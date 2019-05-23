Logic Prevails In The Wheat Futures Market

If asked which commodity price is most political over history, most people would likely select crude oil given that more than half the world’s reserves reside in the most politically turbulent region of the world, the Middle East. While oil powers the world and its price can move dramatically at times based on events in the area, wheat could be an even more political commodity as it's the primary ingredient in bread that provides nutrition to people all over our planet.

The price and availability of wheat caused political change for hundreds of years, if not longer. The French Revolution began as a riot over a bread shortage. Most recently, the Arab Spring in 2010 started as demonstrations in Tunisia and Egypt over rising bread prices. When the leadership of a country cannot feed the people, political change often follows, and events in the wheat market can trigger that change. While the politics of the Middle East can impact oil production, refining, and logistics, causing dramatic price volatility in the energy commodity, in wheat it's Mother Nature that is the primary factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price and the availability of the agricultural commodity. The weather across the fertile growing regions of the world determines each year’s crop. With the population growing, the demand for wheat and the necessity for bumper crops has increased. In 2000, there were six billion people in the world, and today that number stands at over 26% higher, with 7.57 billion mouths to feed.

We are now at a time of the year when uncertainty tends to peak in agricultural markets in the northern hemisphere as the growing season is just getting underway. It was too soon for wheat prices to drop precipitously over the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China as the weather over the coming weeks and months remains an unknown. After a push to the downside that was too early for the 2019 crop year logic recently returned to the wheat futures market. The Teucrium Wheat ETF (WEAT) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the CBOT wheat futures market.

Wheat followed the bad news on trade but sent a signal

May 13 was an ugly day for the gain sector as the disappointment over trade negotiations between the US and China and a bearish WASDE report from the USDA on May 10 sent prices lower. Corn and soybean futures fell to new lows, but the price of nearby wheat futures on the CBOT division of the CME sent the grain sector a signal that the selling in corn and the oilseed was overdone.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby wheat futures hit its low during the week of April 29 at $4.1625 per bushel. The disappointing news on trade and bearish WASDE report only pushed futures to a low at $4.2275 on May 13, the day that corn and soybean prices plunged to their most recent bottoms. On May 13, CBOT put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the daily chart alongside the corn futures market. The weekly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength crossed higher in the upper region of oversold territory. Open interest has moved a bit lower over the recent sessions to around 455,000 contracts as of May 21 from almost 500,000 during the week of May 6. The decline in the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in the CBOT wheat market is not a technical validation of the recent rally. However, the price of nearby wheat rose to a high at $4.9275 and was trading at $4.7250 on May 22, 13.5% above the low from the final week of April. Wheat’s strength on May 13 and its failure to fall to a lower low was a signal that grain prices had reached a level that was an oversold condition for the entire sector.

It was too early for wheat to make new lows

The annual wheat crop feeds the world. While the US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and beans, it's only one of many wheat producing countries around the globe. Therefore, the price of wheat is highly sensitive to the weather conditions across the fertile plains in the US as well as in other growing areas. The USDA recently told markets that Russia is likely to be the leading exporter of the grain in 2019. Therefore, the weather conditions in Russia, Europe, Australia, the US, China, and other producing countries will determine the path of least resistance for wheat over the coming weeks and months.

Like in corn and beans, it was too early to assume that 2019 is going to be the seventh consecutive year of bumper wheat crops in the US and around the world. A weather event in any of the leading producing nations could cause the price to skyrocket as the marginal bushel of wheat tends to dictate the direction of prices in the futures market.

A significant correction from the low and uncertainty could take wheat higher

The wheat futures market had been making lower highs and lower lows in 2019, until recently.

Source: CQG

The chart of the July futures contract that trades on the CBOT division of the CME illustrates that the bearish price pattern ended on May 20 when the price of the grain rose above the March 26 high at $4.8250 per bushel and made a higher high. Unlike many other markets and commodities, the price of wheat had taken the stairs to the downside, but over seven sessions, it took an elevator to the upside, reaching prices above the $4.90 per bushel level for the first time since late February. The market suddenly became concerned over the potential for weather conditions that do not create bumper crops as the growing season is underway. In the US, floods and excessive moisture have delayed the planting season in Iowa and many other states across the farm belt that account for US output of wheat and other agricultural products. Therefore, another year of bumper crops in 2019 is not a guaranty as we are only at the end of May.

Watch the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread

One of the indicators I watch when it comes to analyzing the price path of wheat is the spread between CBOT soft red winter wheat and KCBT hard red winter wheat. Many bread manufacturers in the US price their requirements using the KCBT price. The long-term bear market in the wheat futures market has led consumers to purchase on a hand-to-mouth basis rather than hedging their price exposure in the futures market. The bear market in wheat and lack of hedging activity led the spread to trade at a 50 cents per bushel discount for KCBT July wheat futures compared to the price of July CBOT wheat futures. The long-term average for the spread is around a 20-30 cents per bushel premium for the KCBT wheat.

On May 21, the July spread settled at a 42.75 cents discount for KCBT which was a slight improvement from the recent low when it reached over a 50 cents per bushel discount. On May 22, it moved slightly toward the historical norm and was at the 40.5 cents level. I will be watching the trajectory of the spread over the coming days and weeks as a sign of a pickup of consumer hedging activity. If the price of wheat continues to post gains and moves over the $5 level on the nearby CBOT futures contract, it's likely that some consumers will begin to lock in their price risk on the upside. Consumers typically increase hedging activity when the price action validates their fear of higher prices. In other words, when it comes to hedgers, a bullish trend increases buying from the consumers who should be locking in prices during periods of price weakness.

WEAT is an alternative to the futures market

The weather around the world will determine if the 2019 wheat crop is sufficient to meet global requirements or if it will cause a panic over supplies and prices as we witnessed in 2008 and 2012 when the price of CBOT wheat traded to highs of $13.3450 and $9.4725, respectively. When wheat was trading at highs, the KCBT price rose to over a $1 premium to the CBOT wheat as many consumers found themselves putting on hedges at the highs.

For those who wish to position on the long side of the wheat market, a long position in KCBT and short position in CBOT wheat would likely move towards the long-term norm if the price appreciates. A long position in CBOT wheat is the most efficient way to speculate on a continuation of the rally in the wheat futures market. For those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) provides an alternative. The fund summary for WEAT states:

“The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares’ NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Wheat Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.”

The most recent top holdings in WEAT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the WEAT ETF holds three actively trades CBOT futures contracts, it does an excellent job replicating the price action in the global wheat market. The CBOT contract is the most liquid futures market in the US for the grain. The nearby CBOT wheat futures price rose from a low at $4.1625 in late April to settle on May 21 at $4.7875 per bushel, a rise of 15%.

Source: Barchart

While the price of nearby wheat futures did not make a new low on May 13, the WEAT ETF did in sympathy with the other grains. However, since then, the price of WEAT rose from $4.83 to close at $5.32 per share on May 21, an increase of 10.1% over the period. WEAT underperformed the wheat futures on the upside because of the diversification of the holdings between three wheat futures contracts on the CBOT. In the event of a move to the downside, WEAT’s structure is likely to create outperformance as the price of wheat declines from its current level.

Logic prevailed in the wheat market as it did not overreact to the news on trade or the May WASDE report on May 10 and 13. The weather across the wheat-growing regions of the world will determine the path of least resistance for the price of the grain. I expect lots of volatility over the coming weeks as the crop that will feed the world over the coming year continues to grow.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading wheat from the long side of the market