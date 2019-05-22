Natural Gas: Weather Volatility Returns As Bulls Bail On Bearish June Weather

Storage builds will be materially higher if June outlook turns out to be bearish given oversupply in the market today.

A storage report of +100 Bcf would be higher than last year's +91 Bcf and higher than the five-year average of +88 Bcf.

Welcome to the weather volatility returns edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a +100 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended May 17. A storage report of +100 Bcf would be higher than last year's +91 Bcf and higher than the five-year average of +88 Bcf.

Weather Volatility Returns!

Well, natural gas traders are in for a treat as the weather volatility returns inducing prices to gyrate up and down in violent fashion. On Monday, ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS both showed warmer than normal weather for June, which prompted prices to move up. But in the ensuing model runs, the models have turned more and more bearish with the latest 15-day outlook showing neutral to bearish conditions.

Source: WeatherModels.com

This has resulted in both GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS to narrow the elevated TDDs to the 30-year average:

If the weather outlook for June remains neutral to bearish, then readers should expect very sizable storage builds with weekly injections over 30 Bcf compared to the five-year average.

This coupled with production now rebounding following the recent outage has sent the natural gas crowd back into the bear zone.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

With the recent rebound in production, the market surplus has gravitated above ~4 Bcf/d.

This will keep a lid on natural gas prices. So unless mother nature decides to lend a helping hand, we don't expect much upside in natural gas prices going forward.

