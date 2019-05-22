Baker Hughes General Electric: Leveraging Technology For Growth

We think Baker is attractive at current levels and that drivers are in place that could take the stock back to the $30/share level.

In key areas like LNG plant construction, Digitalization of the oilfield, and Subsea services, they have established significant leads over competitors.

Introduction

It is perhaps noteworthy that no one has written an article on Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE) since January of this year. That's quite a gap in coverage, but is perhaps understandable, given the malaise that hangs over the oilfield service space at the present. Quite simply, the OFS space needs a catalyst to give investors confidence in its ability to generate profits.

Source: Seeking Alpha, chart by author

You might think that the run up in oil prices might be such a catalyst, but that hasn't really been the case. Oil has regained most of its loss since Dec. 24th, while OFS cos still have to regain levels lost last fall when oil prices tanked due to the dilution of Iranian sanctions.

There is no question that these companies are oversold at current levels. But it's hard to get excited about the OFS space when they tell us (as they do) that no increases in business are expected before the second half of the year. And, that's certainly reflected in the stock prices. That said, I think there are several drivers emerging for BHGE to post increased profits and cash flow.

And, of course, we are well on the way to the second half of the year. So, let's take a look at three drivers that might change the trajectory for Baker Hughes.

First a comment on GE's divestiture of Baker

As anyone knows that follows the OFS space, BHGE is just over 50% owned by General Electric (GE) after a sell-down last fall that netted a few billion dollars. GE, desperate for cash, has stated that they are selling off assets to raise cash for various purposes, mainly to pay down debt, and BHGE is on the block.

How sad for GE investors who have been crushed in recent years by mismanagement by that assets are being sold in some cases, for a fraction of their former value. People generally applauded the sale of GE's biopharma business for about $21 bn. For a company with ~$115 bn of long-term debt, $21 bn is a nice chunk, but are they selling the future to meet a $25 bn bond repayment due 20/21? If so, what do investors really own? The biopharma business is forecast to grow 6-7% yearly, while the power business probably hasn't hit bottom yet.

BHGE investors have also suffered as the uncertainty of the association with GE has created a gap in confidence of this continuity, in spite of assurances from the two companies that this partnership will continue. Lorenzo Simonelli, BHGE CEO's comments-

Lastly, in the fourth quarter, we announced a number of commercial agreements with GE that position our company for the future. The agreements focus on the areas where we work most closely with GE on developing leading technology and executing for customers.

Source

That uncertainty and the concern about when and how GE might monetize its remaining stake in Baker, along with the stagnant market conditions, have contributed to the softness in BHGE's shares.

In my view, this will come fairly soon to the detriment of GE's shareholders and the benefit of GE's shareholders. At current prices, Baker would only bring about $12 bn, a dramatic loss of about $7 bn + the $17 bn it paid in cash only 2 years ago. But the wolf is at the door in a manner of speaking, so Baker will go.

LNG

I have devoted a number of articles to topics related to the rapidly expanding LNG market. This is the strongest hydrocarbon thesis out there; in part, because it is the one form of hydrocarbon energy the Greens will haltingly accept in their view of the future's energy mix, although they would be horrified to learn that you have to drill wells to obtain it. (Just one of a number of rude shocks awaiting these child-like dreamers.)

The great truth that drives this market is some of our planet's most populous nations lack the energy resources to meet the demands of their economies.

Source

This means that, to shift to cleaner fuels like natural gas to generate electricity, they will have to import energy supplies. The U.S., thanks to shale gas, has boundless stores of this resource. It only needs to be shrunk about 500 X in volume cryogenically, and we're glad to send it to them. And, therein lies the opportunity for Baker.

Baker has been selling cryo plants and equipment at a rapid clip, and sees acceleration in the announcements for new plants in 2019, where it expects about 100 MPTA in new FIDs for the year. This amounts to about 6-8 of these multi-billion dollar plants for the year, at average sizes.

Baker has had a number of key wins in recent times.

KBR to use Baker Hughes Turbines for medium sized LNG projects

Venture Global to double the size of its export capacity to 60 MPTA

Baker wins gas turbines in Shell Kitimat LNG project

Baker Hughes wins turbo-machinery deal for Golden Pass LNG project

McDermott, Baker selected to develop Equus gas project in Australia

Baker Hughes wins Cheniere's Corpus Christie LNG contract

Baker is also primary on BP's (NYSE:BP) Greater Tortue FLNG project offshore Senegal and Mauritania, in a joint venture with McDermott (MDR) (another LNG player we have discussed.)

What drives these awards is the breadth of Baker's offering in this space (they can build an LNG plant without any outside help from anyone) and their proprietary gas power engines that help compress the feed gas.

Baker Hughes Nova LT gas turbine Currently being used on the Istrana gas pipeline project in Italy.

Baker has a number of iterations of this gas turbine equipment that address the type and amount of feed gas to be processed in a given plant. It sees a growing market globally for this equipment, and expressed optimism in the recent Q-1 conference call about the LNG business going forward. Simonelli comments-

In 2018, we have made significant progress on the priorities we laid out for TPS. We continue to be at the forefront of technology and solutions for the LNG market.

Source

I think that TPS (Turbo-machinery and Process Solutions) will drive significant profits over the next several years as these LNG plants proliferate around the world. Baker is clearly in a leadership position with these key components of the LNG compression train and should continue to receive project awards that will boost sales and profits. I do not think the current stock price is reflective of the value in this market.

Subsea Connect

WoodMac, an energy consultancy, forecasts about a 20% rise in deepwater FIDs for 2019, and a similar increase for 2020. There are a number of hotspots that are yielding strong exploration results that will result in key project developments over the next few years. Guyana, Mexico, Brazil, The GoM, Cyprus, South Africa, West Africa, East Africa, Australia, Malaysia, and the Barents Sea offshore Norway all have deepwater FIDs under review for sanction.

Source Shown in this graphic is a subsea gathering and export system with various types of equipment supplied by Baker as part of Subsea Connect.

Here again, Baker has a broad offering that it wraps under the Subsea Connect label and should be well positioned to reap the rewards of this type of technology. Recently, they have landed a number of key awards from major accounts globally.

Baker wins KG 98/2 subsea tree award from ONGC

McDermott and Baker win SHWE subsea contract offshore Myanmar

Baker wins Greater Tortue subsea award

The Subsea Connect offering was clearly a factor in this award. The early-engagement and collaboration - some of the key components of Subsea Connect - as well as bringing its expertise in deepwater, long-offset gas projects, helped to edge out other competitors. The company will provide five large-bore deepwater horizonal xmas trees (DHXTs), a 6-slot dual bore manifold, a pipeline end manifold, subsea distribution units (SDUs), three subsea isolation valves (SSIVs), diverless connections and subsea production control systems. This all adds up to hundreds of millions worth of revenue for Baker over the life of the project.

Source A key element of Subsea Connect is the Aptara™ TOTEX-lite subsea system, pictured above.

Baker won a total of 77 new trees in 2018 and expects that total to grow about 10% in 2019. The awards mentioned above give the company a clear path to land 85-90 new tree awards this year.

Subsea is again a growing business, and Baker appears to have a sound strategy to grow its market share in this segment of the offshore market.

Digital solutions

This is an area that is growing rapidly with a significant legacy market that lacks this sort of infrastructure. The thesis for digitalization is fairly straight-forward, and most of the major companies that participate in the offshore space have sophisticated plans to install or upgrade infrastructure in this area.

BP deploys cloud based Baker Hughes analytics on GoM platforms.

The goal here is to reduce opex and improve performance in field management. This is an area that traditionally been a reactive-based approach, where a piece of equipment goes down, and a crisis ensues. It also encompasses big data gathering that here-to-fore has not been easily captured.

As we know, cost control and analytics are buzz words in every board room these days. Companies are seeing the benefit of installing the equipment and subscribing to service-based monitoring, and Baker should benefit from this initiative. I will probably develop a separate article around this trend soon.

Baker re-enters the frac market

This is an area where Baker has stepped into a technology gap between legacy old diesel-powered frac pumps and the desire to reduce the carbon impact of oilfield operations. By some estimates, there are ~500 hydraulic frac fleets across the nation.

Each one of these frac fleets consumes about 7 mm gallons of diesel annually, somewhat dependent on usage. That equates to 700K met tons of Co2 emissions and requires about 700K tanker truck deliveries. Not very carbon footprint-friendly, and not where Baker wants to go, as their goal is zero carbon emissions by 2050.

So, what's the solution here?

Baker proposes utilizing its turbine gas pumps with produced gas to generate electricity on site, to conduct fracturing operations. There are a number of big carrots here that should appeal broadly to the industry.

First, flaring of produced gas. This is a massively wasteful result driven by the inability to contain produced gas that comes along with the light oil produced from shale. When there are no pipeline connections, flaring or simply shutting in the well is the only answer. So, reducing flaring by using this gas to power fracking operations just makes sense. BHGE already has some of this equipment operating in the Permian.

Source

Second, many Permian operators are conscious of Co2 reduction, and some like Occidental (OXY) even have direct carbon sequestration and injection businesses. The elimination of a Co2 source by using gas that would be flared otherwise looks very good on permit applications.

Bottom line, I think Baker will be very successful in converting a significant percentage of this market, and that creates an entire new market for its turbine equipment.

Q-1 review

New orders for the quarter were $5.7 billion, up 9% year over year and down 17% sequentially. The year over year growth was driven by Oilfield Equipment, which was up 54%, and Oilfield Services, which was up 14% partially offset by lower order intake in Turbomachinery due to order timing. Baker delivered solid orders growth across both equipment and services. Equipment orders were up 17%, and service orders were up 4%. Sequentially, the decline was driven by typical seasonality across all segments following a strong fourth quarter.

Entire Company

Year-over-year revenue was up 4% driven by Oilfield Services, which was up 12%, and Oilfield Equipment up 11%, partially offset by Turbomachinery down 11%, and digital solutions down 1%. Operating income for the quarter was $176 million, which is down 54% sequentially. Operating income was up $217 million year over year. Adjusted operating income was $273 million, which excludes $97 million of restructuring, separation, and other charges. Adjusted operating income was down 45% sequentially and up 20% year over year.

Earnings per share were $0.06, down $0.22 sequentially and $0.10 year over year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.15, down $0.11 sequentially and up $0.06 year over year. Free cash flow in the quarter was a usage of $419 million.

Oilfield Services

Operating income was $176 million, down 22% sequentially. Decremental margins were moderately higher than expected mainly due to lower utilization on offshore Pressure Pumping fleet as well as slightly higher ramp-up costs on new international contracts. They expect strong incrementals as utilization for their offshore Pressure Pumping vessels returns to normal levels and the negative impact from the contract ramp-up costs abate.

Oilfield Equipment

Orders in the quarter were $766 million, up 54% year over year. Equipment orders were up 82% year over year, driven by key project awards from BP and Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF). Service orders were up 21% versus last year and up 18% sequentially. This improvement was driven by increased activity and successful execution of their expanded service offering as well as higher orders in our Surface Pressure Control business in North America. Revenue was $735 million, up 11% versus the prior year. This increase was driven by improving Subsea Production Systems volume partially offset by lower revenues in Flexible Pipe systems. Operating profit was $12 million, up $18 million year over year driven by increased volume and better cost absorption in Subsea Production Systems. In the second quarter, they expect the business to be flat sequentially as higher revenues in SPS are offset by lower volume in the flexibles business.

Turbomachinery

Orders in the quarter were $1.3 billion, down 12% versus the prior year. This was the result mainly from timing of equipment orders, which were down 14% year over year. A bright spot was LNG equipment with orders that were up significantly. However, the declines in other Turbomachinery segments more than offset this growth. Service orders were down 12% driven primarily by fewer upgrades, which was partially offset by higher transactional services orders. They continue to expect a very strong orders year for TPS in 2019, primarily driven by LNG.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.3 billion, down 11% versus the prior year. The decline was driven by the sale of the natural gas solutions business in 2018 and lower equipment installations. This was partially offset by higher contractual services revenue. Operating income for Turbomachinery was $118 million, down 1% year over year.

In second quarter, Baker expects TPS revenues and margins to be roughly flat sequentially as better margins in the core business continue to be offset by our accelerated technology spend. The total year outlook for TPS remains unchanged.

Digital Solutions

Orders for the first quarter were $659 million, up 2% year over year. Strong growth in Bently Nevada, measurement and sensing and inspection technologies was partially offset by declines in Pipeline and Process Solutions. Regionally, they saw continued orders growth in North America, China, and the Middle East.

Source

Summary

This was not a knock the ball out of the park quarter by any measure, which likely put a drag on the stock. The decline in EPS QoQ reflects margin pressure as equipment sat idle. Forecasts for the Digital Solutions segment to be down slightly YoY in Q-2 are also worrisome, as this is a key differentiator for the company. LNG orders for their gas engines were a bright spot, but couldn't overcome declines in other channels of the TPS segment.

Risks

I think the stock is largely de-risked to the downside at current levels, +/- 10%. The key upside risk lies in the current market aversion to the OFS sector. While I don't see a big downside, given the declines so far, your investment could be dead money until sentiment shifts.

Your takeaway

Baker is evolving as an oilfield supplier. The benefits of the merger with GE are obvious as they attack the new and developing digital oilfield market. Currently, they are selling for about 4X EBITDA. By contrast, Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) sell for 6 X and 8.3 X EBITDA, respectively, indicating that Baker is 20-50% underpriced compared with its peers.

The justification for an investment in Baker lies in the belief that as the key initiatives we have discussed in this article will provide long-term drivers for growth that will propel the stock back above the $30 level. I think those drivers are in place, and that would equate to about 30% growth from present levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended