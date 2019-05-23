Tesla Gets Black Flagged In Growth Race

When companies on my radar publish their financials the first thing I review is the balance sheet. This is where the true health of an organization can be determined. Profits rise and fall, based on all sorts of factors: Seasonality, new product introductions, and headcount adjustments to name a few.

When Tesla (TSLA) released its 10Q for Q1 2019 (here), most analysts, reporters, and financial authors seemed focused on the balance sheet's cash position which is an endless rollercoaster with Tesla. But weeks after the latest release no one seems to have given any comment to another much more serious development.

As a company grows, most accounts grow and expand. Chief among them is the accounts payable ledger. As production grows this account is constantly getting bigger. This is certainly true in auto manufacturing where the increase in weekly production requires more raw materials and more supplier parts and any other items consumed in the production process. Accounts payable normally grows along with inventory.

But that's not what happened in Q1 this year. What we saw was the largest drop in the accounts payable balance in Tesla history. While inventory climbed to a new high increasing over $723 million to $3.836 billion, accounts payable actually fell over $155 million to $3.248 billion.

In my 40-plus years of studying financial statements, I have only seen these two accounts move in opposite directions this way under two conditions. First, growing unsold inventories forced a pullback in production and a reduction in supplier orders. Second, were suppliers capping trade balances that forced the manufacturer into a COD basis for invoices over their credit limits. Either option is a serious concern for the manufacturer.

I'm inclined to believe Tesla has been forced into the first option since the quarterly balance did not just level off but decreased by the largest amount ever. This means Tesla started slashing orders for raw materials and supplier components during Q1. Since only Tesla has access to new vehicle order data it seems clear they started cutting supplier orders based on reduced orders for their vehicles and again this began occurring in Q1. Why is that an important issue?

First, it ends the growth narrative. Orders from overseas markets do not appear to be taking up the slack from declining U.S. orders. That was not expected. Second, if this shift started during Q1, why has Tesla not updated their guidance?

Did Musk hide the truth from recent investors?

Jamie Powell in a Financial Times article on Tuesday raised the question many are starting to ask. What did Musk know and when did he know it? It's almost inconceivable that Musk was not aware of the cutback in new purchases happening in Q1. He's certainly aware of new order activity, information he repeatedly refused to divulge in quarterly conference calls.

Musk's upbeat tone to investors during the recent equity raise and bond sale was readily apparent. As reported by FT above, in response to an investor question about why Tesla was raising capital now, Musk responded...

We don't expect to spend this capital. We expect to fund our activity out of ongoing cash flow. It's probably wise to have at least some cash buffer. Between now and summer next year there could be an automotive recession, or a decline in demand, and we want to make sure we're resilient through any economic downturn . . . it is not our intent to use this money but have it there as a contingency fund."

How could he seriously say that, knowing full well that they already were cutting back on supplier orders? Just two weeks later in an email to employees, he made it sound like investors were fully aware of Tesla's difficult current situation. Here are his exact words...

It is important to bear in mind that we lost $700 million in the first quarter this year, which is over $200 million per month. Investors nonetheless were supportive of our efforts and agreed to give us $2.4 billion (our net proceeds) to show that we can be financially sustainable. That is a lot of money, but actually only gives us approximately 10 months at the first-quarter burn rate to achieve breakeven. It’s vital that we respect the faith investors have shown in Tesla, but it will require great effort to do so.

Musk's comments in the letter also make it sound like the $2.2 billion in cash on hand at the end of Q1 already is gone or allocated elsewhere.

Not one investor or analyst has come forward to say they knew that Tesla could see this new $2.4 billion possibly incinerated in 10 months if Musk and company cannot get their act together. It's also doubtful Tesla fessed-up to Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) management or investors.

Maxwell shareholders get slammed

Musk released his shocking letter to employees just one day after closing the acquisition of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. Those shareholders had committed to an expected exchange price of $4.75 per share. Yet for anyone who was able to sell their newly acquired shares on Friday, May 17, they received less than $4.40 per share and the acquisition has cost them dearly since if they are still holding TSLA shares. At this time, the TSLA shares they received translate to just $3.74 in MXWL shares. That's a 23% loss in less than one week.

Conclusion

For those investors who chose to participate in the latest stock offering that closed on May 3, they have endured a loss of more than $60 per share or a loss of 24% in just 19 days. Talk about terrible timing. Maxwell shareholders have suffered similar losses as detailed above.

Tesla continues to have a big problem with transparency with the investment community. Employees are being given more information than the people who are actually supporting this company with hard cash. The days of softball questions on the conference calls are likely over. I fully expect the Q2 results to be as shocking at Q1 since overseas shipments are well behind the pace of Q1 with just 39 days left in the quarter.

The SEC may have been focused on Musk's public tweets, but it may be time for them to show some interest in Musk's statements to investors. It's a stretch to believe that the CEO of Tesla, who seems to be running every department in the company, could have been clueless to the truly desperate situation the company was really in on May 2, when he cast his rosy $500 billion market cap prediction, knowing full well that growth (for at least the rest of 2019) is likely over.

Bullish investors on the Tesla forums keep pointing to China as the bright light for Tesla. But the fact remains if Tesla cannot become sustainably profitable from Fremont, adding another factory just deepens the pain. Cars produced in China will need to generate sufficient profits to pay back the costs of building the factory in this standalone subsidiary. Otherwise, the new factory becomes a further drain on Tesla's dwindling resources. The $500-plus million construction loan is due in May 2020. Whether it can be refinanced into permanent financing will largely depend on Tesla's financial condition at that time. Without serious improvement, the Chinese banks could become owners of a shiny new factory full of Tesla's latest equipment and technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.