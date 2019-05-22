Taking Profits In Travelzoo

Travelzoo is up substantially since my initial recommendation to buy the stock. I think now is a good time to take profits and potentially go short.

I recommended buying shares of Travelzoo (TZOO) earlier this year. Since then, the company has reported a couple of strong quarters of earnings growth, and the stock price is up substantially. I think now is a good time to sell and take profits because the company reported its seasonally strongest quarter in Q1, and the stock price is trading near the top end of its range for the past few years. I believe there is a good chance the company is going to miss analyst expectations for Q2 2019, which could result in a significant drop in share price similar to last year. Also, the trade war with China may intensify, which could result in a sell-off in the broader markets and also impede Travelzoo's ability to turn around its Asia Pacific division.

New Technology Rollout Has Driven Solid Earnings Growth But Marginal Revenue Growth

My primary reason for recommending Travelzoo was the company implemented a change to their hotel booking platform that allowed users to see a combined price for hotels and flights instead of just hotel price information. This change was first rolled out in Germany in September of 2018 and later to the U.K., Spain, and France in October of 2018. Based on the company's press releases, the new technology was met very favorably in Europe.

Since this change, the company has reported a couple of quarters of earnings growth, but revenue growth has been very modest. In Q4 2018 earnings per share went up 0.08 year over year (0.13 in Q4 2018 versus 0.05 in Q4 2017), but revenue was only up 2% in constant currencies. In Q1 2019, earnings per share went up 0.06 year over year (0.26 in Q1 2019 versus 0.20 in Q1 2018), but revenue growth was only up 3% in constant currencies.

In my opinion, this minimal revenue growth is very disappointing. In the Q1 2018 earnings call, the CEO mentioned he wanted "to accelerate top line growth and double the size of the company in the next few years". One of the strategic initiatives he mentioned in the earnings call was the "packaging" technology that included combining hotels and airfare together in one package. So far, this technology has only delivered minimal revenue growth, and if more substantial revenue growth is not achieved in future quarters, then investors may discount how much they are willing to bid up the share price of Travelzoo.

Higher Analyst Expectations for Q2 2019

According to Yahoo Finance, there is one analyst who is providing estimates for the upcoming quarter, and they are projecting revenue of 29.6 million and EPS of 0.07. This would imply revenue growth of 5.4% YOY and an EPS increase of 0.03 YOY. Based on revenue growth in the last two quarters (2% and 3%), I think it will be hard for the company to match the revenue forecast. Travelzoo may potentially beat the EPS forecast by a few cents, based on the last couple of quarters, but I don't think this would be sufficient to keep the stock price trading near multiyear highs.

I think the odds of disappointment for next quarter's results are greater than the odds of a strong quarter that will send the share price higher. If the company misses on both revenue and earnings, this could result in a substantial decline due to the low float and volatility of the stock price.

Travelzoo's Stock Price is Trading Near Multiyear Highs

Travelzoo's stock price is currently trading near the high point of its trading range for the last several years. In a similar situation last year, the stock price peaked above $18 when solid Q1 earnings were announced and then found support in the $16-17 range. The stock price jumped up to $20 just before Q2 earnings were announced but expectations of growth were much higher last year after the CEO's previously mentioned comments to double the size of the company. I am not sure if investors will be willing to keep the stock price at this level for as long this year because growth projections are not panning out. Also, the company ended up disappointing in Q2 2018, and the stock price quickly went down so investors may be afraid of a repeat this year.

In addition, the stock price recently made a similar jump to above $18 after Q4 2018 results were announced in February. Within a few weeks, the stock price made a quick retreat to the $12-13 range. This volatility may make investors more skittish and quicker to take profits.

China Problem and Trade War

A big problem for Travelzoo has been the company's inability to grow its Asia Pacific division. This division has reported consistent losses since the company bought the business from Travelzoo owners in 2015. To turn around this division, the company is implementing an Asia Pacific 2020 strategy that has the goal to take Asia Pacific to positive operating margins in the next two years. The company has appointed Scott Wang as the General Manager of Greater China to lead this initiative.

It is reasonable to assume that this initiative will lead to higher costs to grow that division. However, the trade war may make Chinese customers more hesitant to buy from a U.S. company. Higher costs with potentially lower sales would not bode well.

Also, the markets still seem to be pricing in some near-term agreement between the United States and China. If there is a protracted trade war, which seems more and more likely, this would assuredly result in a sell-off in the overall markets. In this scenario, investors may be quicker to sell risky micro-cap stocks such as Travelzoo.

Conclusion

Travelzoo shares have almost doubled in share price since my initial recommendation to buy them, and I think now is a good time to take profits since the share price is near multi-year highs. There has been earnings growth in the last two quarters, but revenue growth has been disappointing, in my opinion. I think the odds are greater that the company is going to miss expectations than beat them in the upcoming quarter which could result in a substantial decline in share price. Also, a protracted trade war with China will most likely result in the sell-off of the overall market and risky stocks like Travelzoo. I think it is wise to take profits.

I personally have already sold my shares, and I have bought put options in anticipation of a decline. Please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TZOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TZOO via put options.