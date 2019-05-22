Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZTGF) CEO Chaim Katzman on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (OTCPK:GZTGF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 22, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Chaim Katzman - Founder and CEO

Adi Jemini - EVP and CFO

Chris Reimer - Barclays

I would now like to hand over the conference to Mr. Chaim Katzman, Founder and CEO of Gazit-Globe. Please go ahead.

Chaim Katzman

Thank you very much and good morning, good afternoon guys wherever you guys are. And thank you for joining us for our conference call to summarize the results of Q1 2019. As usual, I will start with the short review of the results of the quarter and the strategic developments and then Adi will carry on with the main highlights for the quarter results and of course at the end, we will open up for questions.

We are reporting a very good quarter in operations and financial terms. Our properties have continued to produce more rental income, the occupancy rates of our properties are high, and average rental income continues to grow.

On slide three, you can see that our proportionate NOI increased by 8.5% in the quarter compared with the same quarter in 2018 and our same property NOI grew by 2.7% excluding Russia and 2.3% with Russia compared of course with the same quarter in 2018. We’re continuing to see very strong NOI growth in properties in Brazil of about 10.9% and a consistent growth of 1.1% in Israel. In central Europe, same property NOI increased on average by 1.4%.

AFFO per share came to about NIS 0.91 a share, a growth of 4.6%, achieved despite the sale of the Regency shares between the quarters. Excluding Regency, we’re talking growth of 30.4%, not mistaken, 30.4.

I would like to draw your attention again to the current operating cash flow in the quarter, the figure we started to disclose last December. Current operating cash flow, what we call money in the bank came to NIS 0.57 per share in the quarter, an increase of 27% as compared with the same quarter last year. Growth in cash flow is a result that is the clearest evidence of the success of our strategic plan. The increase of the directly held real estate share and reduction in leverage, since it demonstrates the two cash flow contribution of wholly owned real estate operations.

After the end of the quarter with the completion of the sale of most of our holding in FCR, the Company for the first time achieved the level of 50% of direct holding in real estate. We continue to increase our direct investment in properties, improving them and saving in financing expenses.

I’m moving now to slide five, projects under construction. For your reading enjoyment, you can look at slide four, which gives you the summary of our operation in our private companies. So, slide five. As part of the strategy to improve and expand existing properties and to increase the share of the directly held real estate, we are continuing to increase the scope of our investments in Israel and the development project that represents a significant growth engine for the Company. During 2019, the construction of the property in Kochav Hazafon, luxury neighborhood of Tel Aviv is expected to be completed. 2,200 square meters at an overall investment of NIS 115 million and the expansion of G City in Rishon LeZion, which is another tower in the metropolitan area of Tel Aviv 13,000 square meters for a total investment of NIS 170 million, which together, I expect to increase the NOI in Gazit Israel by NIS 22 million annually.

Similarly, we’re progressing four projects under construction in Israel. Two office towers in G Kfar Saba and then G City, putting up a Decathlon store and headquarters adjacent to G Kfar Saba. And extension of the Savyon property for an overall investment of somewhere around NIS 960 million to NIS 990 million with our share, which will increase the Company’s NOI by NIS 80 million to NIS 90 million against our share.

On slide six, you’ll see that in G City Rishon LeZion, we are happy to report that the period for submission of objections has ended and no third-party objections have been received. That means that we have now a clear path to the permitting process of 60,000 square-meter office tower on top of G City. At Kfar Saba, we started working on the Decathlon project. And the company is ready to receive a permit for the entire construction project of 21-floor tower building -- office building on top of our retail center.

Through these projects, we are creating value by utilizing building rights that were in existence and not utilized, strengthening existing properties and diversifying our sources of income for other uses. Slowly but surely, Gazit Israel is continuing to build itself up as a dominant player in the market for the portfolio of quality unique properties.

Slide seven. In the United States, we have recently acquired Marketplace Center in downtown Boston for US$81.1 million. The property has a GLA of 5,715 square meters in the other Boston financial center with direct access to the Rose Kennedy Greenway park’s that connects the financial district to the waterline and Faneuil Hall market where over 15 million people visit annually. The property is in 100% occupancy and currently generates US$3.9 [ph] million in NOI. We have plans to increase the rental income as well as the space as the leasable space. The quality of the location and the real estate we invest in is measured in our business by demographics. The population within a range of 3 miles from the property is 400,000 people with an average household income of $106,000 per annum. For those who don’t know the location, this is truly a rare deal. The property is located in one of the densest districts of Boston surrounded by the most visited tourist sites in the city.

