Long Bond Butterfly Spread And Convexity To Gain On Yield Volatility And Negative Butterfly Twist

A butterfly position with long barbell (short and long maturity bonds) and short bullet (intermediate maturity bonds) can position investors to gain in the above scenarios.

Increasing probability of a recession implied by the yield curve makes convexity more attractive in a fixed-income portfolio, as it adds gains or dampens losses if yields change wildly.

An inverted yield curve with a negative butterfly spread of -21 basis points offers an opportunity to bet on a reversion to mean (64 bps).

Yield curve inversion is an opportunity, as history has told us

As the current US economy has achieved the longest period of economic expansion, many fear that a recession might be just around the corner. Even though a strong economy with a low unemployment rate and estimates-beating company earnings has driven up the short-term rate, wary investors are not so optimistic about the medium term, probably because of fading effect from the tax cut, the Federal Reserve tapering its bond-buying program and the rising concerns of a trade war with China. The Treasury yields between a two- and 30-year range have as a result fallen significantly, particularly around the three-year maturity, relative to what they were a year ago.

Figure 1

Source: Factset as of 5/12/2019

In the long run, however, we know that longer maturity commands higher yield because of liquidity premium. Therefore, such a yield-curve shape usually does not last for an extended period of time. Looking back over the last 30 years (see Figure 2), we can see that the butterfly spread, which explains the curvature of yield curve, is actually positive for most of the period, except before market crashes (1997, 2000, 2008). Whether history will repeat or not, longing the butterfly spread with a long barbell portfolio and short bullet portfolio may be the most appropriate strategy to navigate through this period. I will illustrate why below.

Figure 2

Source: Treasury.gov as of 5/13/2019

Note: The 30-year Treasury yield is not available between 2/19/2002 and 2/8/2006. Butterfly spread is calculated using two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields. During the period when the 30-year yield is not available, it is calculated using 20-year yield.

Illustrating a long butterfly trade

A long bond butterfly trade consists of a long barbell (long positions of short and long maturity bonds) and short bullet (short positions of intermediate maturity bonds). This trade is designed to gain on a twist in the yield curve. This is different from an option butterfly trade, in which one writes and buys call (put) options at three different strike prices to benefit from low or high volatility of the underlying.

By changing the weights on each position in a bond butterfly trade, one can essentially construct a money duration-neutral strategy that can capture profits from a significant movement of yields and/or a negative butterfly yield curve twist (medium-term bond yields rising faster than short-term and long-term bond yields). However, the strategy can also incur a significant loss if the market moves against you with a positive butterfly twist (short- and long-term yields rise and the medium-term yield falls). This is possible if the Fed keeps short-term rates high while the market expects an imminent recession.

Here is an example of a close-to-money duration-neutral butterfly portfolio. Suppose we long $63,000 of a two-year and $37,000 of a 30-year Treasury and short $100,000 of a 10-year Treasury. We will arrive at a portfolio with a convexity of 1, a net coupon rate of 0.19% and a small effective duration of (0.07) at the cost of $1,539 (see Table 1).

Table 1

Tenor 2 10 30 Portfolio CUSIP 912828WG1 9128286T2 912810SF6 Maturity 4/30/2021 5/15/2029 2/15/2049 Coupon 2.25% 2.38% 3.00% 0.19% Price 99.965 99.285 102.287 Yield to Maturity 2.268% 2.456% 2.885% 0.08% Effective Duration 1.91 8.75 19.59 (0.07) Effective Convexity 0.05 0.89 4.92 1.00 Quantity 63 -100 37 - Face Value 63,000 (100,000) 37,000 - Market Value 62,978 (99,285) 37,846 1,539

Pricing data was extracted from Interactive Brokers, yield and duration are calculated in Excel and convexity is sourced from FactSet as of 5/12/2019.

This portfolio, though highly leveraged, has a near zero duration and a net positive convexity. Hence it has an interest-rate-neutral view that is not impacted by the yield curve shifting up or down in parallel. In fact, the portfolio stands to gain from large parallel yield-curve movement given the convexity (you will see in below section). And because the net coupon rate is positive, the coupons gained from the long positions are able to cover the coupon owed for the short positions.

How will this trade perform in different scenarios in a year?

Now let’s see how this portfolio will gain or lose in different scenarios of yield curve movements. In Table 2 and Figure 3, I have illustrated eight yield-curve-movement scenarios in a year, relative to a base-case scenario that assumes a stable yield curve.

Table 2: Yield curve movement assumptions by scenario and maturity in bps

Year 1 2 5 7 10 30 Base Case (Stable Yield Curve) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Case 1 (Negative Butterfly Twist) -15 0 10 10 5 -5 Case 2 (Positive Butterfly Twist) 0 -5 -10 -10 -5 5 Case 3 (-50bps shift) -50 -50 -50 -50 -50 -50 Case 4 (+50bps shift) 50 50 50 50 50 50 Case 5 (Negative Butterfly & -50bps shift) -65 -50 -40 -40 -45 -55 Case 6 (Negative Butterfly & +50bps shift) 10 25 35 35 30 20 Case 7 (Positive Butterfly & -50bps shift) -50 -55 -60 -60 -55 -45 Case 8 (Positive Butterfly & +50bps shift) 50 45 40 40 45 55

Figure 3

US Treasury yield curve scenarios projected based on 5/12/2019 yield curve obtained from Interactive Brokers based on on-the-run bonds.

Table 3: Hypothetical portfolio returns

Calculated by author using coupon income plus the price change of the bonds after a year, assuming the realization of different yield curve scenarios, ignoring commission and cost of leverage.

By design, the strategy is expected to perform especially well in Case 5 with a gross return of 73.41%. This is a probable scenario if a recession occurs and the Fed begins stimulating the economy and lowering short-term rates. On the other hand, a positive butterfly twist (Case 2) can draw the portfolio value down by 56.23%. This can be thought as a scenario when nothing material occurs in the economy while the market becomes even more pessimistic about the intermediate term.

In five out of eight scenarios, the portfolio delivers a positive return and all three negative butterfly twist scenarios have a greater magnitude of gains than the magnitude of losses in all three positive butterfly twist scenarios. Furthermore, Case 5 is only predicting a butterfly spread of -6.8 bps, and US Treasuries have been above that level most of the time in the past 30 years.

Table 4: Butterfly spread based on scenarios of yield curve movements outlined in Table 2

Year Butterfly Spread (bps) Base Case (Stable Yield Curve) -21.8 Case 1 (Negative Butterfly Twist) -6.8 Case 2 (Positive Butterfly Twist) -31.8 Case 3 (-50bps shift) -21.8 Case 4 (+50bps shift) -21.8 Case 5 (Negative Butterfly + -50bps shift) -6.8 Case 6 (Negative Butterfly + +50bps shift) -6.8 Case 7 (Positive Butterfly + -50bps shift) -31.8 Case 8 (Positive Butterfly + +50bps shift) -31.8

Calculated by author. Base case yield curve same as current yield curve sourced from Interactive Brokers as of 5/12/2019.

Conclusion

The odds look pretty good here. One, this trade can hedge one's portfolio against the large market volatility that can arise from a deteriorating global economy. Two, it can benefit from a potential negative butterfly twist if the market pessimism over the medium term goes away, or a recession does hit (pulling down short and long term yields faster than intermediate term that is already relatively low). If both cases materialize, we are looking at a highly lucrative trade that can leverage up returns with little capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.