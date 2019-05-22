Don't Get Too Excited About Applied Materials' Mediocre Quarter

The display market has been stymied by a slowdown in smartphones and lower prices of TVs as Chinese display manufacturers have ramped up production and weakening prices.

As memory companies curb capex spend in 2019, revenue of semiconductor equipment companies is forecast to drop from 37% in 2018 to -17% in 2019.

Applied Materials led the semiconductor and display equipment markets in 2018, but revenues in its latest quarter decreased 3.3% and 31.4% QoQ, respectively.

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beat by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.70 beat by $0.05. Revenue of $3.54B (-22.7% YoY) beat by $60M. This marks the first time in the last five quarters that guidance didn’t miss consensus.

The Q3 outlook has revenue within $150M of $3.525B (consensus: $3.55B) and EPS of $0.67 to $0.75 (consensus: $0.70).

By segment: Semiconductor Systems, $2.18B (consensus: $2.15B); Applied Global Services, $984M (consensus: $977.8M); Display and Adjacent Markets, $348M (consensus: $340.0M).

Based on the company’s results and guidance, Susquehanna upgraded AMAT from Neutral to Positive, while B. Riley upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy.

After earnings were reported after market close on May 16, AMAT’s stock went from $41.66 to an interday high of $44.13 on May 17 (+5.9%) before the knowledgeable traders came in and the stock closed at $42.70 (+2.5%).

AMAT’s market activity contrasts with competitor Lam Research (LRCX) which reported a month earlier. At market close on May 16, LRCX’s shares stood at $194.46. LRCX reached an interday high of $198.99 on May 17 (+2.3%) before closing at $194.16 (flat).

The vagaries of the stock market are well known to all investors, and so I wanted to provide investors a deeper look into AMAT’s revenues as compared with those of its peers in the article. This is critical because unless we know how a company is faring against the overall market or against competitors, top and bottom line revenues are just numbers.

Why is this important? If a company is losing to competitor based on revenues and market share, it means (1) management is ineffective, (2) technology is uncompetitive, and/or (3) lost share translates to lost sales which will create an avalanche of further lost sales when customers purchase more of the same piece of equipment to expand capacity.

Comparing AMAT with its peers in Semiconductor and Display sectors

Semiconductor Equipment

The semiconductor equipment has been in a tailspin since early 2018, as shown in Chart 1. As I said in a March 27, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Revenues To Drop 17% In 2019 On 29% Capex Spend Cuts,” the semiconductor equipment market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 according to The Information Network’s report, "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts."

Chart 1

Table 1 shows AMAT’s QoQ revenues for the latest quarter showing a declining revenue for four straight quarters in the semiconductor segment and three straight quarters for display.

Table 1 – Applied Material’s QoQ Revenue Change QoQ revenues 1Q18 Jan-18 2Q18 Apr-18 3Q18 Jul-18 4Q18 Oct-18 1Q19 Jan-19 2Q19 Apr-19 Semiconductor Systems 17.3% 1.7% -5.3% -16.0% -1.8% -3.7% Display and Adjacent Markets -34.6% 62.3% 3.1% -5.3% -27.8% -31.4% Source: Applied Materials, The Information Network

Chart 2 shows AMAT’s QoQ revenue growth for the semiconductor sector compared to the top equipment suppliers in Q1 2019. These companies are within the top 10 equipment manufacturers in 2018, which I discussed in a February 17, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials In Two Charts - It's Worse Than You Think.”

The average QoQ change for all eight companies was -4.2%, so that AMAT’s QoQ change of -3.7% and LRCX’s -3.3% were statistically comparable. Japan’s Screen Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) exhibited strong performance compared to their peers.

For all of 2018, Screen grew 23.1% and Tokyo Electron grew 25.8% YoY in 2018, compared to just 1.1% for AMAT and 13.7% for LRCX.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows equipment billings for North American equipment suppliers from 2015 through April 2019. Note the red arrow to highlight 2019 billings. For the first four months, 2019 billings are down 24.3% YoY from 2018.

Chart 3

In contrast, Japanese companies have been faring better than their North American counterparts. Chart 4 shows billings for Japanese equipment suppliers for the same period. Billings data for 2019, highlighted by the red arrow are down only 10.4% YoY from 2018.

Chart 4

Display Equipment

The global display (LCD, OLED) equipment market decreased 3.0% in 2018, although the top five competitors increased 27.7%, as detailed in a February 26, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials Led The Display Equipment Market In 2018 But Headwinds Loom.”

Chart 5 shows Q1 2019 QoQ revenue growth for seven key OLED/LCD equipment suppliers. Applied Materials registered a -31.4% change in revenues. The average QoQ change was -10.3%, weighed down by AMAT and AP Systems.

Chart 5

AP Systems makes lift off and excimer laser annealing systems; the latter are used to covert amorphous silicon to LTPS on the backplane for displays for smartphones. This technology competes directly against AMAT’s directly deposited LTPS films. AP System’s poor QoQ performance was due to delays in the revenue recognition of excimer laser annealing equipment for BOE’s B11 line and slower mobile OLED spending.

Tokyo Electron registered a QoQ growth of 6.9% due to sales of coater/developers and dry etch systems for 10.5G displays. This technology competes directly against AMAT’s 10.5G deposition systems.

The display market has suffered from lower LCD panel prices and weaker OLED shipments for smartphones. Just 310 million smartphone displays were sold in 1Q 2019, which was down 6.6% YoY and down 17.5% QoQ.

Investor Takeaway

The semiconductor equipment market has been in a tailspin following 37.3% growth YoY in 2017 and 14.0% in 2018. The growth in this sector was intimately tied to capex spend by memory companies, and for the same reason, a drop in equipment revenues of 17% in 2019 will be caused by the drop in capex spend in 2019. Data are shown in Table 2.

Table 2 - Capex Spend Memory Companies 2016 2017 2018 2019 '19-'18 Change Samsung 10,850 24,218 22,558 16,593 -26.40% SK Hynix 5,188 8,475 11,405 9,982 -12.50% Micron 6,119 6,311 9,795 5,810 -40.70% Toshiba/WDC 4,170 4,800 5,000 2,250 -55.00% Nanya 693 967 669 386 -42.30% Total 27,020 44,771 49,427 35,021 -29.10% Source: The Information Network (www.theinformationnet.com)

Applied Materials, which generated equipment sales to memory companies of $1.27 billion in FY Q1 2019 (ending January 2019), saw revenues drop to $920 million in FY Q2 2019 (-27.8%).

I anticipate AMAT's sales to memory companies will drop from $6.3 billion in CY2018 to $3.7 billion in CY2019 (-41.3%). I also anticipate total sales for AMAT will drop from $10.3 billion in CY2018 to $8.3 billion in CY2019 (19.4%).

The display market is different because there are significant variables that impact the LCD and OLED markets, which in turn will affect display equipment sold by AMAT. One major variable is the China trade war, because unlike semiconductors, a large percentage of display capacity is centered in China. The trade war appears to be negatively impacting China's economy. On the flip side, Chinese makers produce more 10.5G LCDs, LCD prices around the world will continue to weaken. Remember, overall display equipment decreased 3.0% in 2018.

I also expect China’s front-end process spending to grow at Visionox’s V2 line, Visionox’s V3 line, BOE’s B12 line, and CSOT’s T4 line. Also on a positive note, Korean display companies are expected to lay out large-scale investment plans in 2019 to respond to the rapidly growing OLED TV market. For example, Samsung Display expects to convert its L8-1 and L8-2 lines, which used to produce LCD panels, to QD-OLED production lines in 3Q11.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.