On slide eight, you can see that to-date, Gazit Horizons’ asset value is approximately US$450 million in 11 properties with almost equal weights between Boston and New York. We have one more property in the Brickell area of Miami that is scheduled for demolition. And I hope we’ll be able to give you -- to share some news with you regarding that asset in the near future.

We shall continue to purchase properties in the U.S. in densely populated areas with strong demographics and markets we know and where we have accumulated experience of dozens of years. We believe in our ability to create value, specifically in properties in such locations. And we hope that in the next two, three years, we will invest approximately another $1 billion in assets in the U.S.

Now moving to Brazil on slide nine. During the quarter, we acquired a further 10.1% in Internacional property in Brazil for R$155 million. We are very pleased with the performance of the property and the deal improves our managerial flexibility concerning the improvements we want to carry out in the future. In November 2018, we completed the expansion of 8,700 square meters at the Mais Shopping property in Sao Paulo to 23,000 square meters. The offices of the government’s authority that issue identity cards, passports, driving licenses, et cetera, has opened its offices in the quarter and its impact can already be seen in the property. NOI in the quarter rose 33.3% compared with the same quarter last year and a number of visitors has risen by 21.2% and sales in the property by 14.9%.

A word about our plans in Brazil. We are currently acting to move building rights between the properties to sell part of the rights and other management actions that will continue to add significant value to the Company.

And with that I’m moving to slide 10 and will talk a little bit about the strategic plan. During the year, we continued to carry out a strategy we announced two years ago, namely to increase the share of directly held properties by acquiring irreplaceable assets and at the same time actively realizing our mature holdings things in some of the public companies we control and reduction of the group’s leverage.

In April 2019, we completed the sale of most of our holdings in FCR for NIS 3 .2 billion in cash. Completion of the transaction represents a very significant step towards achieving the strategic plan to increase the share of directly held real estate and to lower the group’s leverage. Just as a reminder, at the end of 2015, Gazit had a structure of holding company, 80% of whose holdings were through public companies. Today, the share of our directly held real estate represents 50% of the value of the Company's properties.

Our leverage rate as of March 31, 2019 was 45.6%. The Company is financially strong and ready to complete further strategic steps and to create value in real estate for shareholders.

I end with slide 11, which illustrates very well what is an investment in the portfolio of Gazit Globe means. Currently, 77% of the value of our portfolio -- of our properties portfolio is located in growing dense metropolitan centers, in Tel Aviv, in Stockholm, in Warsaw, in Prague, in New York, Sao Paulo, Boston and others. This is the most urban properties portfolio that I at least am aware of. The locations, our rich experience in the management of the commercial properties and the local knowledge of the company’s teams will continue to lead to the creation of significant value in the properties in every territory.

And with that let me hand over to Adi for our results. Adi?

Adi Jemini

Thank you, Chaim. And thank you, again all for joining us.

As Chaim noted, we had a great quarter and we’re very pleased with our results. I will start with slide 13, review our financial results for the quarter.

Our proportionate NOI increased by about 8.5% and totaled NIS 331 million. As Chaim mentioned, the growth is coming mainly from our private subs, mainly in Brazil and Israel, which increased by more than 35%. FFO per share for the quarter totaled NIS 0.91 per share, an increase of about 4.6%. But keep in mind that we disposed more than NIS 4 billion of Regency shares. So, excluding Regency, FFO per share increased by 35.5% compared to the same quarter in prior year.

Recurring operation cash flow per share increased by 27% compared to the same quarter in 2018. The growth is coming mainly from reduction in our financial cost and as a result of our ongoing strategy to increase the share of our privately held real estate. And as of March 31, it was 50%.

Shareholders’ equity per share decreased by NIS 3.4 earnings per share and as expected, it was a result of FCR transaction, which we announced it will be reduced by 2.6 per share. The remaining decrease is coming due to the strengthening of the shekel mainly against the euro and BRL.

Looking back where we have started and announced our strategy plan in 2015. Our LTV back then was at 64%; and today after the FCR disposal, it’s 45.6% but at the same time our shareholders’ equity increased by more than NIS 1 billion together with an increase of our FFO and operating cash flow.

Moving to slide 14. I’d like to focus on three figures which have driven the growth in the cash flow. Proportionate NOI increased by 8.5% compared to the same quarter in 2018. The increase is driven by Brazil, which has 70% growth coming mainly from the acquisition of the Internacional, which we have also recently acquired 10.1% stake, concluding our stake about 80.1%, as well as very impressive same-store NOI growth of 10.9% this quarter, driven by our proactive asset management in Brazil by the leadership of Mia.

