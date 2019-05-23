Buy Kohl's While There Is Blood In The Streets

Image credit

Here we go again

Kohl’s (KSS) has had a rough run in the past six months or so. The stock peaked at $81 late last year and since that time, it has fallen into the mid-$50s, following a tremendously disappointing Q1 report that came out on Tuesday. The stock is making new 52-week lows on the report and is trading hands at the same levels it did in early 2018. Back in December, shares were trading in the high-$50s and I called Kohl’s a buy. Now that we have made new relative lows against that number, I’m back in the camp of favoring the long side for Kohl’s.

A tough report and even worse outlook

To be fair, the Q1 report was pretty ugly. In fact, I’m struggling to find a silver lining when looking at the numbers objectively as just about everywhere you look, there’s a less-than-stellar story to tell. However, given the valuation of the stock, as well as the dividend yield, risk seems to have tipped back in favor of the bulls once again.

Total revenue was off 2.9% in Q1 as comparable sales fell 3.4%, which is unequivocally disappointing. The company’s CEO, Michelle Gass, said that the company understands why sales were weak in Q1 and that action had been taken to remedy those issues for the ensuing quarters. We shall see, but it would appear - based upon the share price's performance - market participants aren’t overly enthusiastic about whatever these initiatives are that will presumably improve sales in the back half of the year.

The comparable sales number is disappointing on an absolute basis, but also against the +3.6% showing the company had during the same period last year. Kohl’s comparable sales have historically been fairly volatile, so I’m not necessarily reading too much into one quarter’s result. In addition, the two-year stacked comparable sales number is now -0.2%, so it isn’t like there is some slow-motion disaster unfolding. Yes, Q1 sales were weak, but investors should keep in mind that Kohl’s has done this before in prior years.

The unsurprising downstream impact of the weak sales number is that margins deteriorated in Q1. Gross margins fell just 6bps in Q1 to 36.8%, but SG&A costs rose 1.2%, causing adjusted operating margins to decline by the same amount. Kohl’s gross margins typically don’t move that much, so operating margin performance is largely dependent upon SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue.

However, SG&A costs rise for Kohl’s on a steady, low-single-digit basis in general, as they did in Q1. This means that their relative impact is therefore dependent upon revenue growth, which, of course, was negative in Q1. Thus, Kohl’s margins for the remainder of the year will largely depend upon how well its top line performs. Q1 was an ugly start, but management seems confident there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Q3 and Q4.

Kohl’s saw inventory levels decline slightly in Q1, which is a necessary and prudent thing to do given that sales were weak. This should help buoy margins for the remainder of the year given that lower merchandise balances should presumably lead to fewer markdowns, which helps preserve margins. Kohl's, in years past, didn't always manage its inventory very well. However, the past couple of years have seen the company focus on its inventory investments, and this is certainly a good thing.

A huge guidance cut spooks investors

Earnings per share came in 16% lower as a result of lower revenue and lower operating margins in Q1. In addition, management slashed guidance from $5.80 to $6.15 to a new range of $5.15 to $5.45, which is a huge cut. The new midpoint of the range is ~12% lower than the old one, which happens to be the same amount the share price fell by on Tuesday following the report.

I have to think a cut of this magnitude includes some worst-case scenario planning on the part of management and that there is some potential upside to this guidance for the rest of the year. Earnings fell in Q1, but the GAAP decline was seven cents while the adjusted decline was three cents. These numbers hardly justify a 65-cent reduction in guidance, so this leads me to believe there is a lot of bad news priced into the new guidance range. This includes a rough Q2 as one has to believe that once issues were identified in Q1, it would have been too late to meaningfully impact the next quarter.

At just over 10 times earnings, Kohl’s is also very cheap. The stock has touched this sort of valuation briefly at times in the past decade, but generally trades in the 13 to 15 range historically. Even if we assume 12 times earnings to account for the hiccup in Q1 results, shares are still quite cheap. If we then assume that the new guidance range has some upside potential assuming total disaster doesn’t befall Kohl’s this year, there is some significant upside potential in the share price. Twelve times earnings of $5.45 is $65, or ~18% higher than today’s price.

Even if you don’t believe those assumptions, which sound quite reasonable, Kohl’s dividend yield is back up to nearly 5%. That’s a yield that is tough to come by in retailing, and given that the dividend is still less than half of the new guidance range, the payout should be very safe even if earnings decline further. It is imprudent to assume any sort of meaningful growth in the payout in the near term given the new guidance range, but at 4.9%, the yield is already terrific.

Compared to the company’s historical yields in the 3% to 4% range, the stock once again looks very cheap. The fundamentals haven’t deteriorated enough to justify this sort of discount, and to me, it presents an opportunity for those that want to own the shares to do so for a very high yield, and trough valuation.

Kohl’s is not a growth story and to be fair, the Q1 report wasn’t pretty. However, the $55 share price is pricing in a lot of bad news and with the valuation at just ~10 times this year’s earnings, combined with a 4.9% yield, the stock looks very attractive. Owning Kohl’s will take some patience, to be sure, but that patience is rewarded with a nearly-5% dividend yield that looks to be very safe. There is blood in the proverbial streets right now for Kohl’s, and bulls should take advantage and pick up cheap shares while they can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.