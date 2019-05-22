Three 8-12% Yielding Options In The Coal Sector

Overview

The future of coal power or coal mining, in general, remains a concern for investors. Why? Because coal stocks have been struggling recently. Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) is a perfect example of how a previously strong coal investment has failed recently.

But investors need to be aware that coal demand globally is actually on the rise. The problem though is that US-based coal investments will face stiffer competition internationally due to the expenses of shipping coal. Another SA contributor recently examined a security's future in light of coal and the changing face of coal consumption globally. In the end, their thesis was that one specific coal company - Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) may face significant struggles in the future as coal demand shifts. I agree with him that US coal demand is diminishing while global demand is increasing. I suggest readers take a moment to review his well-written article as it tackles soundly the costs of shipping coal internationally.

Currently, however, the market offers three compelling ways to play the future of coal. Each route focuses on a different company and their planned path moving forward.

The Pure Coal Play

The first compelling option is a pure coal play. Nothing more. Nothing less. Consol Coal Resource Partners (CCR) is the MLP of Consol Energy (CEIX). I have written about them previously here. CCR owns 25% of CEIX's Pennsylvania mining complex - one of the largest Appalachian mining facilities in existence. CCR offers investors a route to invest in a company focused solely on coal. Currently, CEIX is planning to expand its metallurgical coal presence with an additional mine opening in the near future. This mine or CEIX's marine terminal provides two additional dropdown options for this MLP.

CEIX was also successful in contracting additional volumes oversees - more so than ARLP has been - including locking in a contract for the newly developed coal-fired plant in the Dominican Republic. This new facility is only one of two being planned and built there.

For income-seeking investors looking to play a contrarian investing style. CCR's distribution is strongly covered and unexpected to change. CEIX is buying units on the open market providing a short term price catalyst. Currently, CCR offers a 12.14% yield. Their distribution isn't expected to change but at 12% there is little need for it to do so.

The Anti-Coal Option

The second route is investing in a company seeking to completely replace coal - Enviva Partners (EVA). This MLP produces wood pellets designed to be burnt alongside of or as a complete replacement for coal. I have written about them previously as well. Essentially, these wood pellets allow nations to gain additional renewable energy output with little additional cost. Germany is one of EVA's key markets and they are quickly moving to eliminate coal energy.

The issue many bring up with renewable energy - wind and solar especially - is its variable nature. You cannot force the sun to shine brighter or wind to blow harder. So when power demand spikes - peaker power plants are needed. Have the ability to fire up wood-burning power plants to meet this incremental demand is essential for grid stability. EVA has seen strong contracting within Europe and now also within Japan as nations move to limit their fossil fuel power generation. EVA is also expected to double its EBITDA in the new few years as well as provide 10% annual distribution growth.

Currently, EVA's yield is 8.18% - two years of distribution growth at 10% would push EVA into the 10% yield range with plenty of room to continue to grow further.

The Mixed Route

The last compelling option is ARLP. Currently, ARLP mines a higher volume of coal than CCR/CEIX but has exposure to other coal regions where the value of that coal is lower. ARLP also has mines in the Appalachian region. ARLP is growing its coal presence through expanding currently operating mines and opening new facilities. But this company can't be confused for a coal-only option. Why? Because ARLP is actively and quickly investing in oil and gas rights.

Through using its steady coal income, management is expanding into a new area of investment that will provide ARLP revenue for years to come. Oil and gas rights provide payments from companies that drill for the oil and extract it. ARLP has little commodity exposure and next to no capital costs except for the initial purchase price. This sector is littered with small players who would provide ARLP with easy bolt-on acquisitions to continue fueling their growth.

Right now, this new direction provides less than 2% of their total EBITDA however its return on investment is higher than that of new coal facilities. Years from now I fully expect ARLP to see half if not more than half of its income derived from royalty payments as management transitions the company to being less coal dependent. ARLP offers an 11.46% yield that has steadily been growing the last number of quarters. Management expects this trend to continue as their new investments continue to provide additional revenue.

Takeaways

When it comes to investing in the coal sector, income-seeking investors have multiple options, but these three options provide superior distribution coverage and unique ways to benefit from them. All three are MLPs that issue out a K-1 at tax time. All three are taking unique routes as it comes to the future of coal. Personally, I am invested in all three companies as I see each of them benefiting from their focuses. CCR remains a highly useful tool for CEIX to leverage for recycling capital via dropdowns. EVA is perfectly positioned to capture European and Japanese demand for renewable alternatives. ARLP is moving into a new sector that will provide additional revenue and an easy route to acquire bolt-on revenue.

Coal will remain a hot topic as the developed world moves away from it and the developing world continues to depend upon it. Coal demand will not vanish overnight and investors would be foolhardy to overlook the potential an investment either in it or against it might provide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVA, CCR, ARLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.