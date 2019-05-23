Alibaba Group Holding: The Bear Case Unfolding

Positive management tone during the latest call

As part of our coverage on Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), we joined its 4QFY19 (FY ending in March) earnings call held last week. First of all, we would say the management tone on the earnings call is positive despite all the concerns such as the U.S.-China trade war and China macro consumption slowdown. Specifically, management cited 4QFY19 as a great quarter with revenue and profits beating its expectations.

Moreover, at the beginning of earnings call, management addressed right on the elephant in the room, which is the implications of the U.S.-China trade issue on BABA. In short, management sees the issue as a (long-term) positive in that the trade issue would lead China to be a more market-based economy or would accelerate the shift in the Chinese economy from an export-oriented one to a domestic consumption-driven one. The middle class (estimated around 300 million people today) would continue to double in the next 10 years, with the new middle class coming from Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Hence, management is confident that BABA is in a very good position to benefit from this consumption’s long-term upswing.

Furthermore, as for the short-term outlook (FY20), management guides for Rmb500 billion revenue (33% top line growth YoY), with GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) hitting the US$1 trillion milestone. According to management, the 33% revenue growth guidance reflects a bullish outlook, as this would put BABA as an outperformer relative to its peers. As a comparison, FY19 saw BABA post Rmb377 billion revenue (51% YoY, or 39% YoY on an organic basis/excluding new acquisitions effects). Unfortunately, there is no segment growth breakdown given. And management has been vague in commenting which segment would drive the most growth, except saying direct sales business (Direct Imports and New Retail) would account for a bigger proportion of sales. As usual, management does not give profit guidance.

What management does not tell us candidly

Post the earnings call, we conducted a deep dive analysis (especially detailed segment analysis including its 3-year trend analysis) to evaluate BABA’s fundamentals. In our deep dive analysis, we found some nugget of information that we think management does not tell us candidly (to be fair, giving positive spin on company’s outlook/fundamentals is normal for the management of public companies). Specifically, we found three worrying metrics that point to much slower growth narrative at the sales and earnings level.

Metric #1: E-commerce’s top line growth decelerating

The core commerce segment accounts for 86% of BABA’s revenue. Within the core commerce segment, there are seven sub-segments: China Retail, China Wholesale, International Retail, International Wholesale, Logistics services, Consumer services (ele.me, an online food delivery platform like GrubHub (GRUB)), and others. China Retail (77% of core commerce sales) is where BABA’s dominant e-commerce platforms (Taobao and Tmall) lie. The China Retail sub-segment itself consists of customer management, commissions, and New Retail (largely Direct Imports and Hema-branded brick-and-mortar stores whose sales are recorded on gross/1P basis, vs. net/3P basis for customer management and commission sales).

However, as BABA has expanded into new strategic initiatives (including New Retail and online food delivery platform) the past couple of years, core e-commerce revenue (classified as customer management and commissions in the China Retail sub-segment) has decelerated, top line growth-wise, from 43-44% YoY in FY17/18 to 29% YoY in FY19. On a quarterly trend basis, core e-commerce sales growth was as high as 54-55% YoY in 1Q-2QFY18 (June 2017 quarter-September 2017 quarter). In 2Q-4Q19 (September 2018 quarter-March 2019 quarter), the core e-commerce sales growth only averaged 28% YoY. Hence, the much stronger growth in the China Retail sub-segment has been on New Retail (155% YoY in FY19, vs. only 29% YoY for core e-commerce). As percentage of China Retail sales, core e-commerce accounted for only 84% in FY19, down from 98% in FY17.

Based on 33% growth revenue guidance from management for FY20, we deduce that core e-commerce revenue growth would decelerate further to the 20-23% YoY level. Hence, practically speaking, BABA’s core e-commerce revenue growth would halve in FY20 from 43-44% YoY in FY17-18. The slowdown in GMV, driven by macro consumption slowdown, is a culprit. GMV growth in FY19 has slowed to 19% YoY, the first sub-20% growth in BABA’s history.

Moreover, we also note that the meteoric rise of e-commerce startup Pinduoduo (PDD) that was founded as recently as in September 2015 and went public in July 2018 has contributed to heightened competition, especially in lower-tiered (Tier 3 and Tier 4) cities (PDD’s stronghold markets). PDD’s GMV (on a TTM basis) in 1Q19 has reached Rmb557 billion, from only Rmb141 billion in 2017 or practically non-existent in 2015. Hence, PDD’s TTM GMV in 1Q19 has accounted for 10% of BABA’s GMV in the same period. By December 2018, PDD is the second-largest e-commerce platform in China in terms of annual active buyers at 418 million, surpassing JD.com’s (JD) 305 million.

Metric #2: Losses from new strategic initiatives ballooning

As stated earlier, within its core commerce segment, BABA has expanded into new strategic initiatives. For example, in April 2018, BABA has fully acquired ele.me (from previously 43% stake) and started consolidating ele.me in May 2018. As a company backdrop, ele.me is the second-largest online food delivery platform in China with 36% MS, behind Meituan Dianping’s (traded on the HK Stock Exchange with ticker symbol 3690 HK) 55%. Management believes that online food delivery is the next frontier in terms of growth potential, with a market size (in terms of Gross Transaction Value) of over Rmb600 billion.

