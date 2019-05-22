Tesla Splits The Hard Way

As we head into the final part of May, there's no stock I'm more concerned about for long holders than Tesla (TSLA). The share price is more than 50% off its all-time high, but this was not a 2 for 1 stock split as the company seems to be doing even worse than I originally thought. With less than six weeks left in the quarter, it seems that there's another large scale attempt to move vehicles, no matter what the cost.

Tesla's guidance is for 90,000 to 100,000 deliveries in Q2, which puts almost all of the range at a quarterly record above Q4 2018 which was just under 91,000 vehicles. If we look at estimates from InsideEvs and TMC Europe, April came in about 5,000 total vehicles less in the US and Europe than October. Some of that gap will be plugged by China, but those sites only estimated about 23.4% of the quarter's deliveries from those regions came during the first month of Q4. November and December saw a lot of sales, especially in the US, making really tough comparisons for May and June.

2019 already has seen multiple headwinds, considering the cut in the US EV tax credit as well as The Netherlands benefit wind down. Tesla also is starting to face a bit more competition - for example through May 21 in Norway, Model S/X registrations are at 141, compared to 324 for the Jaguar i-Pace and 283 for the Audi e-Tron. For the quarter to date, Norway S/X registrations are down more than 76% and The Netherlands is much worse. Even if Model 3 sales make up the unit gap in the next month or so, you're still talking about a vehicle going for half the price or even less and at lower margins.

It was in late April when Tesla announced changes to the Model S/X, and less than a month later, the company already has cut prices on these vehicles. I've discussed previously how this will impact the company's already large inventory amount. What bothers me most is the following statement provided by the company detailed in the Electrek article linked above about Tuesday's price cuts:

A Tesla spokesperson sent us the following statement about the price change: “Like other car companies, we periodically adjust pricing and available options. These pricing changes represent a reduction of about 2% to 3% in Model X and S prices. Last week, we raised US Model 3 prices by 1%. By any reasonable standard, these small changes are not newsworthy.”

Now this statement shows you that Tesla is primarily a car company, not a tech company, as some of its supporters claim. But the last part about this not being newsworthy caught my eye. This is because as you will see in the images below, CEO Elon Musk previously tweeted multiple times about a $1,000 price change to the self-driving feature cost. That would be a small price change, and it was announced directly by the CEO to more than 26 million Twitter followers. You can't say price changes aren't newsworthy when your company's leader is tweeting about them multiple times.

However, that wasn't the only major news out of Tesla on Tuesday. According to Electrek, the company also brought back free unlimited supercharging for those that purchase inventory units of the S/X. Not only are these vehicles behind heavily discounted thanks to the new versions now out, but this is another perk that could be hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the life of the vehicle, depending on usage.

Both of the moves are going to have potentially significant margin implications for Tesla in Q2 and beyond. The price cuts obviously lower revenues and gross margins, and they are further impacted by the stronger dollar that I mentioned in my previous article. It also means that inventory should be revalued at a lower amount, meaning a larger than expected write down of both new and pre-owned inventory units. As seen below, Tesla estimates for the year already are at their lowest point, and I could easily see them dropping further.

If Tesla is cutting prices and offering large perks, it likely means that demand is not where it needs to be. Management already has added to the pressure cooker by making risky projections, as well as reiterating guidance on the capital raise conference call. Should the company fall short on deliveries, there are likely going to be a lot of unhappy investors, especially if the stock and bonds remain well under the prices they were sold at recently. There already are plenty of lawsuits ongoing regarding the SolarCity deal, funding secured tweet, and Model 3 projections, so the last thing Tesla needs now is another set of legal issues to deal with.

With margins likely to be squeezed, it makes it even harder for Tesla to be sustainably profitable moving forward. This is where that the name should have been at several times already based on previous statements from management. The fall in the stock shows you that investors are starting to give up on the Tesla story, and another miss in Q2 could send even more investors running for the exits.