In Israel, our NOI increased by 8%, driven from acquisition, same property NOI growth. We expect further growth in the second half of the year at our Israeli operation once those recent acquisitions will come in line and once these development projects mainly Rishon LeZion and luxury neighborhood Kochav Hazafon in Tel Aviv in the amount of NIL 480 million at the yield of 8% or simply put, these -- our development will project another [indiscernible] million to our NOI.

As far as our European subs, the real estate environment remained flat between the quarters, although the disposal of non-core assets would have taken place mainly Atrium in May 2018 in the amount of €174 million. It’s noteworthy to mention that this disposal happened with a 7% price above book value. One last note about the FFO, our financial expenses reduced in the last year by more than NIS 100.

Talking about our financial strength, I'm jumping to slide 16. I’d like to present our business plan progress in the last three years in terms of strengthening our balance sheet and deleveraging. I’d like to point out again the tremendous improvement that we’ve accomplished since 2016, where expanded solo LTV was 64% and today is at 45.6%. We have reduced the gross debt by more than NIS 7 billion and our net debt today is about NIS 7.4 billion compared to 2016. While at the same time, we reported the strong growth in our recurring operating cash flow of 27% for this period of report. As of March 31, 2019, Gazit had total liquidity of NIS 5 billion out of which NIS 3.4 billion is in cash. In addition, we expect to receive another NIS 450 million of cash from the FCR disposal that should be completed by April 2020.

Another key factor that we worked on was our level of unencumbered assets. In our private subs, our unencumbered real estate asset grew from NIS 2.2 billion to NIS 6.3 billion, and we expect to release another NIS 300 million in September when we prepay the bond 10 bonds. Simply put, our unencumbered asset level under real estate went from 51% to 76%.

With that, I will jump to slide 17. Our debt schedule is well staggered and our absolute net of debt level decreased to NIS 7.4 billion while at the same time, our duration increased to five years and our average annual interest reduced by approximately 70 bps to 3.9% compared with the same quarter in 2018. Our current level of liquidity supports our financial needs for at least the next three years and we expect further decrease in our financial costs, even though we’re paying an average 5.1% coupon rate over the next three years. As I said, our balance sheet is much stronger. We increased our liquidity, reduced our cost of debt and can say that we're financially sound to continue with our business plan.

Summarizing Chaim's note and mine, Gazit is in a great and much better position today with prime location portfolio, lower number of assets but much more dominant in urban with a stronger balance sheet and flexibility we haven't had for years.

To conclude, our cash flows continue to grow and our leverage has been reduced significantly.

With that, we can now move to the Q&A session.

[Operator instructions] The first question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Chris Reimer

Hi. This is Chris Reimer on for Tavy. Thank you for taking my questions. I was wondering if we could talk a little bit about Citycon. What is your outlook for the Company and what would it take for NOI growth to resume?

Chaim Katzman

This is a question that should be directed to Citycon management, but I will try to answer on their behalf.

Chris Reimer

Okay.

Chaim Katzman

I think, that there are some major changes taking place -- took place at Citycon are geared towards improving performance on the asset level. Scott Ball and Henrica Ginström took over as CEO and COO, respectively. They both come from the background of intensive asset management with many, many years of experience under Scott’s belt back in the U.S, implementing new strategies, including cost cutting and better leasing strategies across the board and more attention to the assets. I also believe that the fact that Finland is emerging up from several years of recession will help us improve since most of the difficulties we experienced in Citycon has to do with the Finnish recession, which I believe is over, and Finland has shown some growth for the first time in late 2018. So, if I had to guess, I would say that the work is over, I believe that we start seeing some green shoots. And hopefully, on our next conference call, actually next Citycon’s conference call, you’ll be able also to ask the question and get even a more optimistic answer.

Chris Reimer

Okay. Just one more. In the past, you mentioned aiming for an international investment grade credit rating. Do you believe that this can be achieved in 2019, now that your LTV has materially decreased?

Chaim Katzman

Let me ask my CFO.

Adi Jemini

I think, looking back to three years when we started, we certainly said, this is one of our objectives. I think we’re closer than ever, if you judge by our -- the level of unencumbered assets, like I said in the Gazit level, it went to almost 71%; it’s unprecedented for us. In terms of LTV, we’re at 45%. Our ICR is improving, our cash flow is growing. So, we’re certainly, as we always, we’re in continuous discussions with the rating agencies. I think another key factor here that is not in the financial metrics is the structure of the Company today where 50% of our investments privately held. So, we’re in the rating perspective closer to the cash, if you will. So, I'm very confident that the steps that we’ve done and over the last three years will bear fruit, cannot to when. But, I think we’re definitely seeing the rise and hopefully sooner rather than later.

Chris Reimer

Okay. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Chaim Katzman

Just to make it clear. It is our objective to obtain and retain investment grade, international investment grade. I mean, unfortunately, so [indiscernible] only up to us, we also need the rating agencies.

The next question is from Jacob [indiscernible] of Wood & Co. please go ahead

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions. First one, I wanted to ask because there has been a lot of negativity towards retail lately in Europe and perhaps global as well. Regarding Europe, specifically [indiscernible] that you operate in. What would be your kind of central base case number and optimistic scenarios over some longer horizon of say five, seven years when it comes to what can happen with relation to online and what could be the rent trajectories under some more and less optimistic scenarios?

Chaim Katzman

As I say, there are few things that are very hard to predict but the hardest to predict is the future. And you’re asking me to predict the future. So, I’ll give you my best shot at it. First of all, I believe that the pessimism that is spread throughout Europe as to retail has been manifested in where retail real estate companies are trading from Unibail to Klepierre to Eurocommercial and to end with the British companies, like Hammerson and Intu, look, we believe is overblown. I’ll be right or not, who knows. All we can say is we see the results and we see occupancy levels, we see rent levels. And as you can see in our financials, in Citycon financials, in Atrium financials, in other companies’ financials, I don’t think that you see the carnage where that you would expect, if you look at stock prices.

The question is, are the capital markets are forward-looking and they predict what’s going to happen in 9 to 12 months or are they just wrong as the markets in the U.S. were very bearish on retail real estate stocks a year ago and this year I guess corrected by -- what, 15% on average? Or even more than that. So, is Europe is just lagging behind the U.S and we're going to see the same, I wouldn’t say, V shape but the U shape kind of movement or is it something else. If you look at objective measurement, then the rationale for Europe for the survival of retail in Europe is better than the U.S. because in Europe on average you have 6 to 7 square foot per capita, 0.7, 0.6, 0.7 meter per capita compared to 25 square feet per capita in the U.S.

You may argue at the other hand that the U.S. has growth in population whereas Europe doesn’t. I mean, you can bring many, many arguments into that equation. But, if you ask me and of course, I’m biased, I believe that what’s going on in the capital market is way overblown. Also need to add to that in Europe the retail real estate, the public securities are not as efficient as in the U.S. In the U.S., you have one uniform REIT structure, so you have a very good way to compare companies to each either and have greater real peer group whereas in Europe, one is a Dutch REIT, one is English REIT, one is C Corp. I mean, it’s much less apples to apples. So, in that regard, I believe that a capital market did not really emerge in Europe and it’s not sophisticated enough and deep enough to really serve as a good reelection of the situation.

Clearly, Europe will have e-commerce. It’s very deep in England, not that much in other parts of Europe, e-commerce would have its effect. Again, I believe, it was going to win the day with good demographics like elsewhere in the world. This is why we are focusing only on primary markets. We just announced two deals to serve couple of assets in Poland that are not in Warsaw. You’ve seen the same approach we took in the Nordics. We are selling secondary market focused -- for markets, focusing on Helsinki, Oslo, Tallinn and Stockholm. I believe that in these demographics, retail would do very well.

Adi Jemini

If I may just add, specifically for our territories, if you think about few fundamentals that you see the numbers and this been trending in sequential quarter, our average monthly rent per square meter has been going up in Europe, both in Europe, also in north of Europe to Central Eastern Europe by 1% and 4%, respectively. Also the occupancies in both areas have been above 95%. And when you look at some of the NOI growth, we saw Central above -- Central Eastern Europe 1.4% and Nordics, specifically Sweden and Norway at 6.5%, 2.6%. So, I think another thing is the bifurcation. And we believe to Chaim’s point that we have the right corners and the right ultra urban locations that have more proof against these potential e-commerce penetration levels.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Perfect. Thank you very much for the answer. My second and last question, shorter one, I suppose is regarding…

Chaim Katzman

Your question was very short. Our answer was long.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. And this is sort of technical question but just to clarify. In the presentation, you said the midterm target of directly held real estate is 40% to 60% and you are at 50% currently. Is that correct to interpret that essentially you’re happy with this share and perhaps for the -- I don’t know what’s mid-term, next two, three years it could remain here or would you still want to kind of push it further, as was my impression from the previous kind of calls and statements that you made over past two years.

Chaim Katzman

Your impression is correct. We’d like to push it further. And we stated very clearly that we are looking to focus on acquiring more direct assets in North America. We also foresee a slight reduction of exposure to Brazil. We want to buy more direct assets or develop or expand assets in Israel where we have private ownership. So, I believe that we’d like to push this number higher.

