Technically Speaking For May 22

The Federal Reserve released the latest Meeting Minutes today. The Fed still sees a low inflation problem:

The staff's forecast for inflation was revised down slightly, reflecting some recent softer-than-expected readings on consumer price inflation that were not expected to persist along with the staff's assessment that the level to which inflation would tend to move in the absence of resource slack or supply shocks was a bit lower in the medium term than previously assumed. As a result, core PCE price inflation was expected to move up in the near term but nevertheless to run just below 2 percent over the medium term. Total PCE price inflation was forecast to run a bit below core inflation in 2020 and 2021, reflecting projected declines in energy prices.

Once again, we're back to the "yes, there's low inflation but it will pick-up to our 2% level in the intermediate term" statement. This has been occurring for the better part of the last 10 years; you'd think other governors would jump on President Bullard's "we have persistently weak inflation" bandwagon by now.

Is the growth of leveraged loans really a threat to the economy? Fed President Powell argues no. In a recent speech, he noted that, while business debt has increased, it's also a development that occurs during an economic expansion. The growth is less pronounced than that in the housing bubble. But his most important point is the strength of the financial sector:

... today banks at the core of the financial system are fundamentally stronger and more resilient. Our post-crisis regulatory framework is based on robust capital requirements backed by strong stress tests, resulting in much higher levels of capital in the banking system

I think this is the most important point as shown in this graph from the speech:

That's a significant difference - and a key one.

Just how healthy is the transportation sector? This is a key part of the Dow Theory: if the economy is doing well then businesses will be transporting more goods, which means increased profits at transportation companies. The railroad sector's nine largest issues are in great shape: Seven of the nine largest stocks are in solid uptrends. Only two are near 1-year lows, which probably means these two companies are experiencing company-specific problems. Trucking is a different story, however:

None of the nine largest trucking companies are in a solid uptrend and most of the charts are fair to modestly weak.

Let's turn to today's performance table. This was a classic down day. The Treasuries rose modestly, catching a safety bid from the markets. The large-cap indexes were down with the mid and smaller-caps taking the brunt of the selling.

Let's take a look at some of the shorter SPY charts because they contain a fair amount of negative information.

The 1-week, 5-minute chart contains a series of lower highs - a bearish development.

At first, the 2-week chart stands out because there really isn't any direction. But on closer examination, there's really only one multi-day rally, which occurred between May 13 and May 16. Before that, there were several sharp selloffs and afterwards the overall trend is lower. On the 30-day chart there are two solid downturns, both of which are recent. May has been characterized by very weak overall performance.

The good news is that we haven't see a really sharp selloff; trading is instead characterized by a lack of direction overall.

