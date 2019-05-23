Retirement Strategies: Retiring On An Interest-Only Portfolio And A Look At Weight Watchers International

The reason I write articles on Seeking Alpha is to help others see through the array of articles and opinions of investment and trade ideas.

Weight Watchers

Source: WW

I have been watching Weight Watchers International (WW) for quite some time. I admit that I have not owned, shorted, or traded options on this stock. However, I am thinking about taking a long position as a value play. However, the stock just keeps on sinking, and I have not found a logical entry point. The stock has a P/E of 8.3, which is far below the industry average. The stock is down 74% over the last 52-week period and almost down 5% as I author this article.

On April 28, WW reported its Q119 results, with shares jumping over 15% on the earnings beat. Unfortunately, as you can see below on the one-month chart, the gap up was filled and surpassed on the downside, which is a bearish setup.

One-Month Chart:

Source: Fidelity

Source: WW

Rebranding

Moving away from the apparently dirty word 'diet', they are now focusing on health and wellness. That's something my wife and I know a lot about. However, WW still appears to be primarily about dieting, but their messaging changed so fast that I think people got confused on what WW actually does in its new re-branded state. More people appear to be opting for Weight Watchers' digital-only plan, which is less expensive than the traditional membership approach. Merchandise sales have also suffered as more people have moved away from the traditional face-to-face meetings where merchandise was traditionally sold.

I have to admit, I like their new ads and the direction they are heading. However, I think it was too much too fast and the re-branding happened at the wrong time of the year, not giving the customer time to absorb the changes and get ready for the main diet season of the 1Q of each year.

However, they have the millennials' ear with testimonies from people like DJ Khaled and Kate Hudson. If you don't know who these people are, that's ok, your kids do, and they are the ones with the spending power.

Source: WW

The Oprah Impact

Let's not forget the Oprah impact. Back in 2015, Oprah Winfrey bought a 10% stake in Weight Watchers, representing about 6.4 million shares at $6.79. In early 2018, she did sell close to 2.7 million of those shares. This was, of course, a great move as she took huge gains off the table.

Source: magazine.com

While this is relatively small potatoes for her financially, her name is still associated with it, and I'm sure she wants it to succeed with the re-branding efforts.

Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple TV+ will launch this fall and that Oprah will partner with Apple to create content. She decided to do this as the use of Apple products is so widespread, and she wants to be able to effectively reach those audiences: she said, "They're in a billion pockets, y'all. A billion pockets." So, Oprah will be creating content for a billion pockets. She most likely will want to see WW stock come back and the company to be more successful - this can be done by her promoting and talking about WW on this platform. Ultimately, this should have a big effect on stock price. The question is really when - the Ketogenic diet seems to be the newest 'in' diet these days.

Gross Profit year-over-year growth and their EPS are dismal; these are reflected in the share price.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Insider Activity

While researching insider transactions does not always point to what the stock will do, I always like to look at publicly available ownership by key insiders. See below for a peak at the last year's worth of insider trades.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Technicals

WW's RSI is trading below 30, which means the stock is in a lasting downtrend or just oversold. In this case, we have to look at other indicators to help determine stock direction. The MACD is negative but above its signal line. As such, the direction prediction is mixed. In a sign of continued weakness, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50-day moving averages. WW's 52-week low is 17.55 reached on April 11, 2019.

Source: Fidelity

Living Off An Interest-Only Portfolio

One of the meetings I had this week was with someone that wanted to discuss the idea of living just off interest (and dividends). What follows are the summarized ideas of what we discussed during this time. I thought that it was meaningful enough to share it with you.

Source: USA Today

On the surface, it's a very easy to understand idea. For example, assume you retire with $1 million and earn 5% interest. You have $50,000 to live on. Of course, you might actually have more with other sources of income like Social Security, etc., but for this article, we are keeping the scope to an interest-only portfolio. Retirement planning idea at the ground level - you invest in interest-bearing assets and you live off those earnings. As you live off those earnings, you leave your principal intact. While it seems too simple, it actually is too simple - not in the idea, but in the implementation over the long haul.

First, under this approach, you cannot touch the principal at all. If you do, as the principal balance declines, the interest you earn will also decline (interest rates being equal). For example, you start with the $1 million, earn 5% which gives you $50,000. You live on the $50,000, but find that you need a newer car and take another $20,000 from principal to pay for it. Now, in year two, your principal now is $980,000. At 5% interest, you now only $49,000 to live on in year two.

The Lurking Beast Of Inflation

Inflation is the secret destroyer of retirement planning and portfolios. Historically, inflation averages about 3% a year (from 1913 to 2019). In our example, what you would buy in year one for $50,000 would cost you 3% more the next year, and the year after, etc.

Source: Inflation Data

What's challenging with historical averages and lumping all purchases into one category is that it is just too simple. Inflation varies year by year, as you can see in the graph above. However, going deeper, inflation varies from country to country, state to state, and across goods and services. It's important to look at inflation rates by age and by product. Even looking at your lifestyle is important. I go into this deeper with clients.

For example, medical expenses over the last 10 plus years have risen significantly faster than the average inflation rate. Food and clothing inflation might not affect you as much if you don't spend too much in these categories.

Planning For Purchasing Erosion

The key to help not underestimating your retirement spending is to plan for inflation and other erosion. Part of this is to estimate your spending in the first year of retirement, account for inflation each year, as well as overspending if you are living off just interest and dividends, through the end of your expected life. Managed erosion is fine; surprise is not.

An interest-only strategy can work if you have excess capital. For example, if you retire with $2 million earning 5%, that is $100,000 a year in earnings. However, you only need $60,000 to live on. That leaves you with $40,000 per year of supplemental income, which could be used for those unexpected purchases, keeping up with inflation, or even to invest it to have a larger portfolio base.

How To Prevent Overspending And Inflation From Ruining Your Retirement Plans?

It's best to start by building your nest egg as early in life and in your career due compounding and to help create better saving and spending habits. With these, you will have more room to cope with inflation and spending needs in retirement. For example, increasing your savings rate even a couple of percentage points a year can have a major effect on the savings you'll accumulate by retirement.

Be careful to not make inflation your only concern when investing. It's more important to keep that as one factor while looking at overall risk in a variety of market conditions.

As you know, there are many ways to invest - Money Market funds, CDs, stocks, bonds, ETFs, annuities, etc. Historically, stocks and bonds tend to outpace inflation over long stretches, but that really depends on the investments you actually own. See the discussion on Weight Watchers below. To counter this risk, index ETFs might provide a better solution to diversifying risk. If you are really worried about inflation or have a high risk tolerance, there are ETFs that are more specialized in specific industries such as real estate, commodities, precious metals, etc. Either way, a well-diversified portfolio is important; don't have too much exposure to any stock or industry.

Ultimately, you need to be aware of risk inherent in each type of investment vehicle, including default and market risk, as well as market fluctuations. For example, laddering bond maturities is a method of mitigating interest rate reinvestment risk.

Summary

WW rebranding has yet to take root via the 'Wellness that Works' campaign with subscription growth flat and earnings taking a hit. While I believe there is a turnaround story here, the timing is concerning. I will take a wait and see approach here.

Interest-only portfolios can work if you carefully plan out the details to mitigate overspending, inflation, and market return variability.

Share your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.