Another new strategic initiative worth noting is New Retail, which in essence involves omni-channel strategy. To give seamless online-offline customer experience, Hema-branded grocery (brick-and-mortar) stores with state-of-the-art high-tech touch have been rolled out since 2017. As of March 2019, BABA operates 135 self-operated Hema stores, primarily located in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. In addition, as a New Retail initiative, BABA operates the Ling Shou Tong (LST) retail sourcing platform. The LST platform allows merchants (mostly mom-and-pop stores) to source from a broad selection of brands and products that can be delivered to their stores, increasing their revenue opportunity and lowering operational costs.

Hence, with all new strategic initiatives additions, within the core commerce segment, core e-commerce’s sales proportion has declined from 83% in FY17 to 64% in FY19. Moreover, based on new disclosures of adjusted EBITA for the core commerce segment, the losses for all new strategic initiatives (ele.me, New Retail etc.) were Rmb25.4 billion in FY19, almost tripling FY18’s Rmb8.8 billion losses. It is true that consolidation of ele.me (starting in May 2018) largely contributed to the ballooning losses.

Nonetheless, on an apples to apples basis (since ele.me has been consolidated), 4QFY19 (March 2019 quarter) losses from new strategic initiatives widened to Rmb7.2 billion, from Rmb 5.84 billion losses in 2QFY19 (September 2018 quarter). This indicates that competition in the online food delivery market has remained heightened, which is validated by our channel checking that (consumer) subsidy war between ele.me and Meituan continues. Regarding this market share battle, BABA management commented that ele.me would continue its aggressive expansion, especially into lower-tier cities, in FY20, as only 20% of total orders come from such cities. As a side note, we do not compare 4QFY19 losses from new strategic initiatives to 3QFY19, because the December quarter is a seasonally high quarter (when the promotion/subsidy is also the highest).

Metric #3: Margins compressing to a record low

Masked behind the positive management tone during the 4QFY19 earnings call is that BABA’s consolidated margins have compressed to a record low. Adjusted EBITA margin in FY19 stood at 28.4%, down 1,040 bps YoY (yes, it is over 1,000 bps - not a typo). Compared to FY15-16 (the early days of BABA as a public company), the 28.4% adjusted EBITA margins were only more than half of what BABA posted (48-50% adjusted EBITA margins). Hence, adjusted EBITA in FY19 grew by only 10% YoY, vs. 40-42% YoY in FY17-18.

Looking at adjusted EBITA breakdown, core commerce’s adjusted EBITA margins substantially declined from 61.6% in FY17 and 53.3% in FY18 to 42.1% in FY19. As mentioned, losses from new strategic initiatives is big factor for compressed adjusted EBITA margins for core commerce, as management said that adjusted EBITA margins for e-commerce remained stable.

Some investors argue that outside the core commerce segment, BABA has a cloud computing business a la Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, of note, unlike AWS (very profitable business at 30-40% OM), BABA’s cloud computing business actually has negative adjusted EBITA margins (-4.7% in FY19). In fact, margins improvement had been pretty slow for BABA’s cloud computing. Back in FY17 and FY18, its cloud computing had -7.1% and -6% adjusted EBITA margins, respectively. Therefore, with such slow margin improvement, adjusted EBITA losses for BABA’s cloud computing widened from Rmb0.48/0.8 billion in FY17-18 to Rmb1.16 billion in FY19. Our channel checking reveals that the negative margins for the company’s cloud computing is more of a China phenomenon, where high subsidy is required to induce customers to have digital transformations through public cloud.

Another segment, digital media & entertainment (mostly the Youku online video streaming platform), even posted a staggering adjusted EBITA losses of Rmb15.8 billion in FY19, widening big time from Rmb6.5/8.3 billion losses in FY17-18. Management stated that it is currently focused on developing original content production capabilities to drive subscriber growth. In a straightforward way, this means management emphasizes market share over profitability. A look at video streaming competitor iQiyi's (IQ) financials supports the view that profitability, or even narrowing losses, for an online video streaming service remains elusive in the foreseeable future. In 1Q19, IQ’s net losses widened to Rmb1.8 billion, from Rmb685 million losses in 1Q18. Moreover, for full year 2019, IQ only provides revenue guidance (no profit guidance), implying the focus remains on market share over profitability.

Conclusion and valuation

Management maintains its bullish outlook/tone in the latest earnings call despite all concerns (the U.S.-China trade war, China macro consumption slowdown). However, our deep dive analysis reveals that the growth (be it top line or adjusted EBITA) unfolding in FY19 does not convey a similar bullish picture. In fact, we found that e-commerce growth has slowed down at the top line level, and new strategic initiatives, while providing some buffer against e-commerce’s top line slowdown, have ballooning losses with no sign of improvement in the foreseeable future. A similar narrative (ballooning losses with no improvement in sight) is also found in the cloud computing and digital media & entertainment segments. As a result, BABA’s adjusted EBITA growth (proxy for earnings growth) has decelerated substantially to 10% YoY in FY19, from 42-43% YoY in FY17-18.

A look at Bloomberg consensus EBITA reveals that analysts project BABA to deliver 25% YoY growth and 33% YoY growth for FY20 and FY21, respectively. Our deep dive analysis, especially with FY19 EBITA growth coming down substantially (10% YoY only), does not jibe with Bloomberg consensus EBITA growth expectations. Our mini earnings model suggests 10-12% adjusted EBITA growth in FY20 as a more realistic expectation. Therefore, with such a high risk of BABA missing FY20 consensus expectations, trading at 19x 2019E EV/EBITDA points to (a lot) more share price downside risk instead of an upside risk, in our opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.