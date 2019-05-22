Twilio: The Other Structural Issue

This article shows why there's yet another structural problem. Twilio is growing in a shrinking pond.

However, that's not the only structural problem it has.

In a previous article on Twilio (TWLO) titled "Understanding Twilio", I explained Twilio's core business. Mainly, this core business consists of selling programmatic access to regular voice calls and SMSs.

As a result, Twilio's business consists of providing a commodity that's typically also easily supplied by any "old" company providing VoIP services. This, in turn, means that over time, there will always be significant margin pressure due to the selling of similar services at a lower and lower premium to the underlying telco fees.

As it turns out, that's just one of the structural problems Twilio faces. There's yet another. This article will focus on the second structural problem.

The Other Structural Problem

As we saw previously, around 90% of Twilio's business (before the SendGrid acquisition) consisted of reselling regular voice calls, SMSs, and telecom services. I'll repeat a chart I also included in the previous article:

Source: Twilio 2017 Investor Day Presentation

This business composition is at the core of the second structural problem Twilio faces. You see, traditional voice and SMS messaging are a stagnant to declining business. This is not just in value but in actual usage. Said another way, Twilio is growing in a shrinking pond.

Let me show you how the above is a reality already. I'll use China Mobile (CHL) data since U.S. telecoms typically don't like reporting stuff that reads negatively.

China Mobile, of course, is adding customers much faster than your typical U.S. telecom. China Mobile is a mobile telecom operator (the largest in China and also the world). In fixed telephony, voice will be falling even faster. Here's how things look like, first on absolute usage:

As I said, China Mobile has had (and still has) more room for growth than your typical U.S. telecom company. Hence, these trends, already very evident in China Mobile, will be much more developed in a typical U.S. telecom provider. That is, voice and SMS usage will be more challenged still.

Why are these trends in place? For a very simple reason:

Messaging and communications, in general, are migrating towards services which use data, instead of the legacy voice and SMS services. Think about messaging apps like WeChat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal, Telegram, etc. Think also about in-app messaging capabilities (posts, direct messages). Think also, for many usages, in-app notifications (instead of a SMS) or app security schemes (also instead of a SMS).

This trend is set to continue. Conceivably, the legacy services can even become obsolete, and all usage can become data-based usage. Therein lies the tremendous structural problem Twilio faces.

You see, the main value proposition Twilio presents to its customers is the ability to interface with hundreds of different telecoms at local communication costs. Thus, an app can get a worldwide communications capability at reduced voice/SMS rates easily by using Twilio (or one of the competitive alternatives). This is the reason why 90%+ of Twilio's businesses consist precisely of business requiring this interfacing with hundreds of telecom providers.

That ability ceases being necessary, or sees reduced usage, with a reduced reliance on legacy telecom services. Twilio cannot charge "cost plus" on data-based messaging because the marginal cost on data-based messaging is zero and the barrier to be able to interface with messaging services is also very low (unlike having to interface with hundreds of different telecom providers).

Hence, the structural challenge faced by Twilio is obvious. Yes, Twilio is growing very quickly, but it's doing so in a business that's likely headed for obsolescence. It's a matter of time before both trends have to intersect.

This is independent from competition, though the competition on what will ultimately be a shrinking market will be more vicious (so as to remove capacity when one day that becomes necessary).

Conclusion

The main conclusion to be drawn here is that Twilio's business is reliant (90% of revenues ex-SendGrid) on legacy communications services that are already stagnating or facing decline. The decline is structural, as these legacy communications services are being replaced by data-based communications services.

Twilio's usage model and "cost plus" model cannot readily be applied to data-based communications services. Its great advantage when it comes to interfacing with hundreds of different telecom providers is simply non-existent when interfacing with data-based services. A single implementation of an interface with a messaging provider then leads to essentially free usage of communications with that messaging provider (at least until the messaging provider starts charging for it).

The exception to this is Twilio's new segment represented by SendGrid, which is based on email communication. Arguably, email is also seeing demand being eaten away by the new data-based communications services, but such isn't yet enough to drive it into decline. Twilio will also retain business based on processing communications, though again that's likely to be replaced by one-off expenses (investments) instead of usage-based fees.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 49% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long CHL