Walt Disney: Expansion And Innovations Driving The Growth

Valuation suggests the company’s shares currently do not offer much upside but seem to be an attractive asset for the long run.

Investment Thesis

Shares of the Walt Disney Company (DIS) have been gradually appreciating over the last decade and with constant innovation on the movie front, the company’s shares are very likely set for further gains. Even though Disney’s shares are currently fairly-priced, the company’s shares growth potential might surprise in the long run if the company finds a good way to translate its innovations into operating earnings.

Corporate profile

The Walt Disney Company is a leading entertainment and broadcasting company operating in four segments: Media Networks (41 percent of total revenue), Parks and Resorts (34 percent of total revenue), Studio Entertainment (17 percent of total revenue) and Direct-To-Consumer and International (8 percent of total revenue). Most of the company’s revenues come from the services segment (86 percent) and the rest from the product. In 2018, the company had a little over 200,000 employees.

Insights for the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the recent quarterly earnings call transcript, the company’s management gone over the success of its several movie series such as Avengers, Marvel, Star Wars and others. During the call, the management particularly emphasized a strong demand for Marvel in China where the company sees an opportunity and began building its presence.

Financial analysis

From financial statements perspective, the Walt Disney Company has strong profitability metrics which have considerably improved over time. Currently, according to Reuters’ statistics, the company’s trailing twelve months ROE, ROA and ROI amount to 20, 9 and 12 percent respectively. The company has a sustainable level of debt, representing around a third of the company’s total capital. Over the last decade, the company’s liquidity position has been more or less moderate.

Valuation

Plugging in Walt Disney's financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be more or less fairly valued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 7 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 25 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 121 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 120 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Wide margin of safety and generous annualized return potential

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, Walt Disney's shares also currently look fairly valued with a positive long-term annualized return potential. Using the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator with a 7 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2024 is forecasted to reach up to US$191 (including the value of regular dividend). This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of around 7.8 percent.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Key company-specific risks to bear in mind

Changes in domestic, global, regional can have a material adverse impact on the company’s operations and financial results.

Changes in public and consumer preferences can negatively affect the demand for the company’s offerings and products, which can result in decreased profitability.

If the company fails to adequately protect and maintain its intellectual and property rights for the products and services it created, its assets may be impaired.

If the company fails to protect its electronically stored data, the company’s reputation may be compromised.

Increased competitive pressures may put pressure on the company’s profit margins and reduce revenues.

Turmoil in the financial markets can increase the cost of borrowing and impede access to additional capital for financing the company’s operations and investments.

Changes in regulations applicable to the company’s business may impair the profitability of the business.

The seasonality of the company’s certain business lines can exacerbate negative impacts on the company’s operations.

The bottom line

To sum up, I believe Disney’s shares are poised for a stable growth at the broader market’s average long-term growth rate. If the company manages to translate well all the new movies series, products and services into operating earnings, the company’s shares might achieve even a higher rate of growth. Historically, the company’s operating earnings have grown at a rate that is double the rate at which the company currently grows and therefore the company clearly offers capacity for a positive surprise. Lastly, Disney’s recently introduced on-demand video subscription service Disney+ could pose a serious competitive challenge to a more established on-demand video player Netflix (NFLX), which is currently trading at much higher multiples of both earnings and sales (18x PE vs. 126 PE; 3.4 PS vs. 9.6 PS).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.