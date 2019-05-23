Corn Became Far Too Cheap

When it comes to the agricultural crops that are products of the United States, corn is the pride and job of farmers. The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn. Since last year, the trade dispute between the US and China has weighed on the price of corn as protectionist policies tend to distort prices. The US slapped China with tariffs to level the playing field on trade under the Trump Administration. China retaliated against the US with duties on US exports to the world’s most populous nation. Since the US is the top corn producer in the world, and China has the most mouths to feed, corn has been one of the agricultural products in the crosshairs of the trade dispute.

Tariffs and retaliatory measures can cause gluts of a commodity in one country while shortages develop in another. Since 2012, Mother Nature has cooperated with US corn producers as ideal weather conditions resulted in six consecutive years of bumper crops. However, past performance does not guarantee the future in anything, especially when it comes to the weather. We are now entering the heart of the growing season for corn and other crops in the US. It's currently the time of the year where uncertainty about the harvest reaches its peak because of the fickle nature of the weather. In 2012, drought conditions lifted the price of corn futures on the CBOT to an all-time high.

Farmers have planted more corn than beans on their acreage this year compared to last, but it will be the weather that determines if the seeds grow into the corn that will both feed and power the lives of people all over the world. The price of corn moved lower on the back of the trade dispute at the start of this month, but recently the market woke up and realized that an oversupply in 2019 is not a given. The Teucrium Corn ETF (NYSEARCA:CORN) product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the corn futures market.

Corn followed the beans on trade news on the downside

The trade dispute between the US and China that's now around one year old weighed dramatically on the price of soybeans. China typically purchases one quarter of the annual US crop, and the US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of the oilseed. The loss of 25% of the addressable consumer market for US soybeans sent the price appreciably lower as inventories rose when China canceled all purchases for 2018 and 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in 2018, nearby CBOT soybean futures traded to a high at $10.71 per bushel. As the oilseed found itself directly in the crosshairs of the trade dispute, the price dropped and reached its latest low at $7.8050 per bushel earlier this month. The breakdown in trade negotiations and escalation of the conflict in the form of new protectionist measures from both sides took the price of beans over 27% below the 2018 high and to the lowest price since 2008. Since the low, the price of nearby beans recovered to $8.3075 per bushel, or 6.4%.

The weakness in soybeans impacted the price of corn, which is another agricultural commodity caught in the crosshairs of the trade dispute.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that like soybeans, corn dropped from a high at $4.1225 in 2018 to a low at $3.3550 less on May 13, a decline of 18.6%. Corn remained above its level of critical support at $3.2975 last July at its recent low. Corn experienced a dramatic reversal of fortune as the price has rallied to a high at $3.99 per bushel this week and was at $3.9525 on May 22, 17.8% above the May 13 low. The corn market told us that it was too early in the season to expect another record crop. Moreover, energy prices have been screaming that corn was too cheap when it hit the lows on the back of the disappointment over the progress of trade between the US and China and a bearish May WASDE report from the USDA. Corn followed beans on the downside, but the corn market outperformed the oilseed over the following seven trading sessions.

Energy prices have been supportive of corn

Corn not only feeds the world; It also powers the US as it's the primary ingredient in ethanol production. The ethanol mandate requires a 10% blend of gasoline and the biofuel. Recently, the Trump Administration and EPA lifted the summer ban on E15 or fuel that's 15% ethanol, which should increase demand for both corn and ethanol in the US. Moreover, China will begin to require an ethanol blend to combat domestic pollution, which will increase global demand for the fuel that comes from the agricultural commodity.

At the same time, both crude oil and gasoline prices have exploded since late 2018, adding support for the price of both corn and ethanol.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil recovered from a low at $42.36 late last year to its current price at $61.37. The rise of 44.9% has been impressive, but the appreciation in the price of gasoline has been even more substantial.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby RBOB gasoline futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME shows that the price moved from $1.2450 late last year to $1.9815 per gallon wholesale on May 22, a rise of more than 59%. The rise in the price of gasoline was partially the result of seasonal factors as demand for the fuel falls during the winter and rises during the spring and summer seasons. However, the trajectory of the move in the gasoline market put upward pressure on the price of ethanol.

Ethanol moved higher

Since corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol in the US, a rising price of the biofuel translates into more demand for corn.

Source: CQG

The pressure on energy prices during the final quarter of 2018 had a devastating impact on the price of ethanol, which fell to a low at $1.1980 per gallon wholesale in late November. The low was a record level on the downside in the ethanol futures market. The price of the biofuel has not traded above the $1.76 per gallon level since 2014 when the price peaked at $3.578 per gallon. Since late 2019, the price of the biofuel has come storming back, reaching a high at $1.434 in late March, and after a dip to just under the $1.30 level in April, the nearby futures were moving toward the $1.40 level again on May 22. Ethanol has made higher lows and higher highs since the November 2018 bottom. Higher oil, gasoline, and corn prices all are telling us that the price of the biofuel could continue to post gains over the coming days, weeks, and months. The higher the price of ethanol moves, the more it will put upward pressure on the corn market.

The uncertainty of the 2019 crop year

The US is the world’s leading producer of corn and soybeans. This year, farmers are planting more corn than beans on their acreage because of the relative weakness in the soybean market. However, the 2019 planting season in the US has been a slow affair so far this year because of flooding and excessive moisture. A delay in the planting season means crops will go into the heat of the summer in much less robust shape. A prolonged drought can always have a significant impact on the annual corn crop like we witnessed in 2012 when the price rose to an all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel, over double the current price. With the delay in this year’s planting season, even a short period of drought conditions could reduce crop yields dramatically. At the same time, only Mother Nature knows what the weather conditions will be across the fertile plains of the US in the farm belt over the coming weeks and months. A hot and dry summer could end the streak of six consecutive years of bumper corn crops in the United States. With the price of ethanol rising, demand could quickly rise above supplies if the weather conditions are less than ideal over the coming months, leading to much higher prices for corn and other agricultural commodities despite the ongoing trade dispute.

CORN is an alternative to the futures market

The time to buy corn was when it hit its recent low on May 13. At under $3.50 per bushel, corn was on sale. However, the current price at just under $4 per bushel may look inexpensive in the coming weeks and months if weather conditions do not support another year of bumper crops.

In 2000, the total population on our planet stood at around six billion people. Today, there are over 7.57 billion more mouths to feed and lives to power on earth. The increasing in population, and wealth in nations like China, means that the base prices at the bottom of pricing cycles in all commodities are increasing and corn is no exception. Poor weather over the coming weeks could ignite the price of corn to the upside as the market remains unprepared for a bull market in the grain.

The most direct route for a trade or position in the corn market is via the highly liquid futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME futures market. However, futures involve margin and specialized accounts, making them not appropriate for the investment and trading of many market participants. The Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN) provides an alternative for those looking to position for a higher corn price using their traditional equity account. The fund summary for CORN states:

“The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund invests under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Corn Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.”

The most recent top holdings of the CORN ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since the CORN ETF holds three liquid corn futures contracts that trade on the CBOT, the product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the corn futures market. The price of July corn futures rose by 16.3% from the low on May 13 to the high on May 21.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the price action in the CORN ETF shows that the price rose from $14.38 to $15.93 over the same period, an increase of 10.8%. The lower return in the ETF is the result of the blend of the three futures contracts which provides diversification for the product and mitigates some of the roll risks when contracts move toward expiration dates.

Corn prices have told us that the level seen on May 13 was too low too early in the season. If the nearby corn futures contract can close May at above $3.6625 per bushel, the agricultural commodity will put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart, which could lead to technical buying in June. Meanwhile, the path of least resistance for the grain is in the hands of Mother Nature as the weather over the coming weeks will have the most significant impact on the price. Corn got too cheap on May 13, and the price action since then is an example of the potential for volatility in agricultural commodities markets and how sentiment and the path of prices can shift in what now feels like the blink of an eye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading corn from the long side of the market