SPY: Big Drawdowns Vs. Small Corrections

As of the time of this writing, the price and earnings data look healthy for SPY going forward.

Prices cannot be predicted with precision, but managing portfolio risk based on price momentum and earnings trends can be a remarkably effective strategy to protect your portfolio from severe losses.

It makes sense for investors to wonder if this is just a short-term correction or the beginning of a much deeper decline in the middle term.

The trade war fears are producing lots of volatility recently, and the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) remains stuck below its highs from September of 2018. In this context, it makes sense to wonder if the ETF is in a short-term correction or in the initial phases or a much more serious bear market.

Data by YCharts

Market fluctuations cannot be predicted with certainty. However, indicators based on price and earnings trends can be remarkably effective in terms of evaluating the market environment to reduce the risk of large capital losses.

Based on the currently available data, the market environment still looks healthy, and the most probable scenario is that SPY is going through a short-term correction or a sideways consolidation as opposed to a deep bear market.

A Simple Framework To Predict Returns

In simple terms, the return on an investment will depend on two key variables, dividend yield and price fluctuations. When you invest in SPY, you basically know that you are getting a dividend yield of around 1.9% at current prices. This is not particularly attractive by historical standards, but we also need to keep in mind that interest rates all over the world are at historical lows.

Source: Multipl.

Nevertheless, the lion's share of returns (either positive or negative) is going to come from price fluctuations. Price and fundamentals tend to move in the same direction over time, and we can see in the chart below that SPY and earnings per share for companies in the S&P 500 are highly correlated.

Data by YCharts

But the relationship between price and earnings is not very straightforward. Sometimes price changes anticipate the fluctuations in earnings and sometimes earnings lead SPY in one direction or the other.

Investor sentiment plays a key role in the relationship between price and earnings. When investors are optimistic, they tend to pay elevated prices for each dollar in earnings, and when they are pessimistic, they hesitate to buy even when valuations (for example, the price to earnings ratio) are comparatively low. Trying to assess how investor emotions, and hence valuation ratios, will evolve is remarkably hard to do.

That said, the statistical data shows that investors can significantly reduce the probabilities of suffering big losses when managing portfolio risk based on a combination of price momentum and earnings trends. In simple terms, staying out of stocks when both price and earnings are moving in the wrong direction can be a remarkably simple and effective strategy.

Winning By Not Losing

It is true both in sports and in the markets, offense sells tickets but defense wins championships. The chart below shows the maximum drawdowns for SPY over the past several years. As we can see, it's not too unusual for the ETF to lose more than 20%, and sometimes much more, in a particular year.

Source: ETFreplay.

It can take several years to recover from big drawdowns, and many investors end up selling at market bottoms, so they ultimately fail to benefit from the subsequent recovery. In any case, it's hard to argue against the fact that avoiding big losses should be a top priority when designing an investment strategy.

This particular strategy is quite simple. The main idea is staying away from the market when both prices and earnings are declining. The strategy does not trade very often, and it generally remains invested for long periods of time. This is not a short-term market timing strategy, but rather a strategy designed to avoid severe losses over the long term.

Prices are measured by evaluating the slope of the 200 days moving average in SPY over the past 10 days, while earnings are measured by comparing 5 days moving average versus the 21 days moving average in earnings expectations for companies in the S&P 500. When the 5-day moving average is above the 21-day moving average, this means that earnings expectations are increasing and vice-versa.

In plain English, the strategy is long SPY, and it only goes to cash when both the price data and the earnings data are providing signs for caution.

Backtested Performance

Since January of 1999, the strategy produced a total cumulative return of 484.15% versus 237.54% for buy and hold investors in SPY over the same period. The strategy alpha amounts to 4.54% per year and it clearly outperforms versus buy and hold in terms of risk-adjusted returns.

Not only return is superior but also the maximum drawdown - meaning the maximum capital loss from the peak - is 24.85% for the strategy versus a much larger 55.42% for SPY.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Providing more details, the table shows the return and risk statistics for the strategy in comparison to a buy and hold investment in SPY. As we can see, the strategy has outperformed since 1999, but it has underperformed in the past five years. The overall risk vs. reward metrics are still attractive in absolute terms, though.

Return Strategy SPY Buy and Hold Annualized 9.05% 6.15% Five Year 48.74% 66.86% Total 484.15% 237.54% Sharpe Ratio 0.67 0.36 Sortino Ratio 0.92 0.47 Max Drawdown -24.85% -55.42% Standard Deviation 11.31% 14.77% Correlation 0.76 - R-Squared 0.58 - Beta 0.58 - Alpha (annualized) 4.54% -

The strategy went to cash for a few weeks in 2016 since that was ultimately a shallow pullback, this move had a negative impact on returns for the quantitative strategy. That is just an unavoidable disadvantage in these kinds of strategies. Even if we include different indicators to try to avoid false signals as much as possible, from time to time you can still get a false signal.

We can think of this problem as the cost that you need to pay for portfolio protection. If you want to protect your capital from potentially devastating losses, then you need to be willing to assume to the risk of selling too early during a shallow pullback.

Moving Forward

The trade war is generating some uncertainty among Wall Street analysts, especially in companies with high exposure to international markets and businesses with large international supply chains. However, the main trend in earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 still looks quite strong overall.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Looking at the price trends, the slope of the 200 days moving average in SPY has been flattening recently, but it still remains positive as of the time of this writing. As long as SPY remains above the short-term support level near $280 per share, the price action remains constructive or at least not too destructive.

Data by YCharts

We would need both of these signals to move into a risk-off mode for the strategy to trigger a sell signal, so it's fair to say that the overall picture still remains solid for SPY over the middle term when seen from this perspective.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.