see the appeal to the solution. While I see no margins of safety to buy a 50% growth business at 10 times sales, I might be inclined to buy dips provided that continued growth ever since makes sales multiple valuations a lot more friendly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.