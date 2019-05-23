Airbus Remains On Track Despite Slow Sales

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing versus Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we will always be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights in customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of April. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we will also put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested to read Airbus's monthly overview for March, you can check it out here.

Orders in April

Figure 1: Orders Airbus April 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year very weak. After booking 62 orders in the first quarter, of which 58 were in March, April was a lot weaker with just 5 orders:

Lufthansa Technik ordered 3 Airbus A350-900s to be used by the German Government.

Uganda Airlines ordered 2 Airbus A330-800s.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

As Jet Airways ceased operations, orders for 5 Airbus A330-200s were cancelled.

Tibet Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A319ceo.

BOC Aviation Capital Group and Lion Air were revealed as customers for 3 and 1 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

JetSmart took over 6 A320ceo slots previously ordered by Aviation Capital Group for the airline.

AerCap (AER), GECAS, and Iberia converted 1, 4, and 3 orders for the Airbus A320neo to orders for the Airbus A321neo with an upsize value of roughly $100 million in total.

CMB Financial Leasing and China Eastern Airlines were revealed as customers for 1 and 3 Airbus A320neos.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as customer for 2 Airbus A321neos.

Last year, Airbus booked 68 orders in April, indicating a 63-unit decrease in gross sales compared to last year. In the previous 3 years, Airbus received 44 orders combined in March or 48-49 orders on average. So, Airbus had a below-average month.

During the month, cancellations increased to 125 units as 5 Airbus A330-200s ordered by Jet Airways were omitted from the order book.

Looking at the four months, gross orders decreased by 69 units, and net orders decreased by 76 units. During the first 4 months, Airbus has suffered a decline in the order book driven by the demise of the termination of the A380 program, Germania and Jet Airways ceasing operations, and Avianca’s and Etihad’s fleet plan restructuring. The order book declined because net order inflow was negative, and there was the typical outflow as units are being delivered.

Deliveries in April

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus April 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus has set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10%.

In April, the company delivered 70 aircraft:

3 Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 57 Airbus A320ceo aircraft, 10 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 47 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The number of deliveries exceeded the production rate by a couple of units.

Airbus delivered 2 Airbus A330-900s, slightly lower than the production rate of 50 aircraft per year.

7 Airbus A350-900s and 1 Airbus A350-1000 were delivered slightly lower than the production rate of 10 aircraft per month.

No A380 deliveries occurred.

Year-over-year deliveries increased by 19 primarily driven by higher A320 deliveries (+21) and to a minor extent helped by the Airbus A220 (+3) and Airbus A350 (+5), slightly offset by the Airbus A330 (-2) and Airbus A380 deliveries (-3).

Overall, we are seeing the delivery profile for the first four months improve as it now accounts for 26.5% of the full year delivery target, whereas it was around 21.5% last year.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This is also the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For April, the gross ratio is 0.1 in terms of gross units and 0.3 in terms of value. For the first 4 months, these numbers are .3 and .55, indicating that booked orders and value are lower than delivered units and delivery value.

If you go to a net-basis for the orders year-to-date, it would be -0.76 on unit basis, indicating that there were less net negative orders than there were deliveries and -0.41 on value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture), indicating that the net negative order value was lower than the delivery value. What we observed is that Airbus still has a negative order tally for the year and, also in terms of value, we have seen cancellations value exceeding the order inflow.

Conclusion

In April, we saw deliveries increase sharply year over year, reflecting higher deliveries on the single-aisle programs and the A350 program and being more or less flat month over month. After a good third month of the year, Airbus order inflow fell back to 5 units.

In the first four months, we saw a sharp increase in deliveries, reflecting a recovered delivery profile on the A320 program and the addition of the A220 to Airbus deliveries. Gross order inflow was significantly lower during the first 4 months, with 67 orders compared to 136 orders last year. Additional pressures were caused by cancellations from Etihad Airways, Germania, Avianca, and the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program.

For Airbus investors, the first four months are OK. Many of the cancellations were already anticipated. Airbus sales machine is not buttery smooth yet, and it might take a while for that to be the case, but we are seeing a desirable delivery profile at this stage, which should only strengthen going forward.

