A Deep-Dive Into Baidu's Q1 Losses

Baidu: What Happened in Q1 2019?

Chinese internet giant Baidu (BIDU) reported Q1'19 results on May 17th with a miss on earnings and revenue in line with expectations. Revenues reached RMB 24.1 billion, up 15% year over year.

The market however, was so concerned about its miss on earnings, as the company reported a loss of $49 million in the quarter (its first quarterly loss since 2005). Last Friday and this Monday, BIDU's share price dropped more than 25% in just two trading days, leading to its lowest price in the recent five years:

Compared to the highest point last year, BIDU's price has lost more than 50% in less than a year. We all know the blame of "rising cost", but what happened exactly in Q1 2019? Let's take a closer look in the cost.

CCTV New Year Eve Gala Marketing Campaign

According to Herman Yu, CFO of Baidu, one of the reasons why BIDU has seen much higher cost in Q1 was the "CCTV New Year Eve Gala marketing campaign". It's ok that you don't know or even never heard about this before, but try to think of it as the Chinese version of Super Bowl. The five-hour long Spring Festival Gala (AKA Chunwan) is the most-watched Chinese TV program, with over 1.17 billion viewers and 30.07% viewership rate in 2019 according to CCTV. In comparison, the Super Bowl’s record-high viewership was only 114 million (in 2015).

Chinese tech companies used to not be main sponsors for the Spring Festival Gala. FMCG companies such as white wine used to run the show. 2015 was the turning point because of just one ridiculously successful campaign by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY):

During the 2015 campaign, over 200 million users bound their bank card with WeChat Payment in just two days over the Spring Festival. Alibaba spent over eight years to achieve this result. Jack Ma called this campaign “a Pearl Harbor attack”. The success of the WeChat Payment campaign in 2015 was a wakeup call for big tech companies.

BIDU was the biggest sponsor of the Spring Festival 2019. The amount of the sponsorship was not released, but given Alibaba (BABA) paid over 300 million RMB in 2018, the price could only go up. On top of buying ads, Baidu also gave away 1 billion RMB in Red Envelopes from Jan 28 to Feb 4th, 2019.

In exchange, the 20+ Apps in the Baidu ecosystem recorded a total of 20.8 billion engagements and 300 million Daily Active User on the New Year’s Eve. Baidu’s daily active users increased by 87.5% on New Year’s Eve 2019.

According to WALKTHECHAT, there might be some challenges regarding how successful the campaign can be in the long run, we think it is fair to say that this was a bald and creative attempt for BIDU.

More importantly, this campaign is just a one-time investment, while the benefits from it seem to be long-lasting. Some operational highlights can confirm this:

Baidu App daily active users ("DAUs") in March 2019 reached 174 million, growing 28% year over year;

Haokan DAUs in March 2019 reached 22 million, growing 768% YoY;

Baijiahao ("BJH accounts"), Baidu feed's content network, grew to 2.1 million publisher accounts in March 2019;

Baidu Smart Mini Program, launched in July 2018, saw its monthly active users ("MAUs") in March 2019 reach 181 million, growing 23% sequentially;

So to sum it up here, we think the CCTV New Year Gala Campaign was a reasonable investment from BIDU. This one-time investment shouldn't introduce any concern in future operating efficiency.

iQiyi: Should We Worry about It?

Another big component of BIDU's rising cost was from iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ). BIDU holds close to 70% of IQ's shares, making it essentially responsible for any cost/loss associated with it. The biggest concern with IQ now is that it is still far from profitable. Baidu spent nearly $1 billion in content costs in 2019 Q1 alone, which is roughly $4 billion averaged out over 1 year. Due to heavy investment in contents, IQ is still losing money, and is expected to show a loss in 2019, as well as in 2020.

The positive side, however, is that the company has shown revenue beats for two consectutive quarters and earnings beats for Q1.

For a company with tremendous long-term value similar to NetFlix (NASDAQ: NFLX), we are quite confident with its future growth:

Conclusion

While BIDU's first time loss in recent 13 years seems terrifying, our analysis shows that the two main components of its rising cost in Q1 2019 are either for a one-time meaningful investment, or for the business with good long-term growth potential. We expect BIDU to maintain its growth in revenues while improving its operational efficiencies, leading to a much better financial results in Q2. The share price right now presents a great entry opportunity